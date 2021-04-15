Prince Philip's Saturday funeral limited to just 30 family members

Buckingham Palace on Thursday released details about Saturday's funeral for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Born Prince Philip of Greece, son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, he was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years. Only 30 people will be able to attend his ceremonial royal funeral due to COVID-19 precautions, and the guest list is limited to just family, including the queen; their four children; grandchildren and spouses; and extended family members.

The funeral procession will start at 9:40 ET, with his coffin transported from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel. Members of the armed forces will line up along the route, firing guns in salute. Several family members will walk behind Prince Philip's coffin, including his children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward — and grandchildren.

The 50-minute service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, and a four-person choir will sing pieces selected by Prince Philip. The funeral will be broadcast in the United States on NBC. Catherine Garcia