John Oliver shoots down 'Stand Your Ground' laws, America's 'Rosetta Stone for Justified Homicides'

Guns are everywhere in America, "but this story isn't so much about guns themselves as it is about one particular law that significantly expanded how they're used," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "Stand Your Ground" laws, on the books in 30 states, "were originally pitched as a law-and-order measure to protect people forced to make difficult decision in impossible life-or-death situations," but "in practice, they can be invoked in incidents that really seem like they didn't need to turn deadly."
"Don't worry, we're not going to show you the far-too-plentiful footage of people getting shot in public places tonight — frankly, we're just one senseless murder away from HBO Max putting this show in the 'Endless Parade of Human Misery' category, alongside Chernobyl and Entourage," Oliver joked darky. "But given the prevalence of Stand Your Ground laws and the racial disparities in who they do and, crucially, don't protect, we thought tonight it would be worth taking a look at them."
Stand Your Ground laws are "redundant solutions to a made-up problem and they are actively doing harm," Oliver said. Basically, "if you have a reasonable fear someone might hurt you, you have just as much right to shoot them in the street as you would if they were coming though the window of your house." One woman, gun lobbyist Marion Hammer, has done more than anyone to push through these laws, he explained, running through her story.
A big problem with the laws is "it all comes down to perceived fear, whether you legitimately saw someone as a threat, and that is definitionally subjective," Oliver said. "And it's made even harder by the fact that often the only other person who know what happened in the incident is now dead." There are literal scripts for how to describe fatal shootings to avoid jail, he added. "It seems all you have to do is memorize a few key phrases, and you too could be free to shoot with impunity. It's basically Rosetta Stone for Justified Homicides."
"Stand Your Ground laws have contributed to a society where vigilantes with guns feel they have the right to decide what is safety, who is a threat, and what the punishment should be," Oliver said. "They have turbo-charged everything from road rage incidents to pointless disputes over dog weights." And yes, that last dispute is real. Watch below. Peter Weber
Melinda French Gates started talking with divorce lawyers in late 2019, not long after The New York Times reported that Bill Gates had more interactions with pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that she had known about, the Times and The Wall Street Journal report. But it was also in late 2019 that Microsoft's board became aware of a letter from a Microsoft engineer who said she had been in a sexual relationship with Bill Gates years earlier, the Journal reported Sunday evening.
Microsoft board members hired a law firm to investigate the woman's allegations and deemed the relationship inappropriate, and by early 2020 "some board members decided it was no longer suitable for Mr. Gates to sit as a director at the software company he started and led for decades," the Journal reports. "Mr. Gates resigned before the board's investigation was completed and before the full board could make a formal decision on the matter." He had just been re-elected to the board in December 2019, three months before his March 13, 2020, resignation.
"There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably," Bridgitt Arnold, a spokeswoman for Bill Gates, said in a statement. "Gates' decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier."
Melinda Gates had been upset with her future ex-husband on and off for years, including over a sexual harassment settlement Bill Gates had facilitated for the couple's longtime financial adviser, the Times reports. "In some circles, Bill Gates had also developed a reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings," and on at least a few occasions he had "pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation."
"It is not clear how much Ms. French Gates knew about her husband's behavior or to what degree it contributed to their split," the Times reports.
Arnold, the spokeswoman, told the Times "it is extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances and the timeline of Bill Gates' divorce." She added, "The rumors and speculation surrounding Gates' divorce are becoming increasingly absurd, and it's unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterized as 'sources.'" Peter Weber
As Japan deals with its fourth wave of coronavirus infections, a new poll published Monday has found that a vast majority of residents are opposed to Tokyo hosting this year's Olympic games.
The Tokyo Games are about two months away, having been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The survey, conducted over the weekend by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, shows that 43 percent of respondents want the Tokyo Games canceled and 40 percent believe they should be delayed again. Last month, 35 percent of survey respondents felt the games needed to be canceled, and 34 percent wanted them postponed.
Just 14 percent want the games to go forward this summer, down from 28 percent last month. A majority of respondents, 59 percent, believe if the Olympics are held, there shouldn't be any spectators at the events. For the survey, 1,527 people were polled via telephone.
Amid a surge in cases, Japan expanded its coronavirus state of emergency on Friday. Osaka is the country's current hotspot, with health care workers warning they are running out of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. An estimated 17,000 people in the area with coronavirus symptoms are waiting to be admitted to a hospital or are being treated at their homes, The Guardian reports. Only about 3 percent of Japan's population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Japan has reported nearly 670,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 11,300 deaths. While organizers of the Tokyo Games say they will enact strict measures to ensure everyone's safety, including regular testing of athletes and no spectators from overseas, there are concerns among the public that athletes from other countries will bring COVID-19 into Japan, and many Japanese doctors and nurses have warned against holding the games. Catherine Garcia
A declassified report from the directorate of national intelligence and the Pentagon is due to be handed over to the Senate Intelligence Committee in June. Whitaker offered a preview, speaking with some familiar voices in the UAP sphere — Luis Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP); retired Navy Cmdr. Dave Fravor, whose F/A-18F squadron encountered a UPA off California in 2004; Christopher Mellon, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence — and some new ones, like Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich, who viewed the UAP with Fravor.
60 Minutes showed some declassified footage previously leaked to The New York Times by Mellon and Elizondo. "It's bizarre and unfortunate that someone like myself has to do something like that to get a national security issue like this on the agenda," Mellon said. Everyone Whitaker spoke with underscored that unidentified means just that, not yet identified, there's no evidence these phenomena are extraterrestrial, and they are a potential national security risk no matter who created them because the technology seems far beyond what the U.S. can currently produce.
