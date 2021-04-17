Cuba
Cuba's new leaders won't have 'historical legacy' as a shield in post-Castro world, scholar says

11:07 a.m.
Raul Castro.
Alexandre Meneghini-Pool/Getty Images

For the first time in 60 years, Cuba will soon be without a Castro in a formal, day-to-day leadership position.

Raúl Castro, the younger brother of the late Fidel Castro, confirmed Friday that he's stepping down from his role as the leader of the country's Communist Party, with President Miguel Diaz-Canal expected to take on double duties, as the Castro brothers did before him. The younger Castro, who is 90, is poised to remain an influential figure on the island, but he likely won't interfere with daily governance, The New York Times notes. That means a new era is on the horizon, as Cuba faces challenges from both the coronavirus and a struggling economy.

The next generation of leadership could allow for more free-market activity, a path that's not completely new for Cuba; Raúl, who is considered more pragmatic than his brother, began the process of implementing some reforms following Fidel's death in 2011, but it's been a slow grind. There's no guarantee a new regime will change that — Richard Feinberg, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, told Al Jazeera that he thinks it's the "worst possible moment" for reforms because the government has "no money."

That said, urgency may rule the day in a post-Castro world. Arturo Lopez-Levy, the author of Raul Castro and the New Cuba: A Close-Up View of Change and an assistant professor at Holy Names University, told Al Jazeera that, unlike the brothers, their successors will have to "rely on performance — not on historical legacy — to exercise power and as a source of legitimacy." Read more at The New York Times and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Global COVID-19 death toll eclipses 3 million

7:58 a.m.
Coronavirus test samples.
AP Photo/ Dar Yasin

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 3 million on Saturday, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University reveals.

As The Associated Press notes, the true number is believed to be higher based on suspicions that some governments have downplayed their countries' cases and fatalities, as well as the likelihood that many infections were missed early in the pandemic.

Daily deaths are on the rise again worldwide, AP writes, with the average currently sitting at 12,000. Cases are also on the upswing; World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that weekly infections have "nearly doubled over the past two months."

India and Brazil are two of the more prominent hot spots. The former has reported a record number of cases for three straight days, including more than 234,000 on Saturday. In Brazil, meanwhile, a more contagious variant is spreading throughout the country, and about 3,000 deaths are being recorded each day. That accounts for one-quarter of the world's fatalities in recent weeks, The Associated Press reports.

The increases come amid a global vaccine drive, albeit a patchy one. Some countries, including the United States, have ramped up their efforts (still, cases are stubbornly high in the U.S.), but immunization rates remain low elsewhere. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

refugees
Biden administration will increase refugee cap after Democratic criticism

April 16, 2021

The Biden administration said Friday afternoon it would set numbers for an increased refugee cap, lifting the cap from a historic low set by the Trump administration.

The announcement came after officials had walked back a pledge to welcome more than 60,000 refugees, rather than the 15,000 maximum set by Biden's predecessor, which drew swift criticism from Democrats and advocates.

Saying the apparent reversal on his pledge had been "the subject of some confusion," the White House said Biden would set a "final, increased refugee cap" by May 15, though it said "given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited," Biden's "initial goal of 62,500 seems unlikely."

Many of Biden's allies in Congress and progressives had blasted news of the lowered cap, calling it "unacceptable." The Week Staff

refugees
Democrats condemn Biden's reversal on refugee cap as 'cruel' and 'unacceptable'

April 16, 2021

The Biden administration faced swift criticism on Friday after it was reported that it would no longer raise the United States' refugee cap from the historic low set by the Trump administration.

Rather than stick to its pledge to welcome more than 60,000 refugees, rather than the 15,000 maximum set by former President Donald Trump, the White House will instead keep the target of refugee admissions at the lower level. Democrats and advocacy groups condemned the news as "cruel" and "unacceptable," and noted that the Biden administration was using the same justification that Trump did.

Reuters reports the decision "appears to have been tied to concerns over the optics of admitting more refugees at a time of rising numbers of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months." An official reportedly told Reuters the administration doesn't want to look too "soft" or "too open." Though officials are reportedly arguing that migrants seeking asylum have overwhelmed the system, "refugees are processed differently in the U.S. immigration system than asylum seekers," writes Reuters.

