Biden's ambitious push to expand government was 'deliberately boring,' Ted Cruz complains

President Biden address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night was "the most ambitious ideological statement made by any Democratic president in decades — couched in language that made it sound as if he wasn't making an ideological argument at all," Politico's John Harris writes. "Though rarely described as gifted orator, Biden's speech was a remarkable performance in part because it didn't soar and largely didn't even try to. In plain-spoken language, he depicted a breathtakingly large agenda as plain common sense."
Biden has spent or proposed, in his first 100 days in office, $6 trillion in federal spending, meted out "in drips and drabs," Politico's Playbook reports. "Wednesday night was the first time he detailed it all together in one place and before the largest potential audience that a president gets: an address to Congress," and "that could be a bad thing for him." Unlike during the first year of the past two Democratic presidents, "the GOP has so far been ineffective as an opposition party in the face of this spending onslaught," Politico says, adding:
There are a lot of theories about all of this: The pandemic and Donald Trump's own big spending have made it safe for big government; the GOP is divided and in turmoil since the events of Jan. 6 and obsessed with culture wars rather than government spending; an old white guy like Biden is a tough target for the right, anyway, and staying off the tube has made him even more difficult to demonize. But on Wednesday night he was center stage — and so was the size and cost of his proposals. [Politico]
Biden knows he has to get things done quickly, but he "simultaneously has the tightest congressional margins and one of the most ambitious agendas," Politico notes. "He's trying to push a rhinoceros through a garden hose. If doing that requires political stealth, then Wednesday night's speech may backfire." Read more at Politico Playbook. Peter Weber
The Senate on Wednesday voted 52-42 to restore regulations on methane gas leaks in oil and gas production that the Trump administration had loosened last summer. Three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), and Rob Portman (Ohio) — voted with the Democrats to overturn former President Donald Trump's rule using the Congressional Review Act, a 1996 law that lets Congress kill recently adopted regulations. Curbing methane emissions is a key element of President Biden's push to fight climate change.
The House has not yet voted to restore the methane rules, instituted by former President Barack Obama's Environmental Protection Agency in 2016. The oil and gas industry had originally lobbied against the methane rules, which require oil and gas companies to monitor their equipment for leaking methane and repair any breaches. But many large oil and gas producers, and their main lobbying group the American Petroleum Institute, now support regulating methane emissions.
Methane is the main component of natural gas, and it drives more than 25 percent of global warming, mostly from leaks during the production and transportation of natural gas, The Wall Street Journal explains. "Combating methane emissions can create a more immediate effect than cutting carbon because methane is more than 80 times more potent than carbon over a 20-year period, although it degrades faster in the atmosphere compared to carbon, which lingers for 100 years."
"Regulating methane is the low-hanging fruit of climate action," said Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). "It's the most significant immediate thing we can do." Peter Weber
"In our nation's long and storied history, only one pillow salesman has ever been called to the Oval Office because the president was unhappy with his election results," Jimmy Kimmel said on Wednesday's Kimmel Live. "Our next guest is that pillow man." The original proposal was for Kimmel to interview MyPillow founder and election conspiracist Mike Lindell in a bed, and Kimmel apologized. "I'm sorry about that, the COVID people said no," he told Lindell. "I know, you've got rules here in California," Lindell said, adding that he has not been vaccinated.
Kimmel said he found eerie parallels between Lindell's recovery from a vicious crack addition and Hunter Biden's, and Lindell did not disagree, mentioning paranoia. "That's what I want to talk to you about, the paranoia," Kimmel said. "You've been in hiding, is that correct?" "Yeah, but not because of paranoia," Lindell said. "Well, how do you know?" Kimmel asked, and Lindell laughed. Kimmel said both he and Lindell were urged not to do this interview, "but I think it's important that we talk to each other," he said. "I also, you know I don't think there's any validity to any of this stuff that you're saying, and I've studied you, I really have."
Lindell talked about evidence he claims to have gotten showing the 2020 election was hacked by China, and after a while Kimmel stopped him. "I believe that you are sincere," he said. "I also think there's something going on from the crack or something that has, you know, whatever, that has made you think that — I mean, you mentioned paranoia." Lindell insisted he has the goods. "I have it, it's real, so people can say, 'Oh, you're an ex-crack addict so your brain's not right.' You know what, they can say all they want. It's gonna come out, I keep putting the evidence out, it's gonna come out."
Lindell sounded excited about the GOP recount in Arizona's Maricopa County, Kimmel called that "a ridiculous operation," they discussed Lindell's interactions with former President Donald Trump, and before things got too tense, Kimmel's Mike Lindell impersonator (James Adomian) broke in and made everyone laugh. Watch below. Peter Weber
"Earlier today, federal investigators raided Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan and office because of his dealings in Ukraine," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "When the agents walked in, Rudy got so nervous he started sweating hair dye and tucking all the evidence down his pants. ... Yep, Rudy panicked and called his lawyer, and then when his own phone started ringing, he panicked even more."
In their raid of Giuliani's apartment and office, the FBI "reportedly confiscated laptops, cellphones, and a bunch of jars labeled 'Definitely Not Blood,'" Trevor Noah joked at The Daily Show. "Now, we don't know exactly what Rudy Giuliani's being investigated for — I mean, take your pick really," he added, but "he'd better hope the feds didn't find any overdue Blockbuster rentals."
