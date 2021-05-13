Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid hackers almost $5 million ransom

Colonial Pipeline paid Eastern European hackers millions of dollars in ransom last week, despite previous reports suggesting the company had no plans to do so, according to Bloomberg News.
Colonial Pipeline paid almost $5 million to the hackers in cryptocurrency on Friday "within hours" of the ransomware attack against the company, which led to the pipeline that runs from Texas to New Jersey being shut down, according to the report. Hackers reportedly then provided a decrypting tool to restore the computer network, although "the tool was so slow that the company continued using its own backups to help restore the system," Bloomberg writes. U.S. government officials are reportedly aware that Colonial Pipeline paid the ransom.
This contradicted earlier reporting including from Reuters, which said the company didn't have plans to pay the hackers' ransom. Colonial Pipeline on Wednesday restarted operations, but warned it would take "several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal." In remarks from the White House on Thursday, President Biden urged Americans not to "get more gas than you need in the next few days," as "we expect the situation to begin to improve by the weekend and into early next week, and gasoline supply is coming back online." Asked if he was briefed on Colonial Pipeline paying the ransom, Biden said he had "no comment on that." Brendan Morrow
More than 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses will "likely be available in India between August to December," a top Indian government official claimed on Thursday, per Reuters.
But the coming influx will be months behind India's current crisis. Multiple Indian states are battling a vaccine shortage that, as of Wednesday, has forced a pause in inoculations for those aged 18 to 44. Western Maharashtra, the southern state of Karnataka, and the union territory of Delhi have all been affected, CNN reported Thursday morning.
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia blamed the shortages on "vaccine mismanagement" by the central government and called the country's decision to export vaccines its "biggest mistake," per CNN. Sisodia also shared a letter from India's Bharat Biotech, manufacturers of Covaxin, India's "first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine." In the letter, the company claims it is "unable to keep up with the demand."
Vaccine mismanagement by Centre Gov- Covaxin refuses to supply vaccine citing directives of Gov. & limited availability.
Once again I would say exporting 6.6cr doses was biggest mistake. We are forced to shutdown 100 covaxin-vaccination sites in 17 schools due to no supply pic.twitter.com/uFZSG0y4HM
Karnataka has "suspended vaccinations for the 18 to 44 age group until May 14," and will "use its current supplies to vaccinate those due for a second dose," writes CNN.
For the information of general public The state government on 07.05.2021 decided to utilize the complete supply of vaccines provided by Govt. of India for vaccination of persons above 45+ years, for vaccinating beneficiaries who were due for second dose.
Western Maharashtra state decided similarly, suspending vaccines for the 18 to 44 age group "until it receives more vaccines from the central government or can independently procure more vaccines," reported CNN.
India surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as the B.1.617 variant "ravages" the Indian countryside, writes Reuters. It was the country's deadliest 24 hours thus far. With crematoriums at or past capacity, bodies of "suspected COVID-19 victims" have begun washing up in the Ganges and "rivers across India."
According to the World Health Organization, India accounts for "half of COVID-19 cases and 30 percent of deaths worldwide." Brigid Kennedy
Yes, fully vaccinated people really don't need to wear a mask outside anymore except for in "very unusual" situations, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with CBS' Gayle King on Thursday about wearing masks outside after being fully vaccinated, which the CDC has said is no longer necessary. But King observed that many vaccinated people still feel pressure to wear their mask outdoors or are unsure whether it's truly "time" to remove them.
Fauci, though, assured King that going maskless outdoors after being fully vaccinated is safe.
"We've gotta make that transition," Fauci said. "If you are vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask outside."
This is with the exception of a "very unusual situation," Fauci noted, where a person might be "going into a completely crowded situation where people are essentially falling all over each other," in which case a mask would still be necessary outside even after being vaccinated.
"But any other time, if you're vaccinated and you're outside, put aside your mask," Fauci said. "You don't have to wear it."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month revised its guidelines to say that vaccinated people generally no longer need to wear masks outside, though the guidelines did note masks should still be worn outside in crowded situations, such as a large event. The CDC also said vaccinated people can attend small outdoor gatherings or dine outdoors with people from multiple households without masks. Earlier this week, Fauci said that as more people get vaccinated, "we do need to start being more liberal" with mask rules, and when asked if it's time to relax indoor mask mandates, he said, "I think so." Brendan Morrow
Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out about her show's toxic workplace scandal after revealing plans to sign off in 2022.
DeGeneres spoke with NBC's Today after announcing Wednesday her daytime talk show will end after its upcoming season, a decision she says was not due to reports of a toxic work environment there. The TV host said, however, that "I really did think about not coming back" after the "devastating" allegations suggesting she is not a "kind person."
Asked if she felt like she was "being canceled," DeGeneres said, "I really didn't understand it. I still don't understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated." She added, "It was really interesting because I'm a woman, and it did feel very misogynistic."
DeGeneres in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter shot down "stupid" claims about her, such as that people "couldn't look me in the eye," and she said that the fact that "everything I stand for was being attacked ... destroyed me." Numerous reports last year alleged employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have experienced "racism, fear, and intimidation," and three top producers were ousted following an investigation.
In her interview with Today, DeGeneres contended that she "never saw anything that would even point to" there being a toxic work environment on her show, arguing she couldn't have known about it "when there's 255 employees here ... unless I literally stayed here until the last person goes home at night." She added, though, "I have to be the one to stand up and say, 'This can't be tolerated.'" Brendan Morrow
“I’m proud of the kind of show we do.”
Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with Ellen DeGeneres about her decision to end her talk show after its upcoming 19th season. DeGeneres says allegations of a toxic work environment on the show are not the reason for her decision. pic.twitter.com/nVbDlAuHpv
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is vowing to continue her fight against former President Donald Trump — and declining to rule out a presidential run of her own.
Cheney spoke with Todayafter House Republicans on Wednesday voted to remove her as chair of the House Republican Conference following her criticism of Trump's false election claims. She told NBC she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump will not be "anywhere close to the Oval Office" again. When Savannah Guthrie repeatedly asked whether that fight could include running for president herself to prevent another Trump term, Cheney dodged the question three times.
"Would you run for president to stop that?" Guthrie asked.
"I'm going to do everything that I can, both to make sure that that never happens, but also to make sure that the Republican Party gets back to substance and policy," she said.
When Guthrie directly asked again if she would rule out a presidential run, Cheney only said that "right now," she's "focused on making sure that our party becomes again a party that stands for truth" and conservative principles, while vowing to do "whatever it takes" to ensure Trump will not "unravel the democracy."
Cheney in the interview also slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), saying it's "sad" and "dangerous" that he is "not leading with principle," and she criticized him for his "stunning" visit to Trump at Mar-a-Lago in the wake of the Capitol riot.
"[Trump] provoked an attack on the Capitol, an attack on our democracy," Cheney said. "And so I can't understand why you would want to go rehabilitate him." Brendan Morrow
JUST IN: “I'm going do everything that I can — both to make sure that that never happens, but also to make sure that the Republican party gets back to substance and policy.” -Rep. Liz Cheney on if she would run for president to keep former President Trump out of the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/s3fRBhdiBV
If Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. indicts former President Donald Trump or his company on any number of financial misconduct charges, it will almost certainly be before he leaves office at the end of 2021. And Vance's life would be much easier if those charges are filed this summer, Politico's Playbook reports.
Trump is preparing to leave his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and spend the summer at this golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. But "it isn't just the Florida heat he's leaving behind: He could lose a key piece of political protection," Politico says. Florida's statute on extraditions to other states includes an obscure clause that would appear to give Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a Trump ally, the ability to intervene and potentially block any transfer to New York.
"New Jersey's extradition statute is similar to Florida's, giving the governor the power to investigate an out-of-state warrant," Politico reports. "But its governor is Democrat Phil Murphy, who is no fan of Trump's, and would not likely intervene to stop Trump's extradition." Palm Beach County law enforcement is preparing contingency plans in case Trump is indicted while staying at Mar-a-Lago, two top county officials tell Politico. But if an indictment is handed down over the summer, Florida officials are off the hook. Peter Weber
President Biden's team sees his meetings this week with key members of Congress on infrastructure as "crucial to determining the path forward, and whether there is enough of an appetite among Republicans for a deal on his spending priorities," The Washington Post reports. Wednesday's Oval Office summit with the "Big Four" lawmakers — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — was described as cordial but not obviously productive.
Washington's top leaders sparred over a provision of Biden's bill that would incentivize electric vehicle production, taxes, and the very definition of infrastructure, according to several accounts of the meeting. They agreed on the general need to upgrade U.S. physical infrastructure like road, bridges, airports, and broadband. But McConnell and McCarthy also laid out their "red line" for a package: No new taxes.
"We're not interested in reopening the 2017 tax bill," McConnell said after the meeting. "We both made that clear to the president. That's our red line." McCarthy added, "Raising taxes would be the biggest mistake you could make." Biden's red lines, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says, are doing nothing and tax increases on families making less than $400,000 a year.
Pelosi said McConnell considers the 2017 GOP tax cuts for the wealthy "sacrosanct," and "we have a different set of values." The group did discuss other funding mechanisms for an infrastructure package, including stepped up IRS enforcement of tax dodgers, she added. "I would not take anything off the table and I'm not drawing any red lines."
"I want to know what we agree on and let's see if we can get an agreement to kick start this," Biden told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell after the meeting, "then fight over what's left, and see if I can get it done without Republicans if need be."
Biden's Wednesday's meeting with the Big Four followed one-on-one meetings this week with swing-vote moderates Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). On Thursday, Biden hosts a group of Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). That will give Biden a better sense of the odds of a bipartisan deal, Politico reports, but "the most likely scenario remains weeks more of bipartisan theater, followed by a massive reconciliation bill that the White House sells to moderate Democrats as being simply too big to fail." Peter Weber
The Federal Election Commission deadlocked 3-3 against opening an investigation into whether Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort illegally solicited foreign assistance during a Trump Tower meeting with Russian envoys in June 2016, Axios reports. The vote split along party lines, with the three Democratic commissioners voting to approve an investigation of campaign finance violations and the three Republican commissioners voting against it, reportedly on the technical grounds that the five-year statute of limitations expires in a few months. The tie means the FEC will drop the matter.
The FEC is working through a backlog of 2016 complaints, though little enforcement action is expected from any of the cases. All but one of the outstanding complaints have to do with former President Donald Trump's campaign. The deadlocked FEC also recently rejected an investigation into Trump's hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels right before the 2016 election.
The FEC declined to comment on the Trump Tower case, but Democracy 21, one of the groups that filed the complaint, told Axios it had been notified of the case's closure. "There was nothing surprising about the notification," said Democracy 21's Fred Wertheimer. "Everyone in the system knows that the FEC will not enforce the law because the Republican commissioners do not want to enforce the law." Peter Weber