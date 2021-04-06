sounds dangerously close to a vaccine passport
Edit

Donors must show negative COVID test results to attend Republican National Committee spring retreat

10:55 p.m.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In order to attend the Republican National Committee's spring donor retreat in Florida this week, which will include remarks from former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, guests must first "take a COVID-19 PCR or Rapid Antigen test and receive a negative result," The Washington Examiner reports.

An email sent to wealthy contributors invited to the event states that even those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must get tested and submit negative test results to the RNC in order to receive their credentials, the Examiner reports. "If you or members in your party fail to fulfill this requirement, you will be denied entry to the 2021 RNC Spring Retreat," the email said. A Republican National Committee official confirmed the email's authenticity.

This is a sharp contrast with Republicans who are publicly speaking out against the idea of a "vaccine passport," which offers verified proof of vaccination. People with that kind of document would likely be able to travel without quarantining and go to concerts and other large events.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) prohibited state government agencies from issuing any "standardized documentation for the purpose of certifying an individual's COVID-19 vaccination status to a third party," and on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed his own executive order banning any government-mandated vaccine passports. Catherine Garcia

gaetz investigation
Edit

Report: Matt Gaetz sought a preemptive pardon from Trump

9:39 p.m.
Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

Not long before former President Donald Trump left office, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) privately approached the White House and asked for blanket preemptive pardons for himself and unidentified congressional allies to cover any crimes they may have committed, two people with knowledge of the discussions told The New York Times.

Last week, the Times reported that Gaetz is the subject of a Justice Department investigation into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, traveled with her across state lines, and paid women he recruited to have sex. People familiar with the matter told the Times this is part of a larger probe into one of Gaetz's associates, Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector of Seminole County, Florida. Greenberg has been charged with child sex trafficking.

The DOJ investigation was launched during the final months of the Trump administration, but it isn't clear if Gaetz or the White House knew about it, the Times reports. Gaetz is a staunch Trump supporter who routinely defended and praised him on television shows, and after the November election he appeared on Fox News and announced Trump needed to "pardon everyone" before leaving office, claiming it would protect Trump's allies from the "bloodlust" of the "radical left."

Aides did tell Trump about Gaetz's request, the Times reports, but White House lawyers quickly shut down the idea, believing a preemptive pardon would set a bad precedent. It's unclear if Gaetz spoke directly with Trump about getting a pardon, and some of the former president's associates are now wondering if Gaetz asked for a group pardon in order to distract from his own criminal exposure, the Times reports.

Gaetz has denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl, and his spokesman told the Times that the congressman never requested a pardon, calling this the latest in a string of "false and increasingly bizarre, partisan allegations against him." Catherine Garcia

Derek Chauvin murder trial
Edit

Training officer testifies Chauvin was taught to avoid putting pressure on a suspect's neck

8:34 p.m.
Lt. Johnny Mercil testifies during the Derek Chauvin trial.
Court TV via AP, Pool

Lt. Johnny Mercil, the Minneapolis Police Department's use-of-force instructor, testified on Tuesday at former Officer Derek Chauvin's trial that when officers are taught ways to restrain aggressive suspects, they are shown how to place their knee on a back or shoulder and told to "stay away from the neck when possible."

Chauvin, 45, is facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man who died on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill. A bystander recorded Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, and Floyd is heard in the video saying he cannot breathe. Chauvin's defense attorney, Eric Nelson, has argued in court that Chauvin was doing "exactly what he had been trained to do over his 19-year career."

Records submitted to the court on Tuesday show that in 2016, Chauvin took a 40-hour course on how to de-escalate situations involving people in crisis, and in 2018 underwent training in the use of force. Mercil said officers who attended that training were told they needed to use the least amount of force required to get a suspect to cooperate.

Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, also testified on Tuesday as a prosecution use-of-force expert. Stiger said when Floyd was resisting efforts to get him into a squad car, officers were justified in using force, but once he was on the ground and no longer resisting, officers "should have slowed down or stopped their force as well." After watching video of Floyd's arrest, Stiger said his "opinion was that the force was excessive."

Several members of the Minneapolis Police Department, including Chief Medaria Arradondo, echoed this sentiment during earlier testimony. On Monday, Arradondo testified that Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes "absolutely" violated department policy, adding, "This is not what we teach." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus
Edit

Almost half of all new U.S. coronavirus cases are in just 5 states

6:57 p.m.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer receives her COVID-19 shot.
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

With just five states reporting nearly half of all new U.S. coronavirus infections, some experts are calling on the Biden administration to send extra vaccine doses to the affected areas.

