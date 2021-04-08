The plot thickens
Report: Matt Gaetz paid associate $900, who then gave $900 to 3 young women

10:19 p.m.
Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

In May 2018, on the day after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent $900 to his associate, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, via Venmo, Greenberg used the app to send three young women payments amounting to $900, The Daily Beast reports.

Gaetz paid Greenberg over two transactions. The first had "Test" written in the memo field, and the second said "hit up ____," with the blank being the nickname for one of the recipients. (Because the young woman had only recently turned 18 at the time of the transaction, The Daily Beast is not naming her.) In the Venmo payments he made to the young women, Greenberg wrote that the money was for "Tuition," "School," and "School."

Last week, The New York Times reported that Gaetz, 38, was the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. This investigation reportedly stemmed from a probe into Greenberg, who has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, bribery, and stalking. Court documents say Greenberg was "engaged in 'sugar daddy' relationships," and the Times has reported investigators believe Gaetz paid for sex with several women he met through Greenberg.

Gaetz's list of Venmo transactions had been public before this week, The Daily Beast reports, and someone sent the outlet partial Venmo records for Greenberg. The records show that both men are connected on Venmo to the young woman The Daily Beast is not naming, as well as a woman Greenberg paid with taxpayer funds using a government-issued credit card, The Daily Beast reports.

During a hearing on Thursday, both Greenberg's attorney and prosecutors said it is likely Greenberg will strike a plea deal, an indication that he will probably cooperate with prosecutors. After the hearing, Greenberg's attorney told reporters, "I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz has confirmed the investigation is taking place, but denies having sex with a 17-year-old girl or paying for sex. He has not been charged with any crimes. Read more at The Daily Beast. Catherine Garcia

Adam Kinzinger becomes 1st GOP member of Congress to call on Gaetz to resign

11:06 p.m.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).
Ting Shen-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted a short message to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) on Thursday night: Resign.

The Justice Department is investigating Gaetz, 38, and whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. In his tweet calling on Gaetz to resign, Kinzinger also linked to a new Daily Beast report about the allegations against Gaetz and Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate and the former tax collector for Seminole County, Florida. Gaetz has denied having sex with a 17-year-old.

Kinzinger, a moderate, is now the first Republican member of Congress to publicly say Gaetz needs to step down. Kinzinger was one of the few party members who publicly criticized former President Donald Trump. In February, he earned the ire of Gaetz, a staunch Trump supporter, who used expletives to respond to reports that Kinzinger planned on launching a super PAC targeting far-right members of the GOP. Catherine Garcia

Sen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanship

8:28 p.m.
Sen. Joe Manchin.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 Capitol assault was a turning point for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), he told CNN on Thursday.

The riot "changed me," he said, adding that he never thought he would witness "our seat of government" under attack "by our own people." After the assault, Manchin said he felt an urge to "hit the pause button," because "something's wrong. You can't have this many people split to where they want to go to war with each other."

With the assault changing how he looks at Washington and the divide between Democrats and Republicans, Manchin said he has never been more passionate about ensuring Democrats and Republicans engage in serious negotiations. He is a moderate Democrat, and wields a lot of power now that the Senate is split 50-50 and President Biden's plans needs every Democratic vote.

"I've watched people that had power and abused it," Manchin told CNN. "I've watched people that sought power and destroyed themselves, and I've watched people that have a moment of time to make a difference and change things and used it — I would like to be that third." He emphasized that there is "a time and a place" to use reconciliation, and he won't be "killing the filibuster." Read more of Manchin's interview at CNN. Catherine Garcia

1 dead, 4 critically injured after shooting in Bryan, Texas

6:53 p.m.
Police tape.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A gunman opened fired at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon, killing one person and injuring five others.

Four of the victims have been hospitalized in critical condition, Bryan Police Department Chief Eric Buske said, and one is in non-critical condition. Police said a possible suspect fled the scene before officers arrived at the business, but has since been captured. This person is an employee of the company, ABC News reports. Catherine Garcia

Christopher Meloni explains why he has 'so much cake'

5:19 p.m.
christopher meloni
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Christopher Meloni knows you're obsessed with his caboose.

