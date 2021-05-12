crisis in Israel and Gaza
Israeli airstrikes kill senior Hamas figures

8:35 p.m.
Smoke rises in Gaza.
Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

The fighting between Israel and Hamas continued on Wednesday, with Israeli airstrikes killing several senior Hamas figures and rockets fired from Gaza leaving four Israelis, including a 6-year-old, dead.

Since the conflict escalated three days ago, 65 Palestinians have been killed, including 16 children, Gaza's Health Ministry said. In Israel, seven people have died.

Israeli airstrikes leveled two high-rise facilities in Gaza that housed Hamas facilities, as well as residential apartments and businesses. In response, hundreds of rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, with some traveling as far north as Tel Aviv. An Israeli military spokesman said at least 14 Hamas militants were killed Wednesday, including members of "top management" and weapons experts; Hamas confirmed that a senior commander and several members have been killed.

The fighting began over Israel's planned evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem. During demonstrations at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters, and in response, Hamas began firing rockets into Jerusalem on Monday.

In addition to airstrikes and rocket attacks, there has been a surge in acts of violence between Jews and Arabs in cities across Israel, with reports of fighting in the streets and synagogues and Jewish and Arab-owned businesses being torched. In Bat Yam, a suburb of Tel Aviv, ultra-nationalist Israelis pulled a man they thought was Arab out of his car and beat him; he has been hospitalized in serious condition, The Associated Press reports. Israeli police said they arrested roughly 400 people on Wednesday "involved in riots and disturbances." Catherine Garcia

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations following ransomware attack

6:38 p.m.
A Colonial Pipeline fuel holding tank.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Colonial Pipeline restarted operations on Wednesday evening, but the company stressed that it will take "several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal."

The pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey and transports 45 percent of the East Coast's fuel supply, was shut down on Friday after Colonial Pipeline was the target of a ransomware attack. In states along the pipeline's route, people have been panic buying gas, and hundreds of gas stations have reported running out of fuel.

On Tuesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm asked the public to only get gas if they truly need it. "Much as there was no cause for, say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline," Granholm said. Catherine Garcia

Republican congressman defends Capitol rioters, says Ashli Babbitt was 'executed'

5:52 p.m.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) claimed that Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, was "executed."

During Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing, Gosar asked former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, "Who executed Ashli Babbitt?" He made sure to first mention that "Babbitt was unarmed," and then "referred to her death as a homicide," reports Vice News. The Arizona representative invoked a similar sentiment via tweet. Prosecutors determined the officer who shot Babbitt will not face charges.

Gosar then went on to accuse the Department of Justice of "harassing peaceful patriots across the country," seemingly referring to those implicated in the DOJ's investigation. Five people died in connection with the Capitol riot, and more have faced charges such as violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Analysts were quick to weigh in, calling Gosar's comments a "new low" and "nauseating."

Gosar has "repeatedly been criticized by other lawmakers and outside groups for spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and other issues," writes The Hill. He has also been named as someone who helped plan the events of Jan. 6, according to The Washington Post.

The defense of Capitol rioters was a general theme of the Wednesday hearing, wrote CNN's John King.

Watch the full C-SPAN video here.

Brigid Kennedy

GOP lawmaker claims 'there was no insurrection' and Capitol riot looked like a 'normal tourist visit'

3:33 p.m.

A Republican lawmaker is being called "ridiculous" for claiming not only was the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol not an insurrection, but footage from that day resembled a "normal tourist visit."

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) claimed at a Wednesday hearing about the riot that when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building to stop the election results from being certified, it was not an insurrection and that it's a "lie" to say it was.

"There was an undisciplined mob," he said. "There were some rioters and some who committed acts of vandalism. But let me be clear: there was no insurrection."

Clyde asserted that television footage from Jan. 6 showed people entering the Capitol and taking videos and pictures "in an orderly fashion" and "if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit." This was despite the fact that there were five deaths in the Capitol riot and that the footage that emerged included shocking videos of rioters breaking through windows and of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and then-Vice President Mike Pence being rushed to safety.

Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman called out Clyde's remarks on MSNBC, saying, "I've been reporting on Congress for more than a dozen years, and nothing that happened that day was anything remotely close to what it would look like if tourists came to the Capitol. That's just one of the most ridiculous statements I've ever heard." Brendan Morrow

'You're ridiculous': Tensions rise at House insurrection hearing

2:51 p.m.

At Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing addressing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) scolded former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller for seemingly changing his opinion of former President Donald Trump's culpability in the Capitol insurrection.

On Tuesday, Miller released a written testimony intended for the hearing, writing, "I stand by my prior observation that I personally believe [Trump's] comments encouraged the protestors that day," although he went on to add he is "not in a position to make an official assessment of [Trump's] responsibility" and stands by his decisions as Pentagon chief on Jan. 6.

However, when asked by Lynch if he believed Trump incited the riots, Miller replied, "I think I'd like to modify my original assessment." He said new information led him to believe the assault was far more organized than originally thought — in essence, suggesting that while Trump did "offer" the Capitol to rioters, the president's remarks were not "the unitary factor."

Lynch fired back, quoting Miller himself: "Would anybody have marched on the Capitol or tried to overrun the Capitol without the president's speech? I think it's pretty much definitive that would not have happened."

As the two continued to bicker, Miller called the accusation he had reversed his comments "ridiculous," to which Lynch replied, "You're ridiculous."

More at Politico.

Brigid Kennedy

Kevin McCarthy claims nobody is 'questioning the legitimacy' of the election after Cheney ouster

2:02 p.m.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) evidently can't think of a single person continuing to question whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.

McCarthy spoke with reporters at the White House on Wednesday after a meeting with President Biden and asserted that the party has moved on from the 2020 election and that there isn't "anybody" questioning whether Biden is the legitimate president.

"I don't think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election," McCarthy claimed. "I think that is all over with. We're sitting here with the president today."

This was despite the fact that former President Donald Trump himself continues to falsely insist he won the 2020 election and question its legitimacy, as reporters quickly pointed out. The former president did so as recently as two days ago.

Earlier on Wednesday, Republicans voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her House leadership position for criticizing Trump over his false election claims. According to Politico, when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was told about McCarthy's comment, he simply responded, "What?" Brendan Morrow

Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show after 19 seasons

11:38 a.m.
Ellen DeGeneres
John Locher / AP

Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show is coming to an end after nearly two decades.

DeGeneres revealed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that the upcoming nineteenth season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be its last.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told the Reporter.

This has reportedly been in the works for several years, but the announcement comes after DeGeneres' show in 2020 faced allegations of a toxic workplace culture, leading to the ousting of three top producers. DeGeneres apologized over the allegations when her show returned in September. She told Reporter she isn't "quitting the show because of that" but that there were times amid the scandal she wasn't sure she wanted to come back.

"With the talk show, all I cared about was spreading kindness and compassion and everything I stand for was being attacked," DeGeneres said. "So, it destroyed me, honestly. I'd be lying if I said it didn't."

In March, The New York Times reported the show lost over one million viewers following the toxic workplace scandal, a more substantial viewership decline than other similar shows had experienced. DeGeneres said Wednesday that it "broke my heart when I learned that people here had anything other than a fantastic experience" working on her show, but she defended herself as "not a scary person" and "really easy to talk to," while decrying the fact that "this culture we’re living is [is one where] no one can make mistakes." The show is set to air its last episode in 2022. Brendan Morrow

Inflation in April accelerates at 'fastest pace in more than 12 years'

11:34 a.m.

A Labor Department report published Wednesday indicated that April's inflation accelerated "at its fastest pace in more than 12 years," reports CNBC — and car prices saw some of the most dramatic surges, with used vehicles reaching "new all-time highs," writes MarketWatch.

The report showed a 4.2 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index from last year, overshooting initial Dow Jones estimates of 3.6 percent.

The bottoming out of the U.S. economy this time last year contributed to the index's overall rise. While the country continues to reopen, the Federal Reserve is expected to hold off on major policy changes "until inflation averages around 2 percent over an extended period," as pandemic-related distortion is "expected for a few months," reports CNBC. Bloomberg adds: "This phenomenon — known as the base effect — will skew the May figure as well, likely muddling the ongoing inflation debate."

Notably, used car and truck prices rose 21 percent, including a "10 percent increase in April alone," says CNBC. The CPI, which measures the average price change in a market basket of goods and services, treats these transport prices as "key" inflation indicators. Even as Jalopnik reminds buyers that used cars are absolutely "not" appreciating assets, The Wall Street Journal reports the market may not normalize until next year.

COVID-19 production bottlenecks and an increased demand for commodities have also contributed to inflationary pressures, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell claims the overall impact will be "transitory." According to Bloomberg, "many" disagree.

Brigid Kennedy