"The FBI showed up with search warrants at 6:00 this morning, they made sure to show up at daylight, when Rudy was still asleep in his coffin," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned on Kimmel Live. "Investigators are reportedly conducting a criminal investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine to try to dig up dirt on the Bidens on behalf of Donald Trump. And if you think he was sweating Grecian Formula before, you should see him now. He looks like a chocolate sundae. So it looks like Recount Dracula might be getting a ticket to Cancelvania. President Biden tonight gave his first address to Congress since taking office. Biden speaking before Congress while the feds are busting down Giuliani's door, this is turning into the baptism scene from The Godfather."
"Thankfully for Rudy, he strategically keeps all of his incriminating documents at various random landscaping shops," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. "I love that Rudy Giuliani's had like three months to destroy all of his evidence, and you know there's just no way he did any of that. Now I know Rudy Giuliani was a high-powered lawyer, mayor of New York City, and adviser to the president of the United States, but I still picture his office above a repair shop, right next to a palm reader's. You know they walked in and they said to the rookie FBI agent, 'All right, Johnson, we'll handle the computers, you get the empty bottles of Just For Men.'" Peter Weber
President Biden gave his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, and Stephen Colbert had some thoughts on a special live Late Show. "Now, because of the pandemic, the night was a bit odd," he said. "First, Biden didn't mention low-flow toilets once. Second, everything else. Biden was the first president to deliver the speech in front of a mask-wearing audience — if you don't count Bill Clinton's last State of the Union, whose theme was 'Eyes Wide Shut.'"
"President Biden went into the speech with most Americans on his side," and when he got to the podium, "it was truly moving to finally see two women presiding over the joint session, and the president immediately noted the moment," Colbert said. "Biden struck an optimistic note," he added, but he didn't like the president's optimism metaphor. "No, not a takeoff, you're the train man! We're not taking off, we're leaving the station! 'All aboard! Toot toot!' Joe Biden can't talk about planes, you can't use plane analogies, that's like the Colonel bragging about his fried beef!"
"Now, if you were watching on Fox News, first, what are you doing here?" Colbert joked. "And second, you may have noticed that there were moments when Fox showed two different times in different corners of the screen. Well, you know the old saying: 'Even a stopped clock is right two times a day, and that's better than Fox News.'" Inside the room, it might have been a little chilly, because "at one point, far-right congresswoman Lauren Boebert unfurled a space blanket — which is weird, because usually she wears the tinfoil on her head," he quipped. And "Ted Cruz started nodding off — although Cruz said he was only escorting his daughters to dreamland, and he was planning on coming right back."
"So, what did we see tonight?" Colbert concluded. "The oldest president of all time, no handshakes just fist-bumping, 200 people in the room, and everybody in masks. It hasn't felt that normal in five years." Watch his recap of Biden's speech and jokes about Rudy Giuliani below. Peter Weber
Biden was either cognizant of his speech's record length or just being polite when he ended his speech, closing with the words: "Thank you for your patience."
Biden has already modified the ubiquitous modern ending to presidential speeches — some variation of "Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America" — by swapping out God blessing America with the prayer: "May God protect our troops." Thanking Congress — and viewers at home — for their patience is a new one. Not everyone loved it, but there was a general agreement he earned points for honesty. Peter Weber
"Thank you for your patience" is the most honest closing line of any presidential speech to a joint session of Congress I've ever heard.
Sen. Tim Scott's (R-S.C.) response to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday was met with high praise from conservatives, including those who fall under the "never-Trump" label.
Scott began his speech by saying Biden "seems like a good man," then promised not to "waste your time tonight with finger-pointing or partisan bickering. You can get that on TV any time you want." Instead, Scott said, he wanted "to have an honest conversation. About common sense and common ground. About this feeling that our nation is sliding off its shared foundation, and how we move forward together."
That's not to say Scott, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, highlighted any aspects of Biden's speech with which he agreed. On the contrary, he was quite critical of the remarks. But proponents of the speech noted that he tended to focus on policy differences on issues like police reform, infrastructure, and school re-openings rather than the so-called "culture wars."
The Dispatch's Jonah Goldberg tweeted that Scott delivered a "very, very good speech," especially "given that responding to presidents in these situations is almost always a political crap sandwich." His colleague David French agreed, also noting that he found the ending — in which Scott emphasized an American narrative defined by "redemption" — to be "powerful and true."
Totally agree. It’s far more effective than most responses, and his closing was powerful and true. https://t.co/85VqLXn2CH
French and Goldberg also probably didn't mind the absence of former President Donald Trump from the speech. While Scott certainly touted accomplishments of the previous administration, Trump himself didn't get a direct shout-out. Read a full transcript of Scott's speech at CNN. Tim O'Donnell
In his Republican response to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate, spoke personally about the racism he has encountered from all directions. "I have experienced the pain of discrimination," he said. "I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while I'm shopping."
Scott said he has "also experienced a different kind of intolerance," from "liberals." "I get called 'Uncle Tom' and the N-word — by 'progressives'!" he said, throwing in some criticism of a Washington Post fact check contextualizing his "cotton to Congress" family origin story. "Believe me, I know our healing is not finished."
Less than a minute later, Scott suggested that while Black kids were once told the color of their skin made them "inferior," white kids are now told the color of their skin makes them "an oppressor." "You know this stuff is wrong," he said. "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country."
"I get called Uncle Tom and the N word by progressives...I know firsthand, our healing is not finished," Sen. Tim Scott says in GOP rebuttal of President Biden's address to Congress, adding later, "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country." pic.twitter.com/SzCLNmRAil
Maybe, in Scott's theory of America, people do racist things but the country that enslaved Black people and quashed their rights for centuries has progressed to a point of post-racism (or even overly aggressive anti-racism). "Original sin is never the end of the story," he said. "Not in our souls, and not for our nation. The real story is always redemption." The story he's referring to did not end with redemption. Peter Weber