The actor, who was previously honored with a BuzzFeed list titled "Literally Just 17 Pictures Of Christopher Meloni's Butt," even once read a tweet that said "when I'm sad I just Google Christopher Meloni's butt until I'm not sad anymore" and responded "I think that's why Google was invented — and maybe my a--."

The Law & Order star's hindquarters went viral again this week after Spectrum news reporter Peter Hess posted a photo of the actor wearing tight pants on the set of Organized Crime. "@Chris_Meloni you wanna explain why you have so much cake???" one Twitter user asked in response, surely not expecting a reply. But Meloni delivered: "Sure —" he wrote back, "big birthday (60), big boy (200 lbs), big cake." Adds up.

Read more at Vulture and Uproxx. Jeva Lange

Jameela Jamil couldn't resist weighing in on the Khloé Kardashian photo scandal

5:12 p.m.
jameela jamil
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Like Batman responding to the Bat-Signal, Jameela Jamil heard the words "body image" and materialized to offer her thoughts about that unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian that Khloé has been frantically trying to erase from the internet.

Early Thursday, Khloé issued a statement about the pic that supposedly didn't capture her body "the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point." She offered a counter-video showing off her toned and "unretouched" body, insisting that she didn't just pay "for it all."

Jameela shared the statement on Twitter, observing that it's "a really good time" for Khloé "to admit to surgeries, thinning photographs and videos, and to stop being part of the culture that makes girls like her hate herself." Read more at The Mirror and Jezebel. Jeva Lange

Hailey Baldwin is still 'upset' about being called 'not nice' in that viral TikTok

5:09 p.m.
hailey baldwin
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin is still hung up about getting only a 3.5 out of 10 on the niceness scale in a viral TikTok last summer.

Julia Carolan, a former "fancy Manhattan restaurant" waitress, rated celebrities based on her interactions with them, and claimed every time she met Baldwin, the model was "not nice." Baldwin apologized last summer, but described being "so upset" by Carolan's TikTok in a new interview with psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons.

"I'm trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person and am open to people correcting me," Baldwin said. "I just don't think that those people that try to correct me ... need to be people on social media." Or you could just start by treating waitstaff with respect! Read more at People. Jeva Lange

What Netflix's new movie deal with Sony means for the streaming wars

4:46 p.m.
Netflix
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Netflix is looking to build up its streaming offerings even more with a little help from Sony.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company behind franchises like Spider-Man and Jumanji, has signed a five-year deal that will give Netflix the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to its movies, The New York Times reports. The deal will begin with the films Sony releases in 2022, which will include Morbius and Uncharted. These movies will still debut in theaters and then go to premium video-on-demand, but they'll head to Netflix after that.

Some older movies from Sony are also expected to be licensed to Netflix, The Wall Street Journal reports, and Sony will make two to three movies a year for Netflix, according to the Times.

This move was "a sign of how much the streamer still really wants/needs other companies' titles," wrote The Washington Post's Steven Zeitchik. Indeed, Netflix has lost a number of high-profile titles from other studios in recent years like The Office and Friends, as rivals prepared to launch streaming competitors like Peacock and HBO Max. On the film side, Netflix has also lost the U.S. streaming rights to certain Marvel and Star Wars films that now live on Disney+.

So this deal, Deadline wrote, provided Netflix with an important "boost" amid "investor worries that it has lost key draws," and seeing as Sony produces the Spider-Man films, the Journal reported that getting more Marvel content was a "key incentive" for Netflix. It was also the latest example of Netflix looking to get major film franchises on its service, CNN's Frank Pallotta noted, after the streamer recently dropped over $450 million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels — though unlike with Sony's movies, those sequels actually debut on Netflix.

Either way, Netflix is clearly looking to bring in some big guns to help it stay competitive in the streaming wars, and perhaps Spider-Man and Benoit Blanc are just who they need. Brendan Morrow

