At least 48 people killed in Taiwan train accident

7:50 a.m.
Taiwan train crash.
SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images

At least 48 people died in Taiwan after a vehicle rolled down a hill and hit a passing train on Friday, causing it to partially derail outside a tunnel. Dozens of people were injured.

The train had partially emerged from the tunnel, with many cars remaining inside. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted that emergency services "have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident."

The accident occurred on the first day of the annual Tomb Sweeping Festival, a four-day religious festival when people return to their hometowns for family gatherings and to pay respects at their ancestors' graves. Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said the Railways Administration would conduct checks on track lines to "prevent this from happening again." Harold Maass

Report: Gaetz investigation focuses on payments to women

8:30 a.m.
Matt Gaetz.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Justice Department investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) now concerns payments he and an indicted Florida politician made to women allegedly recruited online for sex, The New York Times reports.

Investigators suspect the other politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, of initiating contact with the women through websites used to arrange dates in exchange for gifts and allowances, the Times reports, citing people close to the investigation as well as text messages and payment receipts the newspaper reviewed. One of the women said she had sex with both men after Greenberg met her online and introduced her to the Republican congressman.

The investigation of Gaetz is also looking into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Greenberg was indicted last year on several federal charges, including a sex trafficking count involving the same girl, the Times reports.

Gaetz, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, has denied ever paying a woman for sex. Harold Maass

George Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trial

April 1, 2021
chauvin trial
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Day 4 of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin included testimony from Courteney Ross, who dated George Floyd for nearly three years before his death, and several paramedics who were dispatched to the scene of Floyd’s arrest.

Ross recalled meeting and dating Floyd, and also detailed their shared struggle with opioid addictions, saying they had tried to quit many times but she feared he had relapsed in the weeks before he died in May 2020. "Tens of thousands of Americans struggle with self-medication and opioid abuse and are treated with dignity, respect and support, not brutality," said the prosecution.

One paramedic testified he believed Floyd to be dead upon his arrival at the scene, while another recalled "I had to take the handcuffs off" of Floyd to "begin my resuscitation efforts." Chauvin's lawyer argued Chauvin attempted to follow police protocol and turn Floyd onto his side while he was being restrained.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter after he pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Read more at The Washington Post and The New York Times. The Week Staff

The Satan Shoe saga ends with the 666th sneaker unsold

April 1, 2021
lil nas x
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

So dawn goes down to day/nothing satanic can stay. Streetwear company MSCHF says it will not ship the 666th pair of Satan Shoes after Nike sought a temporary restraining order against its unauthorized Nike Air Max 97s, which were modified in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X and allegedly contain a drop of real human blood.

But whoops — MSCHF said Wednesday that it has already shipped the other 665 pairs of shoes, which sold for $1,018 when they went on sale earlier this week. So sad! Sorry Nike! Meanwhile, the most satanic pair of all, the 666th, which was going to be used in a giveaway on April 2, will no longer be up for grabs due to Nike's lawsuit. Read more at The Verge. Jeva Lange

Knives Out murders all of Netflix's other movie acquisitions with a massive $450 million sale

April 1, 2021
knives out
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Knives Out said a million dollars isn't cool. What's cool is the nearly half a billion dollars Netflix just paid for the rights to Knives Out 2 and 3.

For $450 million — a number Vulture called "astronomical," and Entertainment Weekly called "eye-popping" — the streamer will own the follow-ups to Rian Johnson's 2019 murder-mystery starring Daniel Craig as "the Last of the Gentleman Sleuths," Benoit Blanc.

Previously, Netflix's biggest movie splurge was $130 million for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, so needless to say, Knives Out has set a new record. Johnson has reportedly already written the sequels — which, Agatha Christie-style, are expected to only feature the detective as a recurring character — and the first follow-up is set to begin filming in Greece in June. Read more at Vulture. Jeva Lange

Biden picks 5 Cabinet secretaries to take on 'special responsibility' selling infrastructure plan

April 1, 2021

President Biden on Thursday held his first Cabinet meeting since taking office, picking five secretaries to help sell his major new infrastructure plan.

Biden met with his Cabinet one day after unveiling his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal, which seeks to invest in rebuilding America's infrastructure. The president announced he has selected five members of his Cabinet to take on a "special responsibility to explain the plan" to the public.

"These Cabinet members will represent me in dealing with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan, and help work out the details as we refine it and move forward," Biden said.

The five Cabinet secretaries Biden selected to do so are Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said these secretaries will be serving in Biden's "jobs Cabinet," and they'll be "front-and-center voices" as the administration seeks to sell the plan in the coming weeks.

The White House unveiled Biden's infrastructure plan on Wednesday, and Biden in a speech touted it as the "largest American jobs investment since World War II." Brendan Morrow

Trump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

April 1, 2021
Former President Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the months since former President Donald Trump departed the White House, something of a "cold war" has erupted in his orbit among "competing factions that are seeking to capitalize on their time with" him, a new Politico report describes.

The report details how, as one former senior administration official put it, people in Trump's orbit who "didn't like each other four months ago" now "all have a common interest: how to get some coin out of the Trump post-presidency." In fact, Trump himself has reportedly been warned by his allies that he's currently surrounded by people who are all "singularly focused on enriching themselves," Politico writes.

"They're competing for his money," a former senior administration official told Politico. "I've told the president, 'You need to be cognizant of this.'"

For example, there was reportedly a bit of a "whodunit" among officials when someone appeared to possibly abuse a confidential donor list, to the point that there had to be a warning sent out that anyone who misuses campaign resources could face prosecution. Former aides and advisers have also accused one another of "overstating" their access to the former president in an attempt to land clients, suggesting to campaigns that hiring them might help get them a Trump endorsement, and they're also all "squabbling" for access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Politico says.

Trump spokesperson Jason Miller disputed this characterization of an environment Politico compared to Lord of the Flies, arguing that actually, there's currently "the least amount of ally competition or conflict at this point than I've ever seen," since the former president's orbit now consists only of "true believers." Read more at Politico. Brendan Morrow

MLB season already sees a COVID-19 delay as Mets-Nationals Opening Day game is postponed

April 1, 2021

The MLB season isn't exactly getting off to the best start.

The Opening Day game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns, the Nationals has confirmed.

The team cited "ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization." One player for the Nationals tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and four players and one staff member were in quarantine as of Wednesday, The Washington Post reports.

A new day for the game hasn't been set, but the Nationals did say that, "out of an abundance of caution," it won't be played on Friday, either. ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the "hope among those involved" is that the game will be played on Saturday, but "the situation is fluid." Brendan Morrow

