'grave concerns'
Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

8:13 p.m.
The Maricopa County ballot audit.
Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

In a letter to Maricopa County officials sent Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election.

Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida-based Cyber Ninjas firm, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything.

Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tent, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections."

Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and is now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." Catherine Garcia

Foreign affairs
Biden praises Israel-Hamas cease-fire, promises humanitarian aid for Gaza

6:33 p.m.
President Biden.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday evening addressed the "mutual, unconditional cease-fire" between Israel and Hamas, saying he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "commended him for the decision to bring the current hostilities to a close within less than 11 days."

During their conversation, Biden said he "emphasized what I've said throughout this conflict: The United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks from Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist groups that have taken the lives of innocent civilians in Israel."

Biden also praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and his top officials for brokering the cease-fire, and said the United States will provide "rapid humanitarian assistance to Gaza" in a "full partnership with the Palestinian Authority in a matter that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal." He expressed his sorrow over the fighting resulting in "the tragic deaths of so many civilians, including children," and sent his condolences.

Over the last week, Biden said, the U.S. has been involved in "intense diplomatic engagement," and he believes "the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy. My administration will continue our quiet and relentless diplomacy toward that end. I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I've committed to working for it." Catherine Garcia

Israel-Palestine
Israel and Hamas have reached a cease-fire. Now what?

6:04 p.m.

A "mutual and simultaneous" cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was confirmed late Thursday, per Reuters, after 11 days of violence in the Gaza Strip that left as many as 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead. The "truce" will reportedly take effect on Friday at 2 a.m. local time (7 p.m. ET), per NBC News.

Peace, however, may not be quite imminent. In the hours before the cease-fire begins, violence might continue as each side fights for the "last word." As a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "The reality on the ground will determine the future of the operation."

Even as news of the cease-fire was confirmed, sirens alerting incoming rocket fire "were sounding in the south of [Israel]," reports USA Today.

The worst bout of violence between Israel and Hamas since 2014 has pushed "already suffering" Gaza deeper into a "humanitarian crisis," wrote The New York Times on Tuesday. Hospitals are overwhelmed, medical supplies are running low, and the only COVID-19 testing site was reportedly destroyed, says AP. Matthias Schmale, director of Gaza's U.N.-run refugee organization, said the health-care system had been "significantly weakened. I wouldn't say it's on its knees, but getting close." The cease-fire may allow the World Health Organization to send medical supplies to Gaza once the border reopens.

The cease-fire will also have political ramifications for Netanyahu — some say his political prospects have been bolstered by the violence. "Netanyahu is back in his comfortable role as Mr. Security," AP wrote, "and [Israel] could soon be headed for yet another election campaign that would guarantee him at least several more months in office." Members of Netanyahu's party reportedly said he was in no rush to end the conflict because he believed it would boost his image in the next election.

A comment from President Biden is expected following a White House confirmation of the cease-fire. Brigid Kennedy

'get prepared'
NOAA predicts 'another above-normal' Atlantic hurricane season

5:06 p.m.
Hurricane Dorian
NOAA via Getty Images

Prepare for "another above-normal" Atlantic hurricane season, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The NOAA on Thursday said it's predicting a 60 percent chance of an "above-normal" 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, with a likely range of between 13 and 20 named storms, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes. The season, which begins on June 1, could also see between three and five major hurricanes. An average hurricane season sees 14 named storms with seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes, according to the agency.

This comes after 2020's Atlantic hurricane season became the most active ever recorded with 30 named storms and seven major hurricanes. The good news, acting NOAA administrator Ben Friedman said, is that "scientists don't expect this season to be as busy as last year." Still, this would be the sixth above-average Atlantic hurricane season in a row, The Washington Post reports. The Post also notes that last year's NOAA outlook was "almost identical" to this one but ended up being "too conservative."

While a less active season than last year is currently expected, Friedman warned that it "only takes one storm to devastate a community," while Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, "Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring." Brendan Morrow

The smallest margin
House Democrats 'barely' passed their $1.9 billion Capitol security bill after 'eleventh-hour drama'

2:36 p.m.

In a narrow 213-212 vote on Thursday, the House "barely" passed the Democrat-led, $1.9 billion bill meant to reinforce Capitol security in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The bill's razor-thin passage emphasizes just how small of a foothold Democrats really have in the House, particularly after losing day-of support from progressives in what Politico called "eleventh-hour drama.”

