At least 10 people killed, including police officer, in Boulder supermarket mass shooting

Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a King Soopers supermarket, including Boulder Police officer Eric Talley, 51, the first officer to respond to the scene. The names of the other nine victims and the suspect are being withheld for now. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference that Talley, who had been on the force since 2010, acted heroically before being slain.

"This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County," said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. "These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice." President Biden has been briefed the shooting, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

News cameras captured police escorting a handcuffed shirtless man with blood running down his leg from the store, but they would not say if he is the suspect in custody. "They did say the suspect was receiving medical care," The Associated Press notes.

This is the seventh mass shooting of 2021, according to a database maintained by AP, USA Today, and Northeastern University. It comes less than a week after a gunman murdered eight people at three Atlanta-area spas. Mass shootings, defined as four or more victims killed, fell to their lowest level in more than a decade last year, though fatal shootings overall remained high. Peter Weber