hatch me if you can
Edit

Former Trump official banned from federal employment for 4 years for violating the Hatch Act

1:51 p.m.
Lynne Patton
Win McNamee/Getty Images

A former Trump administration official has been hit with a $1,000 fine and barred from holding federal office for four years over a violation of the Hatch Act.

The Office of Special Counsel said Tuesday that Lynne Patton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump's who served in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has been disciplined for violating the Hatch Act by "using her official position to produce a video about housing conditions for the Republican National Convention."

The Hatch Act limits federal employees from engaging in political activities in their official capacity, but the OSC said Patton "improperly harnessed the authority of her federal position to assist the Trump campaign." She recruited participants to film an RNC video in which New York City Housing Authority residents would "explain how their standard of living had improved under the Trump administration," the agency said.

Patton will pay a $1,000 fine for the Hatch Act violation, and she has also been barred from federal employment for 48 months. The news was notable after some other Trump administration officials were previously found to have violated the Hatch Act but were not disciplined. The Office of Special Counsel in 2019, for example, recommended that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired from her job for repeatedly violating the Hatch Act, Axios notes.

The agency also determined in 2020 that trade adviser Peter Navarro repeatedly violated the Hatch Act. And last year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received criticism for speaking at the RNC from Jerusalem, with critics at the time arguing he was violating the Hatch Act while doing so. In response to these complaints, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asserted that when it comes to the Hatch Act, "nobody outside of the Beltway really cares" about it. Brendan Morrow

everyone has a hobby
Edit

Reince Preibus has an 'actual reef' in his house

2:48 p.m.
Reince Priebus.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon

Reince Priebus, former President Donald Trump's first chief of staff, is incredibly invested in his 200-gallon saltwater home aquarium, The Washington Post reports.

The "actual reef" is "a lot to handle," Priebus told the Post, and his former aides can reportedly attest to his dedication to the project. They said he would drive to coral reef conventions in New Jersey to procure specialty fish and spend thousands of dollars on "sprucing up" the tank; he would also reportedly ask staffers to regularly maintain and clean another tank at work.

Still, Priebus laments the fact that while he was working in the White House in 2017 he didn't always have time to properly care for his homemade ecosystem. "I had some fish disappear," he said.

Things are looking up these days, however. "I'm happy to report that since I've left my official political activities there has been no death within the aquarium," he told the Post. "There has just been life and growth." Read more about how former Trump officials are adjusting to life after Trump in The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

a quick clarification
Edit

Mitch McConnell clarifies that he'd still like corporations to give money to politicians

1:34 p.m.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday reiterated his belief that American corporations should stay out of political issues like Georgia's controversial new voting law. But he clarified that he's still alright with companies making political contributions.

On Monday, McConnell responded to Georgia-based companies that have criticized the law (as well as Major League Baseball's decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta) by accusing them of "dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government." Because of that, he warned, businesses will "invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order."

He followed that up the next day telling "corporate America" to "stay out of politics" because "it's not what you're designed for." Later, though, he explained he wasn't talking about "political contributions" from corporations, of which he remains a proponent. "I'm talking about taking a position on a highly incendiary issue like this and punishing a community or a state," he said. Tim O'Donnell

whedon allegations
Edit

Joss Whedon reportedly threatened Gal Gadot's career on Justice League, demanded she 'shut up and say the lines'

12:14 p.m.
Joss Whedon
Mike Windle/Getty Images

New details have emerged of alleged unprofessional behavior by director Joss Whedon.

The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday delved into actor Ray Fisher's allegations of abusive and racist conduct during the production of Justice League. The Cyborg actor has accused Whedon, in particular, of treating the film's cast and crew in a "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" fashion while directing the movie's reshoots.

Whedon "clashed with all the stars of the film," including Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, the Reporter writes. Gadot reportedly raised concerns about her character being "more aggressive" in Whedon's new version of Justice League. At one point, while pushing her to record lines she didn't like, Whedon "threatened to harm Gadot's career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins," the Reporter says.

"Joss was bragging that he's had it out with Gal," a source told the Reporter. "He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie."

Gadot and Jenkins reportedly "went to battle" and even met with Kevin Tsujihara, then the chair of Warner Bros. Entertainment. While Fisher didn't comment on the reported incident with Gadot, he described how Whedon allegedly dismissed his feedback by declaring that he doesn't "like taking notes from anybody — not even Robert Downey Jr."