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) voted present, while Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) voted no, all reportedly due to concerns about funding the Capitol Police, writes Politico. The bill funnels $43.9 million to the Capitol Police, per Axios, who some dissenting Democrats reportedly believe may have been "complicit" in the riot. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly worked to "appease concerns" in what became a "last-minute scramble," writes Politico.

Omar told Politico: "I am frankly tired of any time where there is a failure in our system of policing, the first response is for us to give them more money."

Among other allocations, the bill sets aside $520.9 million for the National Guard, $250 million for security on Capitol grounds, and $162.7 million for the reinforcement of Capitol building windows and doors, Axios reports.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will likely face difficulty, reports CNBC. Brigid Kennedy

'inappropriate'
CNN won't discipline Chris Cuomo for strategy calls with brother's staff about sexual harassment scandal

2:27 p.m.
Chris Cuomo
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

CNN is acknowledging it was "inappropriate" for its anchor Chris Cuomo to advise his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to handle his sexual harassment scandal.

The CNN host took part in a series of strategy calls earlier this year focused on how to respond after the New York governor faced allegations of sexual harassment, The Washington Post revealed on Thursday. These calls reportedly included the governor's top aide, communications team, lawyers, and advisers, and the CNN anchor urged his brother not to resign while citing "cancel culture," the Post says.

Chris Cuomo hosts a nightly show on CNN, and he said in March he could "obviously" not cover his brother's scandal on the air, though CNN would continue to do so. But Cuomo taking part in these advisory calls "cuts against the widely accepted norm in journalism that those reporting the news should not be involved in politics," the Post wrote, with Columbia Journalism School professor Nicholas Lemann saying, "If you are actively advising a politician in trouble while being an on-air host on a news network, that's not okay."

CNN in a statement to the Post confirmed that Cuomo, who "often serves as a sounding board for his brother," participated in these calls and said doing so was "inappropriate" but that he won't be disciplined.

"It was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the governor's staff, which Chris acknowledges," CNN said. "He will not participate in such conversations going forward."

CNN previously faced criticism for allowing Chris Cuomo to interview his brother numerous times on the air early on during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The network has said it "made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing his brother" during this time but that this rule has since been reimposed. Brendan Morrow

buzzz
Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

1:17 p.m.

Angelina Jolie should presumably expect a call from Jerry Seinfeld regarding a role in Bee Movie 2 shortly.

The actress was photographed standing covered in bees for a National Geographic portrait released for World Bee Day on Thursday, per Page Six. National Geographic said the goal was to draw attention to the "urgent need to protect bees," and Jolie was previously named the "godmother" of the UNESCO program Women for Bees, which "aims to contribute to raising awareness of the importance of all bee species as pollinators."

Photographer Dan Winters said in an Instagram description that for the portrait, Jolie "stood perfectly still, covered in bees for 18 minutes without a sting," and the actress explained to National Geographic that she had to wipe herself with pheromone and "couldn't shower for three days before" the shoot because "if you have all these different scents, shampoos and perfumes and things, the bee doesn't know what you are."

She also evidently had to "put a few things" in her nose and ears as to not "give them as many holes to climb in," though she says she still had a bit of a problem with "one that got under my dress" and "stayed there the entire time." Despite how incredibly uncomfortable that all might sound, Jolie said it "felt lovely to be connected to these beautiful creatures."

You'd be forgiven for still not quite believing the photo is actually real, so check out the behind-the-scenes of the shoot below. Brendan Morrow

Israel-Palestine
Bernie Sanders to introduce resolution to block $735 million arms sale to Israel

12:10 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) plans to introduce on Thursday a resolution looking to block a $735 million U.S. arms sale to Israel, The Washington Post reports. "We cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a Congressional debate," said the senator in a tweet.

Sanders' resolution "appears to be guaranteed a vote in the Senate," writes the Post. On Wednesday, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) introduced a "similar resolution" in the House.

As Israel and Hamas continue the worst bout of violence since 2014, Sanders, who has criticized the U.S. defense of Israel, joins a growing list of congressional Democrats calling for a ceasefire.

The fight to stop the sale, which was reportedly approved by the Biden administration prior to the start of violence, per Insider, won't be easy; Congress has "never successfully blocked a proposed arms sale through a joint resolution of disapproval," reports the Post.

Read more at The Washington Post. Brigid Kennedy

