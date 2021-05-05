Biden on GOP's Cheney saga: 'I don't understand the Republicans'

Get ready for even more fire and blood on HBO.

The network on Wednesday dropped the first look at its upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. Three official images showed off the characters of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen & Prince Daemon Targaryen. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/uK0FigUbhq — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2021

Rhaenyra Targaryen, according to HBO's official character descriptions, is a dragonrider and the king's first-born child, while Daemon Targaryen is the king's younger brother and heir to the throne. Corlys Velaryon, meanwhile, is the lord of House Velaryon and Westeros' "most famed nautical adventurer," Otto Hightower is the loyal Hand of the King, and Alicent Hightower is Otto's daughter and the "most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms."

House of the Dragon is set to follow members of House Targaryen 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and it's the first of potentially numerous prequels to the original series following its controversial 2019 finale. The new images may not give anxious fans a huge amount to work with when putting together theories — but don't put it past them to somehow still figure out the entire plot based only on this glimpse by the end of the day.

House of the Dragon is set to debut in 2022. Brendan Morrow