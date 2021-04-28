Giuliani flakes on 'live statement' he announced 23 minutes earlier

Rudy Giuliani was apparently a bit too tied up to deliver a live statement on the radio this afternoon — even though he just said he would 20 minutes prior.

After federal investigators on Wednesday searched the home and office of Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, a tweet from his account told followers to tune in on the radio "for a live statement" at 3:00 p.m. ET.

But those who did so in hopes of hearing Giuliani's response to his legal woes were met with, well, not that, as he didn't show up. Giuliani, Slate noted, has a program on 77 WABC that's regularly scheduled for this time, but there was another host there on Wednesday afternoon instead.

Rudy Giuliani is nowhere to be found on his WABC slot. Fill-in host. — Brad Mielke (@TheBradMielke) April 28, 2021

Rudy said he'd be giving a "live statement" at 3:00 pm ET, but instead it's guest host Dominic Carter doing "special programming" about the election, who himself didn't make an appearance until a few minutes into the timeslot. — lvl 46 dog-faced pony potus (@thetomzone) April 28, 2021

The original tweet announcing the appearance was subsequently deleted, and Giuliani offered no explanation about what happened.

And Giuliani has now deleted this tweet: https://t.co/2RCWwXy4E8 pic.twitter.com/U6rfPLJR6c — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) April 28, 2021

We'll have to wait and see if there ever ends up being a "live statement," but perhaps it will just come in the form of a butt-dial to a reporter instead. Brendan Morrow