Georgia Republicans go to bat for electric vehicles

1:15 p.m.
Brian Kemp.
The general perception is that Democrats are typically more defensive of electric cars and green energy than their Republican counterparts, but "there's nothing partisan about the jobs of the future," Pat Wilson, the GOP commissioner of Georgia's Department of Economic Development, told HuffPost. That's why Republicans are fighting to keep alive plans for an electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia that is set to employ 2,600 workers, HuffPost reports.

The plant is in danger because the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in favor of the South Korean battery LG Chem, which accused its rival SK Innovation of intellectual property theft. The ruling means SK Innovation is banned from importing what it needs to run the Georgia factory and, subsequently, the company has hired consultants to draft a plan to shut down the plant, which HuffPost notes is "one of the largest economic development projects" in Georgia's history.

Several Georgia GOP officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp (R), want President Biden to action. Earlier this month, Kemp sent Biden a letter asking him to "exercise the authority granted to you under law to disapprove the ITC ruling on grounds that it is contrary to public interest and will seriously jeopardize your administration's environmental and economic goals." Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) said he hopes Biden "has staff engaged in trying to broker a deal here."

Georgia's Democrats, meanwhile, have mostly been silent. None of the six Democrats in the U.S. House responded to HuffPost's requests for comment. Neither did Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) or anyone from the Georgia Democratic Party. Stacey Abrams reportedly declined an interview request. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) also declined an interview, but his office did send HuffPost a video clip of him raising the issue at a Senate confirmation hearing earlier this month.

Biden has 19 days left to veto the ruling, but there's no indication he will as of now, HuffPost writes. Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell

Zuckerberg calls for Section 230 reforms — but they may help Facebook

12:34 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before Congress and push for changes to a law affecting tech companies' legal liability — ones that, in practice, might help "shore up Facebook's power."

During a hearing on Thursday, the Facebook boss will propose that Congress reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says platforms aren't legally liable for content posted on their sites, NBC News reports. Specifically, Zuckerberg will say that online platforms should be legally required "to have adequate systems in place to address unlawful content," according to his prepared testimony.

"Instead of being granted immunity," Zuckerberg will testify, "platforms should be required to demonstrate that they have systems in place for identifying unlawful content and removing it."

While Zuckerberg suggested that the definition of an "adequate system" could be "proportionate to platform size and set by a third-party," NBC News' Dylan Byers observed that his suggested change "could theoretically shore up Facebook's power, as well as that of other internet giants like Google, by requiring smaller social media companies and startups to develop robust content moderation systems that can be costly." Indeed, Axios wrote that smaller companies "will balk at any" changes to Section 230, whereas "the biggest companies" like Facebook "have the greatest ability to respond and adapt to legislation."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will also testify during this congressional hearing, which will primarily deal with misinformation. During his prepared opening statement, Bloomberg reports that Pichai signaled opposition to Section 230 changes, arguing that reforming or repealing it "would have unintended consequences — harming both free expression and the ability of platforms to take responsible action to protect users." Brendan Morrow

How Biden can truly differentiate his North Korea policy

12:25 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

North Korea tested short-range missiles this past weekend, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, a move seen by many as a provocation of the new Biden administration. President Biden has yet to announce a comprehensive policy toward North Korea, but the State Department — and the Post story — are teasing the forthcoming posture as distinct from "President Donald Trump's top-down approach of meeting directly with Kim Jong Un and President Barack Obama's bottom-up formulation, which swore off engagement until Pyongyang changed its behavior."

That's welcome news, as is Biden's appropriately measured response to the missiles. But it's difficult figure out what the promised distinction could be. Trump and Obama's approaches differed greatly in style, but their substantive demand of the Kim regime was the same: Completely denuclearize, then perhaps we can think about possibly lifting some of our sanctions. Biden's campaign suggested this is his position, too. At the last presidential debate, he said he'd only meet with Kim after he agreed to "drawing down his nuclear capacity."

Here's the problem with the denuclearization-first approach: It won't happen. North Korea has been incredibly clear about this. Pyongyang's (not unreasonable) belief is that if their nuclear arsenal is surrendered, the U.S. will force a regime change, deposing and perhaps executing Kim. Their evidence? We just did it in Iraq and Libya, two other cruel dictatorships without nukes.

If Biden really wants to chart a new course, then, he must reorient his perspective on denuclearization. Is it desirable? Of course! But it's not achievable for the foreseeable future. Making it a precondition of productive U.S.-North Korea engagement precludes productive engagement. Denuclearization should be the long-term goal, the pinnacle of a gradually normalized relationship reinforced by more restrained U.S. foreign policy.

In the near term, Biden should dramatically lower his expectations and seek concessions Pyongyang might actually make. Nuclear freeze is a great option. So is a peace treaty for the Korean War and humanitarian gains for the North Korean people. Biden won't personally get the big win. This could take decades of patient negotiations with lots of setbacks. But maybe after all that, denuclearization will be on the table. Bonnie Kristian

Harris implores Congress to 'stop with the false choices' on gun control

12:09 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday echoed President Biden's call for the Senate to pass gun control legislation in the wake of Monday's mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, where 10 people were killed.

In an interview on CBS This Morning, Harris pushed the Senate — presumably more specifically Senate Republicans, who are wary of overhauling America's gun laws — to "stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the 2nd Amendment, it's simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws. There's no reason why we have assault weapons on the streets of a civil society." She later added that "we're not talking about" the government "trying to come after your guns."

