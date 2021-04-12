Prince Harry pays tribute to grandfather Prince Philip, 'master of the barbecue' and 'legend of banter'

Prince Harry and Prince William are both paying tribute to their late grandfather Prince Philip ahead of his funeral this weekend, remembering him as an "extraordinary man" — and, evidently, a barbecuing king.

Harry and William released statements on Monday honoring their grandfather, who died on Friday at 99.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor," Harry wrote. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next."

Harry went on to remember "my grandpa" as "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end," also thanking him for "your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself."

Meanwhile, William in his statement honored Philip as someone whose "life was defined by service," writing that he feels "lucky" to have had his grandfather's "enduring presence well into my own adult life" and reflecting on Philip's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor." William added, "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."

Both William and Harry are set to attend Philip's funeral on Saturday, with Harry having now arrived in London from Los Angeles, according to Reuters. A spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Harry is now quarantining at Frogmore Cottage ahead of the funeral. Meghan Markle, however, won't be in attendance after reportedly being advised against travel due to her pregnancy. Philip's funeral, The New York Times notes, will be Harry's first return visit to Britain since stepping back from the royal family. Brendan Morrow