And in general, Fisher describes how he allegedly attempted to explain during Whedon's Justice League reshoots "some of the most basic points of what would be offensive to the Black community," but he says this "advice from the only Black person — as far as I know — with any kind of creative impact on the project" was not heeded. He also alleges executives had discussions about how they couldn't have "an angry Black man" at the center of the movie, with one reportedly complaining that his character didn't smile enough. Read more at The Hollywood Reporter. Brendan Morrow

revelations
Edit

Newly disclosed CIA memo reveals U.S. concealed high-ranking Nazi's role in Holocaust so he could serve as a Cold War asset

12:09 p.m.
CIA seal.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

In the years following World War II, the United States and West Germany jointly worked to conceal a high-ranking Nazi official's role in deporting tens of thousands of Jews, newly disclosed intelligence records obtained by German public broadcaster ARD reveal, per The New York Times.

Franz Josef Huber led a large section of the Gestapo — Adolf Hitler's secret police — that stretched across Austria, and his forces worked closely with Adolf Eichmann on the coordination of the deportation of Jews to concentration and extermination camps. Eichmann, famously, was tried and executed in Israel in 1962 for his role in the Holocaust, but Huber dodged that fate, even though he was arrested by American forces in 1945. He was released in 1948 and continued to live out his days in Munich, seemingly avoiding responsibility altogether because he was seen as a potential Cold War asset.

The CIA, for example, believed he could help recruit agents in the Soviet bloc. As one memo from 1953 reads, the agency was "by no means unmindful of the dangers involved in playing around with a Gestapo general," but "we also believe, on the basis of the information now in our possession, that Huber might be profitably used by this organization." The West German intelligence service, the BND, gave him a cover story, and it took 20 years before the agency decided "they could no longer tolerate the connection," the Times writes.

While Huber's story may stand out because of his significant standing within the Third Reich, Prof. Shlomo Shpiro of Israel's Bar-Ilan University explained that "Western intelligence services struggled to recruit reliable anti-communist contacts," which meant they frequently ignored the backgrounds of potential assets. "Many former Nazis took advantage of the new communist threat to secure for themselves both immunity from war crimes prosecution and hefty salaries from U.S. and West German intelligence agencies," he said. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

just in time
Edit

Will.i.am is selling a $299 face mask with built-in noise canceling headphones, LED lights

11:08 a.m.

Have you ever found yourself wearing your boring ol' cloth face mask in the grocery store and wishing it were both a lot more expensive and also canceled out sound?

Thankfully, Black Eyed Peas founder Will.i.am has stepped up to meet this urgent demand, joining forces with N95 mask manufacturer Honeywell to create a "fashion statement" face covering that includes built-in noise canceling headphones, LED lights "for nighttime," HEPA ventilation filters, and Bluetooth capabilities. The mask itself was designed by Jose Fernandez, the same guy who worked on the costumes for Black Panther and those futuristic SpaceX suits for Elon Musk, The New York Times reports.

The "Xupermask" — as it is called — will certainly turn heads, anyway:

"I wish it wasn't the case," Will.i.am explained to Axios of his decision to get into the mask game in the 13th month of the pandemic, "but masks will be here for a while."

The Xupermask will go on sale starting Thursday for $299 ... or about the price of 84 regular N95 masks. Deadmau5 and Daft Punk are going to be so mad they didn't think of this first. Jeva Lange

do as I say...?
Edit

Trump spotted with what looks like a Coke after calling for boycott

10:09 a.m.

Former presidential adviser Stephen Miller just offered a new glimpse at former President Donald Trump's post-presidency office — and Twitter detectives have naturally gotten to work analyzing every inch of it.

Miller on Monday tweeted out a photo of himself with Trump in the former president's office at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher took note of as the "first picture that I've seen of the new office set up." One bit that immediately jumped out? Just behind Miller was what seemed to be a small statue of Trump.

But there was also the fact that tucked away behind a phone was what appeared to be a soda bottle that looked suspiciously like a Diet Coke — despite the fact that Trump just called on his supporters to boycott Coca-Cola after the company expressed opposition to Georgia's new voting law.

To be fair, though, after Trump literally had a "Diet Coke button" in the Oval Office, boycott or no boycott, trying to kick the habit might be easier said than done. Brendan Morrow

Watergaetz
Edit

Matt Gaetz's own aides would reportedly share embarrassing videos of him in GOP circles

10:00 a.m.
Matt Gaetz.
MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Long before his recent scandal escalated, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was "regarded as a grenade whose pin had already been pulled," Politico reports. In other words, he had a reputation for a raucous, sometimes "reckless," personal lifestyle. Unfortunately for Gaetz, his own aides reportedly didn't care much about keeping that side of the lawmaker under wraps.

The aides would regularly send embarrassing videos of Gaetz to other GOP operatives, two people familiar with the videos told Politico, which may be one reason why few Republicans are offering him support these days.

Of course, reports indicate Gaetz was not particularly shy about his actions himself, even boasting about them and sharing inappropriate photos on the House floor, so his aides may have just been taking cues from their boss. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.