Mellon said the UFOs are not secret U.S. government technology, and "I can say that with a very high degree of confidence in part because of the positions I held in the department, and I know the process."
Former Navy pilot Lt. Ryan Graves told Whitaker that fellow pilots began seeing UAPs hovering over restricted airspace off Virginia Beach in 2014, after upgrades to their radar, and continued seeing UAP's off the Atlantic Coast "every day for at least a couple years."
60 Minutes Overtime had more of the interview with Fravor and Dietrich, and you can watch that below. Peter Weber
Since learning that many foster kids don't have clothes or shoes that fit them, Nijel Murray has made it his mission to solve this problem.
Four years ago, Murray's family welcomed a foster son, and when he arrived at their Las Vegas home, he carried his ill-fitting clothes and shoes in a trash bag. Murray, 17, told People he felt "really sorry for him and the rest of the kids that have to go through that," and with the help of his parents, bought a few duffel bags and stuffed them with new clothes, toiletries, blankets, and books, donating the bags to local foster agencies.
That was the beginning of Klothes 4 Kids, Murray's nonprofit that helps get essentials to foster youth. The organization has connected more than 2,000 kids with duffel bags, and Murray said doing this "really does humble me to be more grateful for what I have. It gives me joy in providing for others."
Murray, who will study business and digital marketing this fall at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has held clothing drives and also set up a pop-up shop so foster kids could pick out their own outfits and accessories. It's important to him that he provides stylish clothes that "I probably would want to wear," he told People. "And I always want to make it something that they're actually going to like, cause that's what it's about." Catherine Garcia
The Associated Press said Sunday it wants an independent investigation of Israel's decision to raze its longtime office building in Gaza City. Israel said it leveled the 12-story al-Jalaa tower, which also housed Al-Jazeera and other media organizations, on Saturday because it was being used by Hamas for military intelligence and weapons development.
AP executive editor Sally Buzbee pointed out Sunday that Israel has not provided any evidence Hamas was using the building. Nor was AP aware, it its 15 years in the office, it was sharing a building with Hamas, she said.
"We heard Israelis say they have evidence; we don't know what that evidence is," Buzbee told CNN. "We think it's appropriate at this point for there to be an independent look at what happened yesterday — an independent investigation."
Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based media watchdog organization, asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel's bombing of the media tower and its evident "intentional targeting of media organizations and intentional destruction of their equipment" as a possible war crime.
Israel said it will provide evidence that Hamas was using the building to the U.S. through intelligence channels. "We're in the middle of fighting," Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said Sunday. "That's in process and I'm sure in due time that information will be presented."
What did I need? I grabbed my laptop and a few other pieces of electronics. What else? I looked at the workspace that had been mine for years, brimming with mementos from friends, family, and colleagues. I chose just a handful: a decorative plate bearing a picture of my family. A coffee mug given me by my daughter, now living safely in Canada with her sister and my wife since 2017. A certificate marking five years of employment at AP.
I started to leave. Then I looked back at this place that had been my second home for years. I realized this was the last time I might ever see it. It was just after 2 p.m. I looked around. I was the last person there. I put on my helmet. And I ran. [Fares Akram, The Associated Press]
Produced by Seth Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg, Pam & Tommy will tell the tale of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, actress Pamela Anderson, their marriage, and what happened when the sex tape they made on their honeymoon was stolen and leaked. Lee is being portrayed by Sebastian Stan, with Lily James playing Anderson.
Love and Anderson are longtime friends, and in an expletive-filled Facebook post on Sunday, Love called the series "so f—king outrageous." The sex tape made waves when it went public in 1995, and Love said that at the time, she was working on an album with her band, Hole. At all the recording studios, "the staff engineers, producers, owners were watching the sex tape," and their "guffaws" were "disgusting," Love said. "I banned anyone discussing it. It destroyed my friend Pamela's life. Utterly."
Love said the "piece of s—t" series asked to use one of her Rolling Stone covers, a request that she rejected ("I said, 'F—k no'"), and she slammed the project for causing Anderson "complex trauma." She ended her post with a shot at James, "whoever the f—k she is." Pam & Tommy doesn't have a release date yet, but it's safe to say Love won't be tuning in. Catherine Garcia
Last year, at the same time critics panned Kroger for ending its $2 hourly hazard increase for workers, CEO Rodney McMullen received his largest pay package ever — $22.4 million — thanks to a larger bonus, more stock awards, and a salary increase, Bloomberg reports.
The amount of McMullen's pay package was disclosed Thursday in a regulatory filing. During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Kroger gave store and warehouse workers the $2 hazard pay increase, dubbed the Hero Bonus. The bonus ended after just two months, even as the pandemic raged on.
McMullen has been the CEO of Kroger since 2014, and his 2020 pay package was almost 6 percent higher than the one he received in 2019. Meanwhile, the pay for Kroger's median employee dropped 8 percent to $24,617, Bloomberg reports. Kroger has 465,000 employees and about 2,740 stores.
Grocery store workers have been heralded throughout the pandemic as essential workers, and the industry got a boost over the last year as customers bought more food to eat at home and stockpiled household goods. In March, Kroger said it planned on bringing the average hourly wage up from $15.50 per hour to $16, and in April, it gave full-time workers a $300 bonus and part-time workers $150.
"Kroger continues to reward and recognize our associates for their incredible work during this historic time," a Kroger spokesperson told Bloomberg in a statement. Catherine Garcia