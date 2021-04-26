Leaked interview with Iran's foreign minister may undermine nuclear negotiations

In a leaked audiotape that was part of an oral history projecting documenting the work of the current Iranian administration, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif admitted that his diplomatic efforts are often hamstrung by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which really calls the shots in Iran, The New York Times reports. "I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than the field servicing diplomacy," Zarif reportedly said in the recording, later adding that he has often been left in the dark about the government's actions.
The leak may have some far-reaching consequences at a critical juncture for Tehran, which is in the midst of renegotiating a nuclear pact with Washington and other governments and is gearing up for presidential elections in June. Zarif is associated with Iran's reformist political movement, which generally favors at least some form of engagement and deal-making with countries like the U.S. Per the Times, Zarif's supporters are now worried that his comments could reinforce "voter apathy and the idea that elected officials are not really in charge," making it difficult for their preferred candidates to hold off hardliners in the upcoming contest.
Plus, the tape could directly affect the nuclear talks themselves. "This ties the hands of the negotiators," Sina Azodi, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council who focuses on Iran, told the Times. "It represents Zarif as someone who is not trustworthy domestically, and overall paints a picture that Iran's foreign policy is dictated by theater policies of the military and Zarif is a nobody." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell
While that number can likely be partially chalked up to folks who are not willing to get vaccinated at all, a significantly higher number of unvaccinated Americans consider the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to be safe than those who feel the same way about the Johnson & Johnson candidate.
The good news for the United States is that the country has more than enough supply of the other two approved vaccines for everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Still, the hesitancy surrounding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could have ramifications — it's easier to store than its fellow vaccines, so it could come in handy for hard-to-reach populations, the Post notes, and it only requires a single-shot, which could help buck the trend of some people not going to get their second Pfizer or Moderna dose.
Those attributes also mean Johnson & Johnson is theoretically a crucial weapon in vaccinating much of the world, so it's worth keeping an eye on whether that hesitancy extends beyond the U.S.
The Washington Post/ABC News poll was conducted among 1,007 adults in the U.S. between April 18-21. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell
President Biden hits the traditionally symbolic first-100-days mark of his presidency this week, and "it has dawned on Republicans that the man their standard-bearer once mocked as 'Sleepy Joe' is a formidable adversary," Jonathan Chait writes in New York on Monday. "And the quality that has made him so effective up to this point is, well, his sleepiness." Before Biden's immediate predecessor, the last handful of presidents were "nice," but Biden is "also tedious," Chait argues:
He is relentlessly enacting an ambitious domestic agenda — signing legislation that could cut child poverty by more than half, expanding ObamaCare, and injecting the economy with a stimulus more than twice the size of what [President Barack] Obama's Congress passed in 2009 — while arousing hardly any controversy. There's nothing in Biden's vanilla-ice-cream bromides for his critics to hook on to. Republicans can't stop Biden because he is boring them to death. [Jonathan Chait, New York]
All signs point to this being a deliberate strategy, borne of wisdom or expediency, and it's "a fascinating counterpoint to a career spent trying desperately to be interesting," Chait adds. "Biden used to overshare, with frequently disastrous results that led him to accurately self-diagnose as a 'gaffe machine,'" but now "the tedium is the message."
Biden's new persona has been very effective at promoting progressive ideas in a way that strikes centrist voters as pretty anodyne, Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher tells the Los Angeles Times. "You cannot underestimate how comfortable Uncle Joe is for a lot of people. They give an old, white guy the benefit of the doubt."
Certainly, "lowering the temperature of Washington's political debates" has helped Biden's agenda, David Lauter writes at the Times. "But it could create a problem down the road, depriving Biden of the fervent support that can sustain a president in bad times." If his sleepiness does end up leaving Democratic allies cold, Biden will still have hot Oval Office chocolate chip cookies for potential allies in Congress. Peter Weber
"At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award," Hopkins said in the video. "I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy, and thank you."
Hopkins isn't just being humble there, as most awards prognosticators didn't anticipate this, either. Chadwick Boseman was widely expected to posthumously win Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, so much so that the Oscars' producers took the unusual step of placing this award at the end of the broadcast after Best Picture was already presented. It seemed likely they were hoping to end the Oscars with an emotional tribute to Boseman, assuming he would win.
Instead, not only did Boseman lose, but the final award went to someone who wasn't even there to accept it, which was one heck of a deflating way for Hollywood's biggest night to conclude. Hopkins' agent confirmed to People he was asleep in Wales when he won the award, and he had to be woken up at 4:00 a.m. to be told about it. Hopkins' representatives had "pleaded for him" to be allowed to join the Oscars from Zoom because he didn't want to travel to participate in it in-person amid the pandemic, IndieWire reports. But producers had decided that no nominee would be permitted to Zoom into the Oscars, and, well, here we are.
Hopkins in his Instagram video paid tribute to Boseman, noting he "was taken from us far too early." Well, that might have been a nicer note to go out on during the actual Oscars, right? Brendan Morrow
Arizona's Republican-led Senate in December subpoenaed all 2.1 million ballots from the state's most populous county, plus its voting machines and computer hard drives, for yet another review of November's presidential and U.S. Senate elections. The Maricopa Board of Supervisors, with four Republicans and one Democrat, refused to hand over the materials without a court order, citing privacy concerns, multiple voting machine audits already conducted, and a hand recount of significant ballot samples that affirmed President Biden's victory in the state. A county court upheld the Senate's subpoena Feb. 27.
