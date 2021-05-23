2 children only survivors of Italian cable car accident that killed at least 13

Nine people were killed after a mountaintop cable car fell to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, authorities said. Officials said that two children who were taken from the scene to a hospital in Turin were the only survivors among the car's passengers.

The accident occurred near the summit of a mountain overlooking the Piedmont region's Lake Maggiore. At that location, the cables for the ski lift were particularly high off the ground, another spokesman for the Alpine rescue service, Walter Milan said. The cause of the incident remains unclear. Milan said the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and was recently reopened after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC.

This article has been updated to reflect reports of an increased number of casaulties. Tim O'Donnell