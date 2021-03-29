Senate 2022
Alaska state official announces run for Murkowski's seat, hires Trump campaign alums

9:52 p.m.
Kelly Tshibaka.
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen

Several people who worked on former President Donald Trump's unsuccessful re-election bid are joining the effort to possibly unseat one of Trump's most vocal critics: Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

On Monday, Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Tshibaka announced that she is stepping down in order to run for Murkowski's seat in 2022. In a video, Tshibaka criticized Murkowski for voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying it was "so out of touch" to try and "remove Donald Trump from office, even after he was already gone."

Murkowski, a moderate Republican whose father was also a senator and governor of Alaska, filed a statement of candidacy earlier this month, but has not said that she will definitely run again next year. Murkowski got under Trump's skin with her impeachment vote, and earlier this month he told Politico he would visit Alaska next year to campaign against the "disloyal" and "very bad" Murkowski.

Tshibaka has hired multiple people from Trump's orbit to help with her campaign, including former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former deputy campaign manager Justin Clark, former battleground states director Nick Trainer, and former communications director Tim Murtaugh. Alaskan political consultant Mary Ann Pruitt, a senior member of Murkowski's 2016 re-election effort, has also joined Tshibaka's campaign.

Under Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system, the top four finishers in next year's all-party primary will move on to the general election. Murkowski lost the 2010 Republican primary, but won the election as a write-in candidate. Catherine Garcia

green energy
Biden administration announces plan to boost offshore wind power

8:22 p.m.
Offshore wind turbines in the UK.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

As part of efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, the Biden administration announced a plan on Monday to designate an area between New Jersey and New York as a priority offshore wind zone, accelerate permits for proposed wind projects along the Atlantic, and provide $3 billion in federal loan guarantees for offshore wind projects.

The plan also calls for the installation of 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030, which could power 10 million homes and cut 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. White House officials said that workers will be needed to develop these offshore wind facilities, and the plan creates 44,000 new jobs directly and another 33,000 indirectly.

There are now only two small offshore wind facilities in the U.S., and Gina McCarthy, the White House's national climate adviser, said this "new, untapped industry" will "create pathways to the middle class for people from all backgrounds." Catherine Garcia

Suez Canal
Investigation underway into how massive ship got stuck in the Suez Canal

7:16 p.m.
The Ever Given is refloated.
Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images

The Suez Canal reopened on Monday evening after crews, with the help of tides, were able to free the Ever Given, a massive container ship that was stuck in the canal for almost a week.

On March 23, amid a sandstorm, the Ever Given crashed into the canal's bank. With the ship stuck, hundreds of other vessels were unable to go through the canal, costing companies billions of dollars a day. Ships go through the Suez Canal because it offers the shortest shipping route between Asia and Europe, and dozens of vessels decided to take the alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope, adding 3,100 miles to their journeys.

The high tide early on Monday helped salvage teams dislodge the Ever Given's bow, and the ship was successfully refloated by the evening. Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said ships are going through the canal again and the 224,000-ton Ever Given is being inspected for damage.

Rabei also announced that an investigation is now underway into how the ship got stuck. "The Suez Canal is not guilty of what happened," he added. "We are the ones who suffered damage." Catherine Garcia

Conspiracy theories
MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

5:37 p.m.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed.

Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year.

But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Biden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surge

4:37 p.m.
President Biden
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden is calling on states to reinstate mask mandates following a dire warning from the CDC about the possibility of a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Biden on Monday said "this is not a time to lessen our efforts" in the COVID-19 pandemic, adding he agrees with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's comments earlier in the day after she expressed a feeling "of impending doom" about COVID-19 cases ticking up in the United States.

"Our work is far from over," Biden said. "The war against COVID-19 is far from won. This is deadly serious ... If we let our guard down now, we could see a virus getting worse, not better."

Biden also criticized "some of the reckless behavior we've seen on television over the past few weeks," saying it's a "very bad thing" that "people are letting up on precautions," and he called on states that have lifted their mask mandates to reinstate them.

"Please, this is not politics," Biden said. "Reinstate the mandate if you let it down. And businesses should require mask as well. The failure to take this virus seriously is precisely what got us into this mess in the first place."

The CDC previously warned against states rolling back COVID-19 restrictions too soon, and Walensky on Monday emotionally pleaded with Americans to "just please hold on a little while longer," adding, "We must work together now to prevent a fourth surge." Brendan Morrow

lgbtq rights
Megan Rapinoe: Real threats to women's sports are lack of resources, sexual harassment, not transgender athletes

3:54 p.m.
Megan Rapinoe.
Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Transgender athletes are not a threat to women's sports, U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe wrote in an op-ed published Sunday by The Washington Post.

Rapinoe's piece was in response to a slew of proposed legislation in various states that would prevent transgender girls from competing in girls' and women's sports at the youth and collegiate level, which she called "some of the most intense political assaults on LGBTQ people in recent years." In Mississippi, for example, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has already signed into law a bill that requires the state's schools to divide teams based on sex assigned at birth.

Many advocates for similar bills say they are necessary to protect the competitive integrity of girls' and women's sports because transgender girls have a biological advantage over their peers. But Rapinoe, an athlete at the highest level of her sport, dismissed that notion. "These bills are attempting to solve a problem that doesn't exist," she wrote. "Transgender kids want the opportunity to play sports for the same reason other kids do: to be a part of a team where they feel like they belong ... As a woman who has played sports my whole life, I know that the threats to women's and girls' sports are lack of funding, resources, and media coverage; sexual harassment; and unequal pay."

The movement, Rapinoe continued, is cloaked in a "false sense of fairness," while its proponents continue to ignore "the actual needs of women and girls." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines 'highly effective' at preventing infections in CDC study

3:14 p.m.
Moderna vaccine
RADEK MICA/AFP via Getty Images

Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines have been found to be "highly effective" under real-world conditions in a new CDC study.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers in a study found that two COVID-19 vaccine doses prevented 90 percent of infections by two weeks after the second dose, while one dose also prevented 80 percent of infections after two weeks, The New York Times reports.

The study consisted of 3,950 essential workers, a majority of whom received two doses of a vaccine, and the CDC said its findings demonstrated that "vaccines can reduce the risk of all" COVID-19 infections, "not just symptomatic infections."

The Times also notes that the CDC's findings "do not confirm" fears that concerning COVID-19 variants might render vaccines less effective, as variants were circulating while the study was being conducted from December through March.

"The authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided early, substantial real-world protection against infection for our nation’s health care personnel, first responders, and other frontline essential workers," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said, adding that the findings "should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead." Brendan Morrow

chauvin trial
First witness in Chauvin trial testifies she thought police camera froze because of how long he kneeled on George Floyd's neck

3:03 p.m.

The first witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin testified on Monday that while watching live police camera footage of George Floyd's arrest last May, she actually thought the video had frozen because of how long Chauvin was kneeling on his neck, The New York Times reports.

Jena Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, took the stand as the prosecution played the video. In her testimony, Scurry recalled she couldn't tell precisely what was happening on the ground, but she said she grew concerned about how long the officers remained in the same position and eventually made the rare decision to call her supervisor and report the use of force. "My instincts were telling me that something's wrong," Scurry said Monday.

Per the Times, the prosecution is "leaning heavily" on the argument that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, rather than the eight minutes, 46 seconds that the police originally claimed. Time-stamped police body-camera video has reportedly since shown the updated number. Tim O'Donnell

