Twitter will ask users to 'reconsider' mean replies they 'might regret later'

3:22 p.m.

Twitter is launching some new prompts it hopes might convince users to think before they tweet.

The platform said Wednesday it's rolling out prompts asking users to "pause and reconsider a potentially harmful or offensive reply before they hit send."

"People come to Twitter to talk about what's happening, and sometimes conversations about things we care about can get intense and people say things in the moment they might regret later," Twitter said.

In an example provided by Twitter, a prompt informs a user that they're about to send a "mean tweet" and that it "might need to be reviewed." They're given the options to edit the tweet to remove the potentially offensive language, delete the tweet, or send it anyway.

Twitter previously tested these prompts starting in 2020, and it said Wednesday it made some improvements based on feedback from the tests. Now, Twitter said it's taking into consideration the "nature of the relationship between the author and replier," keeping in mind that, for example, two accounts that follow and reply to each other probably have a "better understanding of preferred tone of communication." During the early tests, there were sometimes issues with differentiating between possibly offensive tweets and "sarcasm" or "friendly banter," Twitter said.

But Twitter said that during these tests, 34 percent of people who got the prompt decided to revise their reply or not send it, and after getting one prompt, they "composed, on average, 11 percent fewer offensive replies in the future." The "improved" prompts are set to start rolling out Wednesday on Twitter for iOS and Android. Brendan Morrow

Succession season 3 casts Adrien Brody in a recurring role

4:25 p.m.
Adrien Brody
Antony Jones/Getty Images

The cast of Succession's next season just keeps getting better.

Adrien Brody has joined the HBO show's third season, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Wednesday. The Oscar-winning actor will reportedly have a recurring guest role as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor "who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar," the Reporter says.

Brody's casting comes just days after it was reported that Alexander Skarsgård is also joining the new season of Succession. Skarsgård, according to Variety, will be playing a "successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO."

The third season of Succession, which follows the Murdoch-esque Roy family and has been off the air since 2019 thanks to COVID-19 delays, is set to involve "a bitter corporate battle" that "threatens to turn into a family civil war," HBO says. The show in 2020 picked up a whopping 18 nominations at the Emmys, scoring the top prize of Outstanding Drama Series — and based on the casting unveiled in the last two days alone, don't be surprised if it has an even stronger showing next time. Brendan Morrow

A federal judge struck down the CDC’s eviction moratorium — but a flood of evictions is unlikely

3:52 p.m.

Federal Judge Dabney Friedrich, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2017, struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's pandemic-related national eviction moratorium, but housing experts are confident Wednesday's decision won't have far-reaching consequences.

Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, noted it isn't the first court ruling aimed at striking down the moratorium and like those before it, Friedrich's ruling will likely be limited in scope, affecting only the plaintiffs or, perhaps, renters in the district court's jurisdiction.

Either way, the Justice Department has filed an appeal to the D.C. Circuit and is seeking a stay on the decision, which means there will be no immediate change to the situation. Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

Investors may be 'woefully unprepared' for inflation

1:58 p.m.
Federal Reserve building.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Investors are "woefully unprepared" for inflation, The Wall Street Journal's James Mackintosh wrote Wednesday.

Mackintosh acknowledges that historic financial turning points "have proven remarkably hard to spot" — there was concern about sustained inflation in the aftermath of the Great Recession, as well, for instance — but "the evidence for a generational shift is strong across five fronts." Central banks are less concerned about inflation, governments are more willing to spend, globalization has peaked, birth rates are declining, and labor rights are strengthening, all of which should combine to drive up wages and prices, Mackintosh writes.

And "if we are at a turning point ... Investors who are buying 10-year Treasurys at 1.6 percent" appear dangerously exposed. Even if inflation settles at the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target over that period, it would lead to a "loss of spending power." But if the figure ticks up to 3 percent "it would be extremely painful." And if it inches toward 5 percent? "Treasurys would be massacred," Mackintosh writes.

