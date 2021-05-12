A house divided
'You're ridiculous': Tensions rise at House insurrection hearing

2:51 p.m.

At Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing addressing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) scolded former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller for seemingly changing his opinion of former President Donald Trump's culpability in the Capitol insurrection.

On Tuesday, Miller released a written testimony intended for the hearing, writing, "I stand by my prior observation that I personally believe [Trump's] comments encouraged the protestors that day," although he went on to add he is "not in a position to make an official assessment of [Trump's] responsibility" and stands by his decisions as Pentagon chief on Jan. 6.

However, when asked by Lynch if he believed Trump incited the riots, Miller replied, "I think I'd like to modify my original assessment." He said new information led him to believe the assault was far more organized than originally thought — in essence, suggesting that while Trump did "offer" the Capitol to rioters, the president's remarks were not "the unitary factor."

Lynch fired back, quoting Miller himself: "Would anybody have marched on the Capitol or tried to overrun the Capitol without the president's speech? I think it's pretty much definitive that would not have happened."

As the two continued to bicker, Miller called the accusation he had reversed his comments "ridiculous," to which Lynch replied, "You're ridiculous."

More at Politico.

Brigid Kennedy

GOP lawmaker claims 'there was no insurrection' and Capitol riot looked like a 'normal tourist visit'

3:33 p.m.

A Republican lawmaker is being called "ridiculous" for claiming not only was the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol not an insurrection, but footage from that day resembled a "normal tourist visit."

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) claimed at a Wednesday hearing about the riot that when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building to stop the election results from being certified, it was not an insurrection and that it's a "lie" to say it was.

"There was an undisciplined mob," he said. "There were some rioters and some who committed acts of vandalism. But let me be clear: there was no insurrection."

Clyde asserted that television footage from Jan. 6 showed people entering the Capitol and taking videos and pictures "in an orderly fashion" and "if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit." This was despite the fact that there were five deaths in the Capitol riot and that the footage that emerged included shocking videos of rioters breaking through windows and of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and then-Vice President Mike Pence being rushed to safety.

Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman called out Clyde's remarks on MSNBC, saying, "I've been reporting on Congress for more than a dozen years, and nothing that happened that day was anything remotely close to what it would look like if tourists came to the Capitol. That's just one of the most ridiculous statements I've ever heard." Brendan Morrow

Kevin McCarthy claims nobody is 'questioning the legitimacy' of the election after Cheney ouster

2:02 p.m.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) evidently can't think of a single person continuing to question whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.

McCarthy spoke with reporters at the White House on Wednesday after a meeting with President Biden and asserted that the party has moved on from the 2020 election and that there isn't "anybody" questioning whether Biden is the legitimate president.

"I don't think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election," McCarthy claimed. "I think that is all over with. We're sitting here with the president today."

This was despite the fact that Trump himself continues to falsely insist he won the 2020 election and question its legitimacy, as reporters quickly pointed out. The former president did so as recently as two days ago.

Earlier on Wednesday, Republicans voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her House leadership position for criticizing Trump over his false election claims. According to Politico, when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was told about McCarthy's comment, he simply responded, "What?" Brendan Morrow

Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show after 19 seasons

11:38 a.m.
Ellen DeGeneres
John Locher / AP

Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show is coming to an end after nearly two decades.

DeGeneres revealed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that the upcoming nineteenth season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be its last.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told the Reporter.

This has reportedly been in the works for several years, but the announcement comes after DeGeneres' show in 2020 faced allegations of a toxic workplace culture, leading to the ousting of three top producers. DeGeneres apologized over the allegations when her show returned in September. She told Reporter she isn't "quitting the show because of that" but that there were times amid the scandal she wasn't sure she wanted to come back.

"With the talk show, all I cared about was spreading kindness and compassion and everything I stand for was being attacked," DeGeneres said. "So, it destroyed me, honestly. I'd be lying if I said it didn't."

In March, The New York Times reported the show lost over one million viewers following the toxic workplace scandal, a more substantial viewership decline than other similar shows had experienced. DeGeneres said Wednesday that it "broke my heart when I learned that people here had anything other than a fantastic experience" working on her show, but she defended herself as "not a scary person" and "really easy to talk to," while decrying the fact that "this culture we’re living is [is one where] no one can make mistakes." The show is set to air its last episode in 2022. Brendan Morrow

Inflation in April accelerates at ‘fastest pace in more than 12 years’

11:34 a.m.