While the administration took heat from many angles, it found support from former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who was the architect of many of the Trump administration's harshest immigration policies, including the all-time-lowest refugee cap. Miller argued it made sense and said the refugee cap should actually "be reduced to ZERO." Summer Meza

likely story
The woman who does hair for The View swears she isn't secretly sabotaging Meghan McCain

April 16, 2021
meghan mccain
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Netflix

The View co-host Meghan McCain is notorious both for sharing her "oppressive conservative beliefs on daytime TV" and for her, uh, interesting hairstyles, which has resulted in some onlookers wondering if those two things might be related.

"Everyone's convinced Meghan McCain's hair and makeup stylist secretly hates her," Queerty wrote last month, while someone else tweeted that "The View's hair and makeup team expressing their contempt for Meghan McCain every day is hilarious."

The Cut at last spoke to said hairstylist, whose name is Carmen Currie and who swears the looks aren't intentional sabotage. "I'm not slapping something on her and being like, 'Take THAT!,'" Currie said. "I'm not telling her what to do all the time, it's not like that at all." McCain recently defended her looks as "just having fun."

Read more at The Cut and Vice. Jeva Lange

indianapolis shooting
Indianapolis FedEx shooter was former employee, previously investigated by FBI

April 16, 2021
fedex
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The man suspected of fatally shooting eight people at a FedEx facility on the grounds of the Indianapolis International Airport late Thursday was formerly an employee at the location, a FedEx spokesperson told The Associated Press on Friday.

The suspected mass shooter, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, was also reportedly known to federal and local authorities prior to the attack. CNN reports that before the gunman allegedly opened fire at the facility, a family member reached out to authorities to warn about his potential for violence. The FBI reportedly launched a preliminary investigation, but dropped it after concluding there wasn't sufficient evidence.

The shooter killed eight people, and at least four other victims have been hospitalized, police said, also reporting the gunman shot and killed himself after officers arrived at the FedEx facility.

Officials with the coroner's office began the process of identifying victims Friday afternoon. Law enforcement has not yet identified a motive, but is reportedly considering bias as a factor, since a "significant" number of employees at the FedEx facility are members of the Sikh community, said Police Chief Randal Taylor.

Read more at The Associated Press and CNN. The Week Staff

Edit

Madison LeCroy wishes Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez 'the best'

April 16, 2021
May these people have the best.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Best wishes were flying in the brouhaha that followed Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez changing their relationship status to "just friends." First, the pair put out a statement saying they "wish the best for each other," which is basically couplese for we are never, ever getting back together. Then someone (Page Six, of course) thought to ask Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy — who was rumored to be FaceTiming A-Rod, and rather specifically claimed "he's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me" — what she thinks.

"I wish them the best," LeCroy said. Civil!

In fact, maybe the only one not actively wishing J-Rod the best is Anthony Edwards — whose NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, was just co-purchased by the former slugger — simply because he didn't know to. "Who is he?" Edwards inquired when asked about the ownership change, adding: "I don't know nothing about baseball." Jeva Lange

America First
Marjorie Taylor Greene is leading an 'America First Caucus' that wants to uphold 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions'

April 16, 2021

In an effort to "follow in President Trump's footsteps," a new America First Caucus led by far-right lawmakers is seeking to protect "Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

The new caucus is recruiting members, reports Punchbowl News, and is appealing to a "common respect for Anglo-Saxon political traditions," including pushing for infrastructure that "befits the progeny of European architecture." Punchbowl described the materials being distributed as "some of the most nakedly nativist rhetoric we've ever seen."

The new caucus is being led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.). Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert (Texas) and Barry Moore (Ala.) are also reportedly going to join the group.

The group calls for "intellectual boldness" as it continues to push the baseless notion of widespread voter fraud being a major issue in national elections, and predicts it will "step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation."

Gohmert told CBS News "it's not supposed to be about race at all" when asked about the caucus platform, and said he'd review the language. On the other hand, as if he weren't already scandal-ridden enough, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted that he's "proud" to join the caucus, saying critics were merely a part of the "America Last crowd." Summer Meza