State Senate Republicans took control of the ballots, voting machines, and hard drives, then "handed the materials over to Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based consultancy with no election experience run by a man who has shared unfounded conspiracy theories claiming the official 2020 presidential election results are illegitimate," The Associated Press reports. The audit, which got off to a shaky start on Friday, "has become a snipe hunt for skulduggery that has spanned a court battle, death threats, and calls to arrest the elected leadership of Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix," The New York Times reports.
GOP senators acknowledge that the audit, covering two-thirds of votes cast in Arizona, won't change the election outcome. "Critics in both parties charge that an effort that began as a way to placate angry Trump voters has become a political embarrassment and another blow to the once-inviolable democratic norm that losers and winners alike honor the results of elections," the Times says.
The Arizona Democratic Party and Maricopa County's lone Democratic supervisor sued to stop the audit, arguing it violates state election laws. A judge on Friday ordered Cyber Ninjas to tell the court how it plans to conduct its audit and train volunteer ballot counters. Cyber Ninjas on Sunday asked the judge to keep its recount process secret, citing trade secrets.
Republicans aren't allowing the media to observe the recount, and Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan won't disclose who's funding it, conceding only that it will cost more than the $150,000 allocated by the Senate. One American News Network, a far-right cable network openly supportive of former President Donald Trump and his baseless vote-fraud conspiracies, "has raised money from unknown contributors for the project, and the money goes directly to Cyber Ninjas," AP reports. OAN, the Times adds, has also "been named one of the nonpartisan observers that will keep the audit on the straight and narrow." Peter Weber
India on Monday reported 352,991 new COVID-19 infections, its fifth consecutive day of setting a new global record for infections over a 24-hour period. India has now recorded more than 17 million cases and, with Sunday's 2,812 new COVID-19 deaths, 195,123 official fatalities from the pandemic. Based partly on the nonstop fires at overwhelmed crematoriums, India's actual death toll is believed to be several times higher than the official count. Hospitals are full and supplies, notably oxygen, are dangerously low.
On Sunday, the U.S. became the latest country to offer help to India as it struggles to tame its devastating second wave of infections. The National Security Council said the U.S. will provide key materials for India to produce vaccines, plus drugs, test kits, ventilators, and personal protective equipment; Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon will help deliver supplies, including "oxygen-related equipment," to India in coming days. "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," President Biden tweeted Sunday.
Britain, the European Union, China, Russia, and Pakistan were among the other countries that offered oxygen, medicine, and other supplies to India, and Singapore and Germany have already sent oxygen and mobile oxygen generation plants. In his monthly radio address Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to get vaccinated and said everyone 18 and older will be eligible starting May 1. In Delhi, the capital, 1 in 3 people tested for COVID-19 is positive, and that rate rises to 1 in 2 in Kolkata. Every death is a blow to India's self-assurance, BBC News reports.
Meanwhile, Modi's government "has moved to silence critics on social media, according to documents published by the Lumen Database, a transparency initiative run by Harvard University," The Washington Post reports. Among the tweets no longer visible in India, after officials filed complaints with Twitter, is one from West Bengal State Minister Moloy Ghatak. "When death bodies were burning, Nero was busy doing election rallies," he tweeted over twin images of a mass cremation and a Modi rally. This tweet, however, is still live. Peter Weber
Two months ago India’s ruling party took a victory lap for having “defeated Covid” under the “glorious leadership” of Narendra Modi. The tweet is still up. https://t.co/4vnqqMkrQn
On Brett Wittwer's last day at work before retiring, the tables were turned.
Wittwer, 69, spent 35 years as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, and was used to handing people packages. But on March 26, residents along his mail route were giving him gift bags and boxes filled with goodies. "It was crazy," Wittwer told Good Morning America. "It kind of brings a tear to your eye."
Most of his career was spent delivering mail in the Cincinnati area, and when word spread he was going to retire, people along his route used a neighborhood Facebook page to plan a surprise sendoff. They decorated their mailboxes with balloons, and filled them with presents and notes of appreciation. Waiting for him at the end of his route were several neighbors, standing under a "Happy Retirement" banner.
One person there was Glenna Weber Stricklett, who told GMA she appreciated Wittwer's work ethic and how he was "always friendly." He was careful with packages, she said, making sure they were safely placed on front porches during all weather conditions. That's why when it was time to say goodbye to Wittwer, so many residents wanted to be involved. "It just kind of came together," Stricklett said. "And it's a nice thing to do for people." Catherine Garcia
Even after a year when a global pandemic sent audiences flocking to streaming, Netflix has again come up short for Best Picture at the Oscars. But that's not to say the streamer walked away empty-handed.
At Sunday's Academy Awards, Netflix scored seven Oscars, more than any other studio, according to Variety. Among its wins were for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which took home the Oscars for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Costume Design, and for Mank, which won Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.
Netflix's haul was a big improvement on its showing last year, when it won only two Oscars. Still, the streamer's Best Picture contenders, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank, lost to Nomadland, which was released by Disney's Searchlight Pictures. Disney had the second-highest haul with five wins, per Variety.
This was the third Oscars in a row in which Netflix had at least one major film in contention for Best Picture — this year, The Trial of the Chicago 7 was thought to have some slight chance at an upset over Nomadland — only to fail to win the top prize. Famously, Netflix's Roma was the frontrunner to win Best Picture in 2019 but shockingly lost to Green Book. A streaming service could potentially have more of an advantage in an awards season where some major films were postponed as theaters closed due to COVID-19, but in the end, Best Picture went to a movie released by a traditional studio.
Netflix's head of original films, Scott Stuber, acknowledged in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journalthat Oscar nominations are "hugely beneficial" partially because they help with "recruiting artists" to work for the streamer. On that front, Netflix is surely satisfied as it adds another seven trophies to its pile. But when it comes to actually taking home Best Picture, well, there's always next year. Brendan Morrow