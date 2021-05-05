wasn't me
The U.S. government is kindly requesting that Kim Kardashian repatriate a smuggled ancient Roman sculpture

4:31 p.m.
Kim Kardashian.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

This is a case for the FBI: The government wants Kim Kardashian to forfeit an ancient Roman sculpture that was smuggled out of Italy, but she claims innocence.

Fragment of Myron's Samian Athena, a limestone statue from the 1st or 2nd century, was purchased in Kardashian's name and detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2016, and is still in their custody, reports ArtNet. In 2018, Italy's Ministry of Cultural Heritage determined the statue was "looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy."

A civil forfeiture complaint was filed Friday, but a Kardashian rep told Page Six she did not purchase the sculpture and this is the first time she's heard of it (though it definitely matches her decor). It might be time for Kim to put her law school skills to the test.

Read more at Page Six and ArtNet. Taylor Watson

the coronavirus crisis
Pfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

4:48 p.m.

The United States will advocate for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent protections in discussions with the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Wednesday.

The Biden administration "believes strongly in intellectual property protections," Tai said in a statement, but the White House will back the waiver given the "extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic." The administration has faced pressure to support the measure, which is aimed at increasing vaccinations around the world — especially in countries experiencing a surge in infections, like India — without having to rely solely on exports.

Proponents were pleased with the news, but shortly after Tai's announcement, stocks of pharmaceutical companies that have produced vaccines, including Moderna and Pfizer, plummeted.

It remains unclear if the protections will actually be waived since all 164 members of the WTO will need to agree on the matter, but backing from the U.S. should certainly move the needle. Tim O'Donnell

big if true
Emily in Paris creator claims Emily might be more tolerable in season 2

4:32 p.m.
Lily Collins.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Your favorite pandemic hate watch is back for season two.

The first time around, Netflix's Emily in Paris was met with disdain for the titular character, confusion around the title itself, and a real-life scandal involving the Golden Globes and an alleged trip to Paris for Hollywood Foreign Press Association members. The show's creator, Darren Star, claims season one was not a faux pas, but the first step in character development. In season two, "Emily will embrace the city a little bit more," Star told Variety. "I think she will be more assimilated, in terms of living in Paris and stepping up to the challenges of learning the language," he said.

Whether viewers are ready or not, Emily in Paris is back — filming began Monday in France. À bientôt! Taylor Watson

number one boy
Succession season 3 casts Adrien Brody in a recurring role

4:25 p.m.
Adrien Brody
Antony Jones/Getty Images

The cast of Succession's next season just keeps getting better.

Adrien Brody has joined the HBO show's third season, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Wednesday. The Oscar-winning actor will reportedly have a recurring guest role as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor "who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar," the Reporter says.

Brody's casting comes just days after it was reported that Alexander Skarsgård is also joining the new season of Succession. Skarsgård, according to Variety, will be playing a "successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO."

The third season of Succession, which follows the Murdoch-esque Roy family and has been off the air since 2019 thanks to COVID-19 delays, is set to involve "a bitter corporate battle" that "threatens to turn into a family civil war," HBO says. The show picked up a whopping 18 nominations at the 2020 Emmys, scoring the top prize of Outstanding Drama Series — and based on the casting unveiled in the last two days alone, it may have an even stronger showing next time. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
A federal judge struck down the CDC's eviction moratorium — but a flood of evictions is unlikely

3:52 p.m.

Federal Judge Dabney Friedrich, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2017, struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's pandemic-related national eviction moratorium, but housing experts are confident Wednesday's decision won't have far-reaching consequences.

Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, noted it isn't the first court ruling aimed at striking down the moratorium and like those before it, Friedrich's ruling will likely be limited in scope, affecting only the plaintiffs or, perhaps, renters in the district court's jurisdiction.

Either way, the Justice Department has filed an appeal to the D.C. Circuit and is seeking a stay on the decision, which means there will be no immediate change to the situation. Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

you sure about that?
Twitter will ask users to 'reconsider' mean replies they 'might regret later'

3:22 p.m.

Twitter is launching some new prompts it hopes might convince users to think before they tweet.

The platform said Wednesday it's rolling out prompts asking users to "pause and reconsider a potentially harmful or offensive reply before they hit send."

"People come to Twitter to talk about what's happening, and sometimes conversations about things we care about can get intense and people say things in the moment they might regret later," Twitter said.

In an example provided by Twitter, a prompt informs a user that they're about to send a "mean tweet" and that it "might need to be reviewed." They're given the options to edit the tweet to remove the potentially offensive language, delete the tweet, or send it anyway.

Twitter previously tested these prompts in 2020, and said it's made some improvements based on feedback from the tests. Now, Twitter said it's taking into consideration the "nature of the relationship between the author and replier," keeping in mind that, for example, two accounts that follow and reply to each other probably have a "better understanding of preferred tone of communication." During the early tests, there were sometimes issues with differentiating between possibly offensive tweets and "sarcasm" or "friendly banter," Twitter said.

But Twitter said that during these tests, 34 percent of people who got the prompt decided to revise their reply or not send it, and after getting one prompt, they "composed, on average, 11 percent fewer offensive replies in the future." The "improved" prompts are set to start rolling out Wednesday on Twitter for iOS and Android. Brendan Morrow

inflation
Investors may be 'woefully unprepared' for inflation

1:58 p.m.
Federal Reserve building.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Investors are "woefully unprepared" for inflation, The Wall Street Journal's James Mackintosh wrote Wednesday.

Mackintosh acknowledges that historic financial turning points "have proven remarkably hard to spot" — there was concern about sustained inflation in the aftermath of the Great Recession, as well, for instance — but "the evidence for a generational shift is strong across five fronts." Central banks are less concerned about inflation, governments are more willing to spend, globalization has peaked, birth rates are declining, and labor rights are strengthening, all of which should combine to drive up wages and prices, Mackintosh writes.

And "if we are at a turning point ... Investors who are buying 10-year Treasurys at 1.6 percent" appear dangerously exposed. Even if inflation settles at the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target over that period, it would lead to a "loss of spending power." But if the figure ticks up to 3 percent "it would be extremely painful." And if it inches toward 5 percent? "Treasurys would be massacred," Mackintosh writes.

The trends Mackintosh sees may be a "false alarm" and "it is too-soon to go all-in on the idea that inflation is inexorably headed higher," but, he argues, "it would be crazy to build a portfolio that didn't consider inflation a major risk." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

The comeback kid
John Mulaney sells out his 1st shows since checking out of rehab

1:47 p.m.
John Mulaney
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NRDC

John Mulaney is headed back on stage.

The comedian has scheduled his first stand-up shows since recently spending two months in rehab, tickets for which have already sold out, Variety reports. The shows, called "John Mulaney: From Scratch," are set for City Winery in New York City beginning on May 10, with audiences required to either be fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 to attend.

Mulaney in December received an outpouring of support after Page Six reported that he checked into rehab to receive treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction. The former Saturday Night Live writer has been open about his struggles with sobriety, speaking about it in interviews and at times during his stand-up.

In late February, Page Six reported that Mulaney checked out of rehab, with a source at the time saying, "John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he's in outpatient sober care. He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work."

Over two months later, though, Mulaney is set to do so, and while all the shows are sold out at the moment, Variety notes there's a waitlist that fans can add their names to. What could be a better way to spend a post-vaccination night out than welcoming back everyone's favorite tall child? Brendan Morrow

