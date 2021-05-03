Seriously, what is happening between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Late last Friday, Page Six broke the earth-shattering news that Jennifer Lopez has been "spending time" with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck, after announcing her split from her more recent fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Tragically, there have not been hourly updates on this development, although Page Six reported Monday that Affleck was in attendance when J.Lo performed "Sweet Caroline" at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on Sunday night. Lopez said she picked the song because her mom sang it to her when she was a baby — though "Sweet Caroline" is famously played during the eighth inning of every Red Sox home game. Affleck, of course, is a huuuge Red Sox fan; what's more, Lopez used to attend Sox games with Affleck when they were dating. Coincidence? What is going on!

Read more at Page Six. Jeva Lange