crisis in Israel and Gaza
Netanyahu says he's 'determined to continue' Gaza airstrikes

6:52 p.m.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Sebastian Scheiner/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected President Biden's call for a "significant de-escalation" of the violence between Israel and Hamas, tweeting that he is "determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved, to restore peace and security to you, the citizens of Israel."

The fighting is now in its 10th day, and at least 227 Palestinians, including 64 children, have been killed in Gaza, while 12 people, including two children, have been killed in Israel. Israel said its airstrikes have been targeting Hamas in an attempt to degrade its military capabilities, and a senior Israeli military official told The Washington Post that so far, more than 60 miles of underground tunnels and 80 rocket launchers have been destroyed.

Israel, the official said, has had "a factory of [Hamas] targets" in mind for years, ready to hit them when the "opportunity" came up. "We are assessing whether the achievements are enough to bring the message to Hamas," he added. "We can go more days, more weeks."

Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, but lately not with the same speed as earlier in the conflict, the Post reports. Egypt is leading the efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, and per Reuters, senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk told Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV he expects one will be brokered "within a day or two." Catherine Garcia

capitol riot aftermath
Capitol Police officers reportedly write anonymous letter expressing 'profound disappointment' at GOP opposition to Jan. 6 commission

5:43 p.m.

Members of the Capitol Police on Wednesday reportedly sent an anonymous letter to members of Congress expressing their "profound disappointment" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for not supporting House Democrats' proposal for a Jan. 6 commission. Capitol Police officers, of course, were in the middle of the worst of the riot that day, tasked with protecting lawmakers as the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

The letter is not an official statement from the Capitol Police, and a spokesperson said the agency does not know who specifically sent it. It's also unclear how many members may have been involved, and the Capitol Police said it can't confirm the letter was actually authored by any officers. But Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-Md.) office said those who endorsed the letter preferred to remain anonymous "because they are afraid of retribution for speaking out," while the letter itself said they did so because "we are expected to remain neutral and do our jobs with honor and integrity."

As for content, the letter says "we would hope that the members whom we took an oath to protect, would at the very minimum, support an investigation to get to the bottom of everyone responsible and hold them 100 percent accountable no matter the title or position they hold or held," adding that it's "inconceivable" any lawmakers "would downplay" the Capitol riot and "unconscionable" that anyone would suggest "we need to move forward or get over it." Tim O'Donnell

A powerful testimony
Oldest living survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre shares her powerful testimony

5:40 p.m.

Viola Fletcher can still hear the screams. In a powerful testimony before a House Judiciary subcommittee on Wednesday, the oldest living survivor of 1921's Tulsa Race Massacre shared her story.

"I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. ... I hear the screams. I have lived through the massacre everyday. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot," said Fletcher. She was joined at the hearing by her brother and fellow survivor Hughes Van Ellis. Lessie Benningfield Randle, another survivor, appeared virtually.

The 107-year-old traveled to Washington, D.C — for the first time ever — to testify regarding a lawsuit filed last year against the city, county and chamber of commerce of Tulsa, as well as the state of Oklahoma, reports The Washington Post. Fletcher, Van Ellis and Randle are the three lead plaintiffs in the case, which argues Oklahoma and Tulsa "failed to defend the Black community from a White mob," per the Post, and owe survivors and their descendants reparations. Previous attempts at such redress have been unsuccessful.

Said Van Ellis, a World War II veteran: "Please, do not let me leave this Earth without justice, like all the other massacre survivors," reports NPR.

Because of the massacre, Fletcher's family was forced to leave Greenwood, robbing her of an education. Fletcher later volunteered in war efforts, but spent most of her life as "a domestic worker serving White families." To this day, she can "barely afford" her "everyday needs."

The Tulsa Race Massacre destroyed 40 square blocks of Greenwood, Oklahoma — "a community once so prosperous it was called Black Wall Street" — and is believed to have left "as many as 300 Black people dead" and "10,000 without homes," reports the Post. Brigid Kennedy

scary
Salma Hayek almost died from COVID-19

5:23 p.m.
Selma Hayek
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Salma Hayek has revealed her scary experience battling COVID-19, which she says she still hasn't fully recovered from.

The actress in an interview with Variety spoke for the first time about what the outlet described as a "near fatal case" of COVID-19 that she battled during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

"My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," Hayek said. "I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home.'"

