The Matt Gaetz case now reportedly involves a marijuana entrepreneur/hand surgeon

9:10 p.m.
Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

As part of their inquiry into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and whether he violated sex trafficking laws, federal investigators are closely examining a trip the congressman allegedly took to the Bahamas in late 2018 or early 2019, several people with knowledge of the matter told CBS News.

Gaetz's travel companion was Jason Pirozzolo, a marijuana entrepreneur and hand surgeon, CBS News reports. Pirozzolo allegedly covered all of the travel and accommodation costs, and also paid for female escorts, people familiar with the matter said. Investigators are trying to determine if the women were illegally trafficked across state or international lines for the purpose of sex and whether Gaetz accepted paid escorts in exchange for political favors or access, CBS News says.

Pirozzolo donated $1,000 to Gaetz in March 2016 and again in 2017, Federal Election Commission records show. In 2018, Pirozzolo told a podcast about marijuana entrepreneurship that the congressman was working on legislation to "facilitate research" on the medical effects of cannabis. Gaetz later twice introduced the Medical Cannabis Research Act, but there was never a vote.

Pirozzolo did not respond to CBS News' requests for comment, while Gaetz's spokesperson told the network in a statement that Gaetz "never paid for sex, nor has he had sex with an underage girl. What began with blaring headlines about 'sex trafficking' has now turned into a general fishing exercise about vacations and consensual relationships with adults." Catherine Garcia

CDC: U.K. coronavirus variant now dominant strain in U.S.

7:59 p.m.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Erin Clark-Pool/Getty Images

The coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom is now the most dominant strain in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

Scientists have found that the variant, known as B.1.1.7, is 50 percent more contagious than other strains. In January, 76 cases of the variant had been identified in 10 states; it now accounts for roughly 27 percent of U.S. cases, with Florida, Michigan, and Tennessee seeing some of the highest case totals, The Washington Post reports.

Even with the U.S. vaccinating an average of nearly 3 million people a day, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said hospitalizations are up 2.7 percent over the previous week, with hospitals "seeing more and more younger adults — those in their 30s and 40s — admitted with severe disease." The daily number of new COVID-19 cases is also ticking up, but deaths are down by nearly 20 percent over the previous week.

Some clusters of coronavirus cases have been linked to day care centers and youth sports, Walensky said, and she stressed the importance of people getting tested and going into isolation if infected. Catherine Garcia

Biden expected to announce new executive actions on guns

6:54 p.m.
President Biden.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden is set to announce on Thursday several executive actions to address gun violence, including requiring buyers of "ghost guns" to undergo background checks, several people familiar with the matter told Politico.

Ghost guns are homemade or makeshift weapons that do not have serial numbers. Politico reports that it's unclear what additional executive actions might be taken, but gun control advocates who have spoken with White House officials have theorized Biden could announce a ban on firearm purchases for people convicted of domestic violence against their partners and regulations on concealed assault-style firearms. The White House has said it's up to lawmakers to come up with legislation to expand background checks and close loopholes.

Biden is also expected to reveal that he will nominate David Chipman as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, a person familiar with the matter told Politico. Chipman is a former ATF agent who serves as a senior policy advisor at Giffords, a gun control organization founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) after she was shot in 2011.

In 2020, at least 19,223 Americans died due to gun violence, up nearly 25 percent from 2019. A senior Biden administration official told Politico the White House has been "working hard from day one to pursue actions to reduce gun violence. We understand the urgency. No one understands the urgency more than the president and we are looking forward to rolling out some of the initial actions we can take." Catherine Garcia

Peter Thiel suggests Bitcoin may be 'Chinese financial weapon against the U.S.'

5:44 p.m.

Venture capitalist and conservative political donor Peter Thiel is a self-described "pro-Bitcoin maximalist," but he admitted Tuesday night that he's worried about the cryptocurrency and its digital brethren while hinting that tighter government regulations should be in play, Bloomberg reports.

Appearing alongside former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien at a virtual event held for members of the Richard Nixon Foundation, Thiel warned that Bitcoin may be a threat to the United States, indicating that his hawkish attitude toward China outweighs his crypto enthusiasm (Thiel is a major investor in virtual currency ventures and in cryptocurrencies themselves, Bloomberg notes).

Thiel explained that China isn't fond of the fact that the U.S. dollar is the world's major reserve currency because it gives the U.S. global economic "leverage," and he thinks Beijing may view Bitcoin as a tool that could chip away at the dollar's might. "I do wonder whether at this point, [if] Bitcoin should also be thought [of] in part as a Chinese financial weapon against the U.S.," he said, video from the event obtained by Bloomberg reveals. "It threatens fiat money, but it especially threatens the U.S. dollar ... perhaps from a geopolitical perspective, the U.S. should be asking some tougher questions about exactly how that works." Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

3 reasons Biden is defending the broadness of his infrastructure plan

3:34 p.m.

