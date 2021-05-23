cable car accident
2 children only survivors of Italian cable car accident that killed at least 13

10:36 a.m.
Wreckage of cable car accident in Italy.
Italian Police via AP

Nine people were killed after a mountaintop cable car fell to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, authorities said. Officials said that two children who were taken from the scene to a hospital in Turin were the only survivors among the car's passengers.

The accident occurred near the summit of a mountain overlooking the Piedmont region's Lake Maggiore. At that location, the cables for the ski lift were particularly high off the ground, another spokesman for the Alpine rescue service, Walter Milan said. The cause of the incident remains unclear. Milan said the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and was recently reopened after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC.

This article has been updated to reflect reports of an increased number of casaulties. Tim O'Donnell

Susan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

1:36 p.m.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue."

She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week.

Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. Tim O'Donnell

2 killed, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party

1:14 p.m.
Crime scene of house shooting in New Jersey.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

At least two people were killed and 12 others wounded in a mass shooting at a family house party in Cumberland County, New Jersey, late Saturday night. "No arrests have been made, and the motive and incident remain under investigation," New Jersey State Police posted on Facebook.

Hundreds of guests of all ages were reportedly at the party. Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots in rapid succession, and said that partygoers ran through their yards and asked to take refuge in their houses. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) called the shooting "horrific" in a statement Sunday, adding that "this despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing gun laws." Read more at The Associated Press and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Sanders says Americans 'should tone down the rhetoric' on Israel-Palestine and 'bring people together'

12:33 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said "we should tone down the rhetoric." when asked about an uptick in attacks against Jewish people in the United States in the last week that at least appears to be correlated to the fighting that broke out between Israel and Hamas overseas.

CBS News' John Dickerson tried to gauge Sanders' view on the notion that some Democratic lawmakers may have inadvertently contributed to the "vitriol" against American Jews with their harsh critiques of the Israeli government. Dickerson specifically noted that some members of Congress, likely referring to Sanders' allies Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), have recently referred to Israel as an "apartheid state." Sanders didn't address anyone directly or explicitly state how he feels about the use of "apartheid," but he did say the "job of the United States is to bring people together."

Sanders, who has been critical of both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and Hamas, also took a somewhat middle-of-the-road stance when he and Dickerson discussed the U.S.'s policies regarding the Israel-Palestine question. The senator said Washington must "develop an even-handed approach to the conflict," which means being both "pro-Israel" and "pro-Palestine," although he remains a proponent of delaying weapons sales to Israel. Tim O'Donnell

21 runners killed after sudden, dramatic weather change during mountain race in China

10:21 a.m.
Rescue effort after extreme weather hits ultramarathon in China.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Twenty-one people died during a 62-mile mountain race in northwestern China after extreme weather struck the region, local officials said. Liang Jing, a well-known 31-year-old ultramarathon champion, was among those who died.

The weather reportedly changed suddenly hours into the event while the runners were nearing the 12-mile mark at 6,500 feet above sea level. "In a short period of time, hailstones and freezing rain fell in the area, and there were strong winds," Zhang Xuchen, the mayor of the nearby city of Baiyin, said. "The temperature dropped sharply."

Ultimately, 151 of the 172 participants were confirmed to be safe following a massive rescue effort. Per The New York Times, discussion online in China focused on the possible lack of preparedness by local government organizers, with people questioning whether they had paid enough attention to the weather forecast. Read more at The New York Times and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Chris Rock, SNL cast recap the year's craziness in cold open of season finale

7:52 a.m.
Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson.
Screenshot/YouTube/NBC

The cold open of Saturday Night Live's season 46 finale was a little different than usual, with the entire cast (and Chris Rock) appearing as themselves to reminisce about the craziness of the past year.

Rock, who hosted the season premiere last fall, tried to sum it all up. "I hosted the first episode this season and that feels like six years ago," he said. "Here's how messed up the world was when I hosted. I wanted Kanye West to be the musical guest. And he couldn't do it because he was running for president. Remember that? Also the week I was here, the sitting president, who said [COVID-19] would disappear, got COVID! That was this season."

Longtime cast member Kate McKinnon got the last word in. "As someone who played Rudy Giuliani and experienced the year through his eyes, I can tell you: it was one wild ride, baby," she said, before the gang gathered for one last chorus of "Live from New York ..." Tim O'Donnell

Study: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine effective against coronavirus variant detected in India

7:23 a.m.
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
THOMAS LOHNES/AFP via Getty Images

Two weeks after the second dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 88 percent effective against symptomatic disease from a coronavirus variant first identified in India that is spreading in the United Kingdom and could soon become the dominant strain there, a study by Public Health England found.

The results, released Saturday, are similar to the 93 percent effectiveness against another variant first identified in the U.K. last year, suggesting the vaccine still offers significant protection despite fears that the variant discovered in India, which is believed to be more contagious, would be resistant to vaccines. The research was conducted between April 5 and May 16.

The study also found that the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, which has not been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in the United States, was 60 percent effective against the variant first detected in India after two doses, similar to the 66 percent mark against the variant first detected in the U.K.

Although the study instills confidence in the vaccines, it also indicates that getting the full dosing regimen is crucial when it comes to maximizing protection against the virus. Both vaccines were 33 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the variant detected in India three weeks after the first dose, compared to 50 percent against the variant discovered in the U.K. Read more at Axios and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Biden reportedly feels his Israel-Palestine mediation strategy has been vindicated

May 22, 2021
Joe Biden.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Biden reportedly feels his Israel-Palestine mediation strategy has been vindicated, people who spoke with him told CNN.

Before a cease-fire began Friday, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu multiple times over the phone, choosing to keep the specifics of their conversations private. It's not clear whether the U.S. played a significant role in getting Israel and Hamas to agree to a temporary calm — Richard Haas, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNN he believes the cease-fire mostly came about because the warring sides realized that continued fighting wasn't in their best interest — but, regardless, the president still believes he handled the situation the right way.

Several administration officials reportedly privately dismissed calls from progressive Democrats urging Biden to issue a more forceful rebuke of Netanyahu's actions, particularly deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. The officials argued such a strategy would actually lead the prime minister to extend the violence. Either way, it sounds like those lawmakers never had much momentum since Biden doesn't like to be challenged when it comes to foreign affairs, CNN reports. In this instance, he seems to have believed from the start that if he "hugged Israel close" and engaged the government behind the scenes, the conflict would wind down more swiftly.

While he seems pleased with the outcome, Biden is not expected to get more closely involved with the Israel-Palestine question going forward, CNN reports. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

