Debris discovery ends Indonesian Navy's hopes of finding survivors among 53-person submarine crew

7:43 a.m.
Search and rescue team for Indonesian submarine.
SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP via Getty Images

The Indonesian Navy on Saturday announced debris from a missing submarine has been found deep in the Bali Sea, ending hopes of finding any survivors among the 53-person crew. No bodies have been found so far, but an international search is underway.

The KRI Nanggala-402 submarine lost contact Wednesday while conducting torpedo drills off Bali, and was still considered missing until Saturday when the debris — which will be evaluated further, but authorities believe is clear proof the submarine sank — was discovered.

The vessel was built to withstand pressure of up to 500 meters deep, but sonar indicates it sank well below that to around 850 meters, at which point even its steel hull would have likely fractured, The New York Times reports. That theory is consistent with the fact that Admiral Yudo Morgono said the condition of the debris suggests the submarine did not explode, but rather cracked. Yudo added that it's unclear what caused the submarine to sink to such depths in the first place, but naval experts believe it did so sharply and rapidly, the Times notes. Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

CDC panel recommends lifting Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, advises added label

April 23, 2021
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and logo
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted on Friday to recommend lifting a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, reports The New York Times. The panel decided there should be an added label to note the blood clotting disorder that has emerged as a rare side effect of the vaccine.

The CDC said there have been 15 confirmed reports of blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, out of nearly 8 million doses administered in the U.S., reports ABC News. All 15 cases were in women, mostly women in their 30s, and three of the women died. After six cases were reported, the FDA and CDC called for a pause of the vaccine on April 13 "out of an abundance of caution."

The panel determined the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the seemingly rare risk, and will advise the CDC on its decision accordingly. Health officials are expected to follow the advisory and recommend that states begin using the vaccine again immediately.

Read more at The New York Times and ABC News. The Week Staff

Megan Thee Stallion is recharging ahead of 'Hot Girl Summer part 2'

April 23, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The solstice doesn't decide when it's summer — Megan Thee Stallion does.

The rapper is currently "recharging" in preparation for what she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic will be "Hot Girl Summer part two." Three futuristic posts on her Instagram showed the rapper attached to ventilation machines while floating in a tube behind a computer screen that reads, "Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, [Meg] has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next."

After performing at the Grammys and taking home three awards, it's safe to say her rest is well-earned. In the meantime, her management will take over her socials, and fans have been instructed to "lead a brave resistance in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain."

As for Megan, she'll "be back when it's time." Taylor Watson

Is Vanessa Carlton's 'A Thousand Miles' about Adam Driver?

April 23, 2021
Vanessa Carlton.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images Getty Images for NAMM

It's been 20 years since Vanessa Carlton made her way downtown, walking fast, in her hit song, "A Thousand Miles."

But who exactly was she willing to walk a thousand miles for? "The song is about a crush I had on a Juilliard student," Carlton told Entertainment Tonight. "I can't say the person's name because they are a famous actor." This revelation obviously piqued the public's interest, but her gender-neutral language and lyrics make for a broad pool: famous actors who graduated from Julliard include Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, the list goes on. But whomever it is doesn't even know the song is about them, Carlton said.

The singer grew to hate performing the Grammy-nominated song, but has since made peace with it. She figured out "how to honor people's connection with that song and realize that song does not belong to me anymore," she said.

While we may never find out what would happen if Carlton could fall into the sky, at least we have an iconic hit and a Terry Crews scene to remember it by. Taylor Watson

Russell Crowe declares 'I shall be Zeus' in Thor: Love and Thunder

April 23, 2021
Russell Crowe
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Russell Crowe apparently hasn't taken a blood oath swearing him to absolute secrecy like the rest of the Marvel cast, as he just casually dropped some juicy Thor information.

The actor revealed during a radio appearance that he's playing Zeus in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, offhandedly mentioning as the interview ended, "Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios ... and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus," per Entertainment Weekly.