Republicans have made it no secret that they believe President Biden's recent $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan contains a far-too-broad definition of infrastructure. The Republican National Committee, for example, is reportedly moving forward with the viewpoint that only "roads, bridges, waterways, ports, and airports" count. As some folks have pointed out, it may be unnecessary to haggle over semantics on some issues, but not even electric grid, water systems, school buildings, broadband, and public housing make the RNC's cut.

Biden, unsurprisingly, is standing by his administration's plan, and on Wednesday he provided several reasons why he believes going beyond traditional infrastructure spending makes sense for the U.S. right now. For starters, he argued infrastructure is an evolving concept and should meet the needs of the moment, likely referring to more modern developments like broadband.

He also appealed to safety and health concerns, specifically mentioning schools. "How many of you know when you send your child to school the fountain they're drinking out of is not fed by lead pipe? How many of you know the school your child is in still has asbestos in the walls? Is that not infrastructure?"

Finally, he turned to China. Beijing, Biden said, is "counting on American democracy to be too slow, too limited, and too divided to keep pace" with its digital infrastructure and research and development programs, so the U.S. needs to invest in those things to prove them wrong. Tim O'Donnell

A Kanye West docuseries 20 years in the making is coming to Netflix

3:22 p.m.
Kanye West.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

It's been a wild, unpredictable ride for Kanye West, and now viewers will get to see how it all unfolded (not under the jurisdiction of Kris Jenner).

A multi-part docuseries 20 years in the making from filmmakers Coodie & Chike has sold to Netflix and is expected to be released this year, Billboard reports. Coodie & Chike have collaborated with the rapper on music videos for "Jesus Walks (Version 3)" and "Through the Wire," Variety reports.

The duo have been filming West since 1998, and the docuseries will feature never-before-seen footage covering everything from his rap career, to his mother's death, the rise of his fashion empire, and, of course, his failed 2020 presidential bid. West is reportedly not creatively involved in this project, but if we've learned anything from Yeezy, it's to expect the unexpected. Taylor Watson

Infamous Fyre Festival sad sandwich tweet to be auctioned as NFT for $80,000

3:02 p.m.

Did Ja Rule have a plan all along? Despite Fyre Festival being a massive failure, the rapper has found ways to not only avoid the jail time fate of co-founder Billy McFarland, but to capitalize on the failure.

In March Ja Rule sold an oil painting of the Fyre Festival logo via NFT — a non-fungible token — for $122,000 through Flipkick, his digital art platform. Now, the website is auctioning a 2017 tweet about the festival's unappetizing food, Uproxx reports.

One of the first signs the now-infamous festival was not as luxurious as advertised was a tweet from festival-goer Trevor DeHaas, revealing a meal of bread, sliced cheese, and salad in a Styrofoam container, rather than a meal from chef Steven Starr's catering company.

Despite claims that the sad sandwich was only served to staff while attendees enjoyed better meals, the imagery of sliced cheese on plain bread has been seared into the minds of anyone who watched the Fyre Festival drama unfold, in real time or in one of the several documentaries about it.

DeHaas is listed as the seller, and he said the money will be used to cover medical expenses for his dialysis and kidney transplant. The value for what Flipkick describes as a "Meme. Cultural touchstone. Cheese sandwich." is estimated at $80,000, and the highest bidder gains ownership of the tweet, photo, and copyright. Yes, for just $80,000, you could be the owner of "a timeless image of inestimable cultural import," that you could otherwise just look at on the internet. The auction ends April 24. Taylor Watson

Tiger Woods was driving over 80 mph in a 45 mph zone before crash, officials say

2:44 p.m.
Tiger Woods
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Officials have disclosed the cause of the serious car accident that sent legendary golfer Tiger Woods to the hospital in February.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva during a news conference Wednesday said the "primary causal factor" of the solo car crash that Woods was involved in was "driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway."

Woods had been driving between 84 and 87 miles per hour in a zone where the speed limit was 45 miles per hour, officials said, per The New York Times. When he struck a tree, Woods was driving about 75 miles per hour, they said. He applied pressure to the accelerator pedal during the collision and there was "no evidence of braking," so it's "speculated and believed that Tiger Woods inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal," Capt. Jim Powers said.

The officials reiterated, though, that there were "no signs of impairment," and no citations were issued.

Woods' car reportedly rolled over several times during this solo accident in California, and he underwent surgeries for "significant orthopedic injuries," Harbor-UCLA Medical Center's Dr. Anish Mahajan previously said. But Villanueva said in February that Woods "was not drunk" during the accident and noted that there have been "quite a few accidents over the years" on the road where the crash occurred.

Woods in a new statement Wednesday said he is continuing to "focus on my recovery and family," and he thanked "everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this difficult time." Brendan Morrow

