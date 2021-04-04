It wasn't all bad
Edit

Ancient royal mummies moved to new home in Cairo during opulent parade

11:57 p.m.

During the lavish Golden Pharaoh Parade, 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies made their way across Cairo on Saturday night, traveling from the Egyptian Museum to their new home at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

The 18 kings and four queens — including Seqenenre Tao, Ramses II, Seti I, and Ahmose-Nefertari — were carefully packed inside special vehicles and capsules filled with nitrogen to keep them protected. Musicians and performers dressed in ancient Egyptian clothing also participated in the parade, which was televised to audiences across the country. After much fanfare, the mummies arrived at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, where cannons fired a 21-gun salute.

"By doing it like this, with great pomp and circumstance, the mummies are getting their due," Salima Ikram, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo, told Reuters. "These are the kings of Egypt, these are the pharaohs. And so, it is a way of showing respect."

The mummies were found in 1871 in Luxor and the Valley of the Kings, with the oldest being King Seqenenre, who ruled during the 17th Dynasty. Learn more about the history of the mummies at BBC News. Catherine Garcia

DMX
Edit

Lawyer: Rapper DMX on life support after suffering a heart attack

10:29 p.m.
DMX performs in 2019.
Theo Warger/Getty Images

Rapper DMX suffered a heart attack late Friday night at his home in White Plains, New York, and is on life support, his longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, told CNN on Sunday.

Richman said DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is on a ventilator, and it is unclear what may have triggered his heart attack. Richman did not wish to comment on his client's medical prognosis. In a statement, DMX's family asked fans to "please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges."

The 50-year-old rapper is a three-time Grammy nominee, and his first five albums all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. He's also an actor, appearing in several television shows and films, including Romeo Must Die and Never Die Alone. Catherine Garcia

state of emergency
Edit

Officials trying to prevent 'catastrophic' collapse of Florida wastewater reservoir

9:43 p.m.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declared a state of emergency after officials in Manatee County warned that if the damaged Piney Point wastewater reservoir experiences a full breach, hundreds of millions of gallons of polluted water could surge into residential neighborhoods.

Piney Point sits on the site of a former phosphate plant, and holds millions of gallons of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen; officials say the water is as acidic as a cup of black coffee. On Friday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced a break had been found in one of the walls of the reservoir, and while trying to fix the problem on Saturday, workers determined there was danger of an imminent collapse.

To relieve pressure, two pipes are pumping thousands of gallons of water a minute from Piney Point into Tampa Bay, USA Today reports. Hundreds of people who live near the reservoir have been told to evacuate, and Manatee County Acting Administrator Scott Hopes on Sunday told reporters models show a full breach of the walls could cause "as high as a 20-foot wall of water."

DeSantis on Sunday said officials are "trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation." The site is owned by HRK Holdings, and DeSantis said the focus right now "is ensuring the safety of the community," but his administration "is dedicated to full enforcement of any damages to our state's resources and holding ... HRK accountable for this event."

Lorie Minallo lives just outside the evacuation area, and told USA Today little information is shared with local residents about leaks at the reservoir. The last one happened in 2011, and she wants to know "why is it still going on? Why hasn't anybody stepped up and done anything? They are going to ruin everything out here in Tampa Bay, and all the property owners now. It's just ridiculous." Catherine Garcia

From the wonderful world of sports
Edit

Stanford wins 1st NCAA women's title in 29 years

8:33 p.m.
Stanford players react to their win.
Elsa/Getty Images

Top-seeded Stanford narrowly defeated No. 3 Arizona, 54-53, in the NCAA women's basketball championship Sunday night, giving the team its third national championship — and first since 1992.

Haley Jones scored 17 points and had eight rebounds for Stanford, with Lexie Hull and Cameron Brink following behind with 10 points each. Arizona's Aari McDonald finished the game with 22 points, but missed a three-pointer right at the buzzer.

With 1,125 victories under her belt, Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer — who also led the team to titles in 1990 and 1992 — has the most wins in women's college basketball history. Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Edit

Ilhan Omar: 'Horrendous' to watch Derek Chauvin's defense 'put George Floyd on trial'

2:05 p.m.

The Minneapolis community is "on edge" about the result of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest before Floyd died last May, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Sunday on CNN.

Omar explained to State of the Union host Jake Tapper that "we have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years." She added that it's been particularly "horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial" and noted "the one part that has stayed with me is the fact that everyone ... who took the witness stand, said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse."

Despite her concerns, Omar did say "there is a lot of confidence in [Minnesota] Attorney General Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case." Read more at The Guardian and Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Biden economist acknowledges 'cost' to MLB's decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta, but says that's the point

1:21 p.m.

Cecilia Rouse, the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, appeared to dismiss the idea that President Biden is urging private companies to use their economic power to take political positions, namely in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law.

In an interview that aired on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, CBS News' Margaret Brennan pointed out that a day after Biden, who strongly opposes the Georgia law, said he would like to see the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game move out of Atlanta, the league did just that. Rouse, though, said companies that have spoken out against the state law "have a right to vote with their feet and express their dissatisfaction."

In terms of the fallout from MLB's decision, Rouse acknowledged there "will undoubtedly be a cost" borne in part by workers in Atlanta, but noted the league will move the game to another city, benefiting a different group of workers. "That is exactly the message [MLB] was trying to send," Rouse said. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Republicans call for narrower infrastructure plan, while progressives think Biden hasn't gone far enough

12:41 p.m.

On Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he thinks President Biden's infrastructure plan would be a layup for the White House if it was scaled back.

"I've reached out to the White House a couple of times now and said, 'You've got an easy bipartisan win here if you keep this package narrowly focused on infrastructure,'" he said. "And then the other 70 or so percent of the package that doesn't have much to do with infrastructure, if you want to force that in a partisan way, you could still do that. Why would you pass up the opportunity here to focus on roads, bridges ... broadband, all of which wouldn't be 40 percent of this package."

But while Republicans, who are already prepared to reject the bill in its current form, want a streamlined version, progressive Democrats, though generally supportive of the framework, don't think Biden has gone far enough yet. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), for example, said Sunday that he believes another $30 billion would be needed to "fully address" America's affordable housing crisis.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) added that "we're probably going to want to put more" money into addressing climate change, and he specifically mentioned health care and making college more affordable as two other areas where "a lot of work has to be done." Tim O'Donnell

Pope Francis
Edit

Pope Francis urges international community to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to 'poorest countries' in Easter address

11:06 a.m.
Pope Francis.
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After presiding over an Easter Mass attended by fewer than 200 people in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City because of coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, Pope Francis delivered his latest "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) address.

In the message, Francis said, "I urge the entire international community, in a spirit of global responsibility, to commit to overcoming delays in the distribution of [COVID-19] vaccines and to facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries." He also called for more public assistance for those struggling financially during the pandemic, and lamented the fact that many people, especially youths, have missed out on "experiencing real human relationships" over the last year.

Aside from the pandemic, Francis drew attention to conflicts in Ethiopia and Mozambique, anti-coup protests in Myanmar, and the civil wars in Syria and Yemen, calling for peace in each situation. "There are still too many wars and too much violence in the world," he said, noting that "military arsenals are being strengthened" throughout the world. Read more at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.