State health agency data pulled together by Johns Hopkins University shows that in the most recent seven-day period, there were more than 452,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. Nearly 197,500 of those cases, or 44 percent, were reported in New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Those five states account for 22 percent of the country's population.

Michigan has the highest rate of new infections over the last two weeks; on Sunday, the state's seven-day average of new daily infections hit 6,719. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) says she believes this is being driven by the more contagious variants and people, tired of being at home, going more places. "What we have to do is really put our foot down on the pedal on vaccines," she said. Whitmer, who received her first vaccine dose on Tuesday, told The Associated Press she asked the White House last week if additional doses could be sent to states where coronavirus is on the rise, and she was told all options are on the table.

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of the University of California at San Francisco's department of epidemiology and biostatistics, told AP it's clear that "more vaccine needs to be where the virus is." It won't hurt people in other areas if places experiencing a surge get more vaccines, she added, and in fact it would help everyone because it will keep the virus from spreading. More than 40 percent of American adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, with roughly 23 percent fully vaccinated. Catherine Garcia

road to the Oscars
Edit

Academy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workers

5:40 p.m.
Oscar statues
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

The Oscars are sticking with their plan of putting on the mid-pandemic show in person — meaning nominees will evidently be considered essential workers.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a letter Tuesday said Oscar nominees qualify to receive an essential work waiver to attend the award show later this month, Variety reported.

"Those involved in the Oscars production, like nominees and their guest, qualify for the essential work purpose waiver, and therefore are permitted to travel to and from the testing center, rehearsals, and Academy-organized activities during the lead up to the Oscars production, including, of course, the award show," the letter said. "The organizers of the Oscars are implementing a required quarantine to capture the risk of each person attending the event."

Though February's Golden Globes and September's Emmys had nominees participate remotely from their own homes due to the pandemic, the Oscars' producers have gone a different route, banning Zoom entirely and telling nominees they must attend in person. That decision sparked criticism among those outside of the United States, who said it would be difficult to make their way to California. The Academy has since announced it will have some overseas "hubs" where nominees can also participate from, though there's still no Zoom option.

The producers of the Oscars have compared its production to that of a film, and so Variety writes that "implementing essential worker status follows the protocol for film and television shoots during the pandemic." Nominees are being told to quarantine prior to the Oscars, and according to Variety, they have to have their travel and quarantine plan approved by the Academy. Needless to say, seeing some nominees missing on the big night wouldn't necessarily be a surprise.

The 2021 Oscars are set for April 25. Brendan Morrow

cha ching
Edit

Kim Kardashian confirmed to have a lot of money

5:22 p.m.
kim k
David Livingston/Getty Images

If the house-sized refrigerator, 14 Friesian horses, and ability to "humbly" rent a private island in the middle of a pandemic didn't tip you off, Kim Kardashian has a lot of money.

So much money, in fact, that she made this year's Forbes list of People With a Lot of Money (which Forbes prefers to call its "World's Billionaire List"). It is Kim's first time appearing on the list — alongside 492 other newcomers — since her stake in KKW Beauty and her shapewear company Skims tipped her from being "absurdly wealthy" and into the category of "profanely wealthy."

Meanwhile, another person with a reputation for being talentless but very, very rich tumbled nearly 300 spots on Forbes' list, and is now merely the 1,299th richest person in the world. Read more at CNN and Forbes. Jeva Lange

on board
Edit

Jeff Bezos says Amazon supports corporate tax rate hike

5:22 p.m.

Just last week, President Biden called out Amazon for using loopholes to avoid paying federal income taxes as he explained his goal of raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent.

As it turns out, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is on board with the hike, which the White House says would help pay for Biden's massive new infrastructure proposal. Bezos said the company backs the Biden administration's "focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure" and "we recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides," clarifying that raising the corporate rate is one such sacrifice Amazon is willing to accept.

The tax increase may be one of the primary points of contention as Congress considers the proposal. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), a crucial swing vote, recently said 28 percent is too high for his liking. Tim O'Donnell

king of staten island
Edit

Pete Davidson officially moves out of his mother's basement

5:09 p.m.
Pete Davidson.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for New York Magazine

The day we never thought we'd see has arrived: Pete Davidson has "fully" moved out of his mother's Staten Island basement.

But the King of Staten Island era is not coming to an end — his new bachelor pad is a condo on Staten Island, not too far from his mom's house, Vulture reports.

Perhaps the driving force for the Saturday Night Live star to finally flee the nest is his rumored romance with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. She's been to the castle with the Duke, and, though Davidson is a self-proclaimed king, Dynevor probably doesn't want to go to someone's mom's basement. The things we do for love. The Week Staff

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.