Harris, however, didn't appear to convince hosts Gayle King and Anthony Mason that the White House has a realistic shot of getting the 60 votes required to pass any significant gun reform bills. Still, the vice president maintained it's a priority for the Biden administration, arguing that while an executive order may be on the table, a permanent law is preferable. Tim O'Donnell

Disturbing new videos show Capitol Police officer who died being attacked with chemical spray during Jan. 6 riot

10:30 a.m.

Footage obtained by The New York Times shows for the first time a rioter spraying Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with chemical spray on Jan. 6. Sicknick collapsed later that day and died the next night, although Washington, D.C.'s, chief medical examiner has yet to release his autopsy and cause of death.

Two men, Julian Khater and George Tanios, have been charged with assaulting Sicknick and two other officers with bear spray — which the Times notes can be many times more powerful than pepper spray and is not meant for use on humans. The two men can be seen near the police line on the west side of the Capitol, where Sicknick was among the officers guarding the area. In one clip, Khater is heard asking Tanios to hand him "that bear s---," and appears to reach into Tanios' backpack to retrieve it.

Khater then heads back toward the police line before eventually raising his arm over other rioters and spraying something, allegedly bear spray, from a canister toward Sicknick, who reacts to it. The graphic footage can be seen below.

Later that night, Sicknick reportedly told his brother he was in "good shape" despite getting sprayed, but his condition worsened over the next 24 hours, and he was treated for a blood clot and a stroke, his brother said. Again, it remains unclear whether the spray caused Sicknick's death, but the footage published by the Times provides a clearer picture of what happened on the ground. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Prince Harry joins Aspen Institute commission on the 'information disorder crisis'

9:56 a.m.
Prince Harry
Prince Harry is taking on yet another new gig.

This time, the Duke of Sussex is set to serve as a commissioner for the Aspen Institute's Commission on Information Disorder, joining a group tasked with conducting "a six-month study on the state of American misinformation and disinformation," CNN reports.

Harry on Wednesday said that "the experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation," and so "I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis."

The Duke of Sussex, who last year stepped back as a senior member of the British royal family, was one of 15 commissioners announced on Wednesday, while journalist Katie Couric, former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs, and Color of Change president Rashad Robinson will serve as co-chairs. The commission will meet regularly for six months and ultimately deliver "recommendations for how the country can respond to this modern-day crisis of faith in key institutions," the Aspen Institute says.

The announcement comes just one day after Harry joined the coaching and mental health startup BetterUp as its "chief impact officer," and he'll reportedly advocate on mental health issues in that role. Misinformation is also a topic Harry has spoken out about in the past. He and his wife Meghan Markle have blasted British tabloids for what Harry in 2019 described as "relentless propaganda" that is "knowingly false and malicious," and they've filed lawsuits over this reporting.

In his recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry also said that a "large part" of the reason he and Meghan left the U.K. was because "the U.K. press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids," adding, "Unfortunately, if the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased, then that filters out to the rest of society." Brendan Morrow

C-SPAN is already beginning coverage of the 2024 election

8:17 a.m.
Mike Pompeo
Ready to start thinking about the 2024 election?

Well, ready or not, C-SPAN is about to start embarking on the road to the White House once more. C-SPAN's "Road to the White House 2024" election coverage will officially begin on Friday, when former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Iowa and speak to the Westside Conservative Club, Axios reports.

Pundits have their eye on Pompeo as a possible entrant into the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, though there's also, of course, the question of whether former President Donald Trump will seek a second, non-consecutive term. Trump has suggested he won't decide whether to do so until after the 2022 midterms, and Politico reports that until then, possible candidates are "building strategies and structuring the race around the single question of whether" he'll run, with Politico dubbing this the "'If-Trump-doesn't-run' primary."

It might seem uncomfortably soon to be thinking about the next presidential election at all, less than five months after the previous one, though this isn't entirely unusual for C-SPAN. The network's communications director noted to Axios that, for example, "Road to the White House 2008" coverage kicked off as early as February 2005, and for the 2016 election, it began in May 2013. Most recently, "Road to the White House 2020" began on C-SPAN with Julian Castro visiting New Hampshire in February 2018. One can only hope, though, that the day when "Road to the White House" commences the actual same week as the most recent election never comes. Brendan Morrow

Sen. Tammy Duckworth drops threat to vote against white Biden nominees after AAPI representation 'assurances'

7:56 a.m.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth
A few hours after saying she would vote against President Biden's white judicial and sub-Cabinet nominees until he picks more Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for key executive branch positions, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) reversed course Tuesday night.

Duckworth said through a spokesman that she had received "assurances" from the White House that Biden would elevate AAPI voices and policies, work to confirm more Asian American nominees, and appoint a senior AAPI White House official "to represent the community." Accordingly, the spokesman said, Duckworth "will not stand in the way of President Biden's qualified nominees — which will include more AAPI leaders."

"The episode, brief as it was, speaks to the continued precariousness of President Joe Biden's agenda" in a 50-50 Senate, Politico's Playbook notes. Until now, threatening to single-handedly derail a nomination or bill was "the domain of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Duckworth dipped her toes in the same water, and snapped the White House to attention. Will other senators follow suit?"

Probably, Politico suggests. "Once you're at the table, you're going to use your voice to advocate for your community. Whether the old guard likes it or not. And appeasing every group isn't easy, especially when one person can stymie your agenda if they're not satisfied." Peter Weber