Hayek, according to Variety, spent about seven weeks isolated in a room at her house and was at one point put on oxygen. She "still hasn't fully regained the energy she once had," Variety reports, but she was able to return to work in April starring in Ridley Scott's newest film House of Gucci.

"It was the perfect job to just get back into it," Hayek said. "I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired." Read more at Variety. Brendan Morrow

swoon
A$AP Rocky confirms romance with Rihanna: 'The love of my life'

4:05 p.m.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.
ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

Though we've all had our suspicions, A$AP Rocky finally confirmed he's in a relationship with Rihanna. But what we didn't know is that he thinks "she's the one" and "the love of [his] life."

Samuel Hine at GQ writes that at the mention of her name, Rocky "starts beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite." The rapper reiterated that he's only got eyes for RiRi: "[Relationships are] so much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

The jet-setting couple last winter visited Rihanna's native Barbados, where Rocky's father immigrated to the U.S. from, and spent the summer driving across the U.S. in a tour bus listening to the Grateful Dead, visiting national parks, and creating their own clothes, making their romance even more idyllic than anyone had imagined. Read more at GQ. Taylor Watson

transponster
The cast of Friends is back in Monica's NYC apartment in new reunion trailer

4:05 p.m.

It's almost time to recline in your Barcalounger and tune in to the Friends reunion.

HBO Max released a full-length trailer on Wednesday, and the gang is reunited in Monica's apartment, playing the trivia game that ended in an apartment swap 23 years ago.

The trailer features shots on all of the iconic sets — Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, and in front of that fountain. Naturally, emotions are running high among cast members, hugs are aplenty, and host James Corden asks the quintessential question: Were Rachel and Ross on a break? The cast answers in a chorus of yeses and one naysaying chortle: "Bullsh--t."

The unscripted special, Friends: The Reunion, is available for streaming May 27 on HBO Max. Taylor Watson

Streaming wars
HBO Max's new ad-supported subscription tier will cost $5 less a month

3:55 p.m.
HBO Max
Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

HBO Max subscribers starting next month can cut down their monthly streaming bill. They'll just have to be fine with sitting through ads.

WarnerMedia announced Wednesday a new ad-supported HBO Max subscription tier will launch in June and cost $9.99 a month, down from the current price of $14.99 for the ad-free version. HBO Max with Ads will be arriving about a year after the streaming service, which includes not only HBO shows but also other films and TV series including Friends, first debuted.

For comparison, the versions of Hulu and Paramount+ that come with ads cost $5.99 a month, while Disney+ costs $7.99 and the basic Netflix plan is $8.99 a month; no version of Disney+ or Netflix includes ads. NBCUniversal's Peacock also has an ad-supported tier with limited content that's free and another ad-supported tier with more content that costs $4.99 a month.

WarnerMedia said this ad-supported tier will include the "full HBO Max content catalog," with one notable exception: the same-day premieres of upcoming 2021 Warner Bros. films won't be included, meaning subscribers who sign up for the $10 plan can't watch movies like In the Heights, The Suicide Squad, and Dune when they first debut on streaming simultaneous with a theatrical release.

According to CNN, though, HBO shows will still be presented without ads on the new subscription tier, "at least for now." HBO Max with Ads is set to launch in the first week of June — but not in time for next week's highly-anticipated Friends reunion special. Brendan Morrow

Israel-Palestine
AOC, Rashida Tlaib introduce Israel arms sales resolution that could set up unprecedented House debate

3:33 p.m.

A contingent of progressive House Democrats, headlined by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), will introduce a resolution seeking to block a United States-proposed $735 million sale of bombs to Israel, Jewish Currents reports. The news comes after Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee backed away from requesting the White House delay the arms sale.

Ocasio-Cortez appeared to confirm the plan in a Wednesday tweet outlining why she believes the U.S. should not be aiding Israel militarily during its ongoing conflict with Hamas, which has involved the Israeli Defense Forces carrying out air raids in Gaza that have killed more than 200 Palestinians in retaliation for rocket strikes on Israel.

It's unlikely the resolution will pass the House, but Jewish Currents notes it could still "set up an unprecedented debate" in the lower chamber about the U.S.-Israel relationship. Read more at Jewish Currents. Tim O'Donnell