The trends Mackintosh sees may be a "false alarm" and "it is too-soon to go all-in on the idea that inflation is inexorably headed higher," but, he argues, "it would be crazy to build a portfolio that didn't consider inflation a major risk." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

John Mulaney sells out his 1st shows since checking out of rehab

1:47 p.m.
John Mulaney
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NRDC

John Mulaney is headed back on stage.

The comedian has scheduled his first stand-up shows since recently spending two months in rehab, tickets for which have already sold out, Variety reports. The shows, called "John Mulaney: From Scratch," are set for City Winery in New York City beginning on May 10, with audiences required to either be fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 to attend.

Mulaney in December received an outpouring of support after Page Six reported that he checked into rehab to receive treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction. The former Saturday Night Live writer has been open about his struggles with sobriety, speaking about it in interviews and at times during his stand-up.

In late February, Page Six reported that Mulaney checked out of rehab, with a source at the time saying, "John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he's in outpatient sober care. He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work."

Over two months later, though, Mulaney is set to do so, and while all the shows are sold out at the moment, Variety notes there's a waitlist that fans can add their names to. What could be a better way to spend a post-vaccination night out than welcoming back everyone's favorite tall child? Brendan Morrow

Biden on GOP's Cheney saga: 'I don't understand the Republicans'

12:31 p.m.

After a visit to a local Washington, D.C., restaurant where he promoted the American Rescue Plan (and picked up some tacos and enchiladas for lunch) on Wednesday, President Biden was asked to weigh in on the possibility of House Republicans ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership position. Biden didn't have much to say beyond acknowledging that he doesn't "understand the Republicans."

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime Cheney ally, also fielded a question about what's going on in the lower chamber. He dodged. Tim O'Donnell

HBO reveals 1st look at Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon

12:18 p.m.

Get ready for even more fire and blood on HBO.

The network on Wednesday dropped the first look at its upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. Three official images showed off the characters of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

Rhaenyra Targaryen, according to HBO's official character descriptions, is a dragonrider and the king's first-born child, while Daemon Targaryen is the king's younger brother and heir to the throne. Corlys Velaryon, meanwhile, is the lord of House Velaryon and Westeros' "most famed nautical adventurer," Otto Hightower is the loyal Hand of the King, and Alicent Hightower is Otto's daughter and the "most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms."

House of the Dragon is set to follow members of House Targaryen 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and it's the first of potentially numerous prequels to the original series following its controversial 2019 finale. The new images may not give anxious fans a huge amount to work with when putting together theories — but don't put it past them to somehow still figure out the entire plot based only on this glimpse by the end of the day.

House of the Dragon is set to debut in 2022. Brendan Morrow

Facebook declined to answer some of its own oversight board's questions in Trump case

11:25 a.m.

In announcing its decision to uphold former President Donald Trump's suspension, Facebook's Oversight Board also revealed it was unable to get full answers from the company on multiple questions in the case.

The Oversight Board, a body established by Facebook to which content moderation decisions can be referred, on Wednesday announced it upheld Trump's suspension from the platform, while also calling on Facebook to review the suspension. In the decision, though, the board also said that as part of the case, it "asked Facebook 46 questions, and Facebook declined to answer seven entirely, and two partially."

These questions Facebook declined to answer, according to the Oversight Board, included "questions about how Facebook's news feed and other features impacted the visibility of Mr. Trump's content." The board also said it asked questions regarding "the suspension of other political figures" and whether Facebook had been "contacted by political officeholders or their staff about" Trump's suspension, among other inquiries.

According to the board, Facebook said the information it was asking for either wasn't "reasonably required" to make the decision about Trump's account, wasn't "technically feasible to provide," was covered by attorney client privilege, or couldn't be provided due to "legal, privacy, safety, or data protection concerns."

Reporter Craig Silverman flagged this as the most "Facebooky" detail from the announcement, writing, that Facebook "creates and funds the board, supposedly gives it power, and refuses to answer its questions. Classic." Brendan Morrow