We already knew Crowe would be popping up in the next Thor outing set for a 2022 release, though there hadn't been confirmation on the exact role. When reporting on his addition to the cast last month, Deadline wrote that "the hope was to surprise fans with this fun cameo when the film was released." Welp, so much for that!

Crowe also noted in his interview that he was getting ready for his "last day of Zeus-ing about." Wait, is it too late to make that the name of the movie? Brendan Morrow

Joy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'

April 23, 2021

Joy Behar is apologizing "if anybody was upset" that she repeatedly misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View, blaming it on not getting "enough sleep."

Behar drew criticism on Friday after she incorrectly referred to Jenner using "he" or "his" multiple times during a segment about the former athlete's California gubernatorial run, per Mediaite. While Behar did also use the right pronouns throughout the segment, she had to correct her wrong pronoun usage more than once. She subsequently apologized on the air.

"Let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up," Behar said. "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever. It just came out. So I'm sorry if anybody was upset by that."

Behar's misgendering of Jenner had been called out on Twitter while The View aired, with journalist Yashar Ali taking note of it and writing, "I don't know why Joy misgendered her but it's an important reminder that we don't misgender people even if we don't like their politics." Brendan Morrow

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson criticized for 'dangerous' comments calling COVID-19 vaccine push 'suspicious'

April 23, 2021
Ron Johnson
Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) is facing criticism after suggesting there's something "suspicious" about there being a "big push" to ensure Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Republican senator spoke about COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative radio host Vicki McKenna, seeming to float the idea of a nefarious motivation behind the urging of all adults to get vaccinated in order to put an end to the pandemic, per Forbes.

"The science tells us that vaccines are 95 percent effective, so if you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?" Johnson said. "I mean, what is it to you? ... Why is [there] this big push to make sure everybody gets a vaccine?"

Health experts would likely tell Johnson that Americans should care because a certain percentage of the population must receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to achieve herd immunity in the United States. But the Republican senator went on to criticize the idea of Americans needing to "carry a card to prove that they've been vaccinated so they can participate in society" and then added, without elaborating, "I'm getting highly suspicious of what's happening here." Johnson also suggested the vaccine's distribution should have been "limited" to vulnerable populations.

Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding criticized Johnson's "dangerous words," while Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) slammed "this anti-vax rhetoric" and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin dubbed the senator a "dangerous conspiracy theorist." Amid this criticism, Johnson in a new statement on Friday said Americans should "decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated" and reiterated his belief that it's a "legitimate question as to whether people at very low risk" for COVID-19 "should be encouraged to take" the vaccine.

Johnson's comments came during an interview that opened with him saying it "blows me away" that he's "accused of being anti-science." Brendan Morrow

Caitlyn Jenner announces she's running for governor of California

April 23, 2021
Caitlyn Jenner
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

It's official: she's running.

Caitlyn Jenner, the reality TV star and former athlete, on Friday announced she has filed paperwork to run for governor of California. Her announcement confirmed an earlier report from Axios, and a Caitlyn for California campaign website was also unveiled.

"I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality," Jenner said, going on to describe herself as "a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

In her effort to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a recall election, Jenner is looking to follow in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who successfully replaced California's then-governor, Gray Davis (D), in a recall election in 2003. In Jenner's announcement, she criticized the state's "over-restrictive" COVID-19 lockdown and taxes that are "too high."

According to Axios, Jenner's team includes Tony Fabrizio, a pollster who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, as well as former Trump White House staffer Steven Cheung, who also worked on Schwarzenegger's 2003 recall campaign. A Jenner campaign adviser told Axios she'll be running as "someone that's socially liberal and fiscally conservative."

Jenner is a Republican and in the past expressed support for Trump, but she later said in a critical 2018 op-ed she was wrong to think he would help transgender people in office, writing, "The trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president." The Jenner adviser told Axios, "Certainly she has not seen eye-to-eye with [Trump] on a lot of things." Brad Parscale, Trump's former campaign manager, reportedly gave Jenner advice on setting up her campaign.

A formal campaign announcement, Jenner's Friday statement said, will "follow in the coming weeks." Brendan Morrow