A Labor Department report published Wednesday indicated that April's inflation accelerated "at its fastest pace in more than 12 years," reports CNBC — and car prices saw some of the most dramatic surges, with used vehicles reaching "new all-time highs," writes MarketWatch.

The report showed a 4.2 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index from last year, overshooting initial Dow Jones estimates of 3.6 percent.

The bottoming out of the U.S. economy this time last year contributed to the index's overall rise. While the country continues to reopen, the Federal Reserve is expected to hold off on major policy changes "until inflation averages around 2 percent over an extended period," as pandemic-related distortion is "expected for a few months," reports CNBC. Bloomberg adds: "This phenomenon — known as the base effect — will skew the May figure as well, likely muddling the ongoing inflation debate."

Notably, used car and truck prices rose 21 percent, including a "10 percent increase in April alone," says CNBC. The CPI, which measures the average price change in a market basket of goods and services, treats these transport prices as "key" inflation indicators. Even as Jalopnik reminds buyers that used cars are absolutely "not" appreciating assets, The Wall Street Journal reports the market may not normalize until next year.

COVID-19 production bottlenecks and an increased demand for commodities have also contributed to inflationary pressures, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell claims the overall impact will be "transitory." According to Bloomberg, "many" disagree.

Brigid Kennedy

Cheney was reportedly booed during speech before leadership ouster

10:34 a.m.
Liz Cheney
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republicans have officially stripped Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) of her House leadership position — and they reportedly booed her remarks prior to the vote.

House Republicans on Wednesday voted to oust Cheney from her position as chair of the House Republican Conference after she was critical of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Cheney addressed the conference prior to the voice vote and told lawmakers, "If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I'm not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from," Politico reports. "That will be their legacy."

But The New York Times reports that Cheney's "defiant final speech" drew "boos from her colleagues." The boos came as she criticized Trump during her opening remarks, saying, "We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy," CNN reports. Still, Cheney doubled down after the vote, vowing to prevent another Trump term.

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the oval office," she said.

Prior to Wednesday's vote, The Washington Post reported that Cheney was looking to ramp up her efforts to take on Trump, aiming to "become an even more influential political figure capable of weakening former president Trump's hold on their party." Brendan Morrow

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils most diverse group of inductees ever

9:34 a.m.
Jay-Z
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Meet the latest inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday unveiled its 2021 inductees, and in the performer category, they were Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren. Outside of the performer category, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron are set to receive the Early Influence Award, and LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads will receive the Musical Excellence Award. Executive Clarence Avant will also receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This, the announcement noted, was the "most diverse list of inductees in the history of the organization."

A larger group of sixteen nominees for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was revealed back in February, but among the artists who didn't make the final list were Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick.

"This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall's ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chair John Sykes said.

Three of the inductees, Rolling Stone notes, are actually being inducted into the Hall of Fame for a second time: Dave Grohl, Tina Turner, and Carole King. "It's very difficult to get inducted twice and we have three this year," Sykes noted to Rolling Stone.

This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set to take place on Oct. 30. Brendan Morrow

The top 4 congressional leaders are headed to the White House for the 1st time since 2019

8:47 a.m.
Top 4 leaders in Congress
Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

The congressional "Big Four" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — will meet with President Biden on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure. It is the first time the four congressional leaders have convened at the White House since October 2019, and "this meeting will have a different dynamic, to say the least," Politico says.

Biden has "good working relationships" with Pelosi and Schumer, and "a cordial rapport" with McConnell, Politico reports, "but McCarthy's relationship with the president has been rather ... frosty of late, and that's unlikely to change as he arrives at the White House after dethroning a member of his own leadership team" for pointing out that Biden is the legitimate president.

If Biden does manage to get a bipartisan infrastructure package, it will likely be because he struck a deal "with rank-and-file members, not the party leadership," though, Politico says, which is "probably why Biden has prioritized meeting with backbenchers since Inauguration Day."

In fact, Biden has already hosted Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Tom Carper (D-Del.) this week for infrastructure talks, and he will sit down with a group of lawmakers led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the GOP's infrastructure liaison, on Thursday. Negotiating a bipartisan roads-and-bridges infrastructure deal is Biden's Plan A, but if that falls through, Plan B requires buy-in for a Democrats-only package from Manchin and Sinema, the Senate's swing votes.

Manchin said after meeting Biden on Monday they had "a great conversation" that covered a lot of ground, and mostly common ground. Biden "wants things to happen, I agree with him," Manchin said. "He understands. He's up on everything. He knows what's going on, trust me. He's well-versed in what's going on." Peter Weber

