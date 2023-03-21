March Madness 2023: Everything you need to know

Within the bracket, there are four number-one seeds: aforementioned Alabama, the Purdue Boilermakers, the Houston Cougars, and the Kansas Jayhawks. Many experts are picking Houston to capture its first national championship after finishing second in consecutive years in 1983 and 1984. CBS Sports columnist Gary Parrish believes the Cougars will win because they have a "terrific coach, great guards, experienced players, and NBA [level] talent."

Once the bracket is decided, the NCAA notes , four teams are eliminated in an immediate opening round, leaving a field of 64 competitors. From there, the tournament shrinks to 32 teams, then 16, then eight, then four, until just two teams are left to play for the title.

From there, the NCAA's selection committee works to choose the final 36 teams for March Madness based on their overall performances throughout the year. The Sporting News notes that "it's up to the committee members to debate and vote in these teams based on their total body of work," which includes their win-loss record, as well as the strength of their victories and other more advanced metrics.

March Madness is a tournament-style bracket competition of 68 college basketball teams. While the blueprint for determining team seeding is quite complex, the NCAA website provides the basics: The highest 32 teams automatically qualify for March Madness based on winning their conference tournament, such as the Alabama Crimson Tide, which automatically qualified after winning the SEC Tournament . However, this is not a one-stop shop, the NCAA notes, as there are rare occurrences where a dominant team can automatically qualify even if they don't win their conference.

One of the most exciting months in sports has arrived, as March Madness 2023 kicks off and the battle to become the champion of NCAA Division I basketball ensues. From 68 teams down to two, there are always upsets, routs, and unforeseen storylines that come up, but who will win it all? Here's everything you need to know:

Within that CBS Sports roundup of pundit opinions, three out of nine picked Houston to win it all. However, Alabama has also been another popular choice. Los Angeles Times sports writer J. Brady McCollough predicted the entire tournament, and has the Crimson Tide beating Houston in the championship during a close 69-63 tilt. Indeed, both Alabama and Houston have the best betting odds to win the tournament, The Washington Post reports.

However, March Madness is a tournament consistently filled with unlikely storylines and underdog upsets. As such, there are some other standouts that are being looked at. The statistics website FiveThirtyEight has the Texas Longhorns at a 10 percent chance of winning, the UCLA Bruins at four percent, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at five percent. All three are powerhouse teams, and while their chances of winning may be small, in a tournament filled with wild endings, you never know what could happen.

Where and when are the games played?

The earlier round games take place at a variety of regional sites, including New York City, Las Vegas, and Kansas City. The Final Four matchups will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston — another reason that many pundits are picking the city's own university to take the title.

The tournament officially began with the four elimination games on March 14. From there, the tournament will continue on through the final two weeks of March, culminating in the Final Four games on April 1 and the championship game on April 3.

What has happened so far?

There has already been some "madness" to help the tournament earn its moniker. The most notable is the ousting of the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers by Fairleigh Dickinson University in a stunning 63-58 upset. Fairleigh Dickinson, who entered the tournament in the lowest-possible spot, became just the second 16th seed in history to oust a number-one team. Purdue had entered the game with a 100 percent win probability, according to FiveThirtyEight. The previous 16th seed to beat a number-one seed, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, defeated the mighty Virginia Cavaliers in 2018 before losing in the next round. While Fairleigh Dickinson similarly lost their next game, it was still a shocking scenario.

Incredibly, another number-one seed, Kansas, was also eliminated in an unlikely upset by the eighth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks. In an improbable back-and-forth game, the Razorbacks made five straight free throws in the last few minutes and beat Kansas by just one point, 72-71.

Another popular pick to win the tournament was the Arizona Wildcats, a number two seed that was even picked by President Biden to go all the way. However, Biden will have to try again next year for a perfect bracket, as Arizona was also upset by the 15th-seeded Princeton Tigers, 59-55. With many more games left to play, there are still plenty of chances for more surprises.