Who will win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, as the quadrennial journey to crown the top women's soccer team begins again.

There are several national clubs that will likely be top contenders to hoist the World Cup. Among them is the United States, which will look to continue its dominating performance in the prestigious tournament. But they'll have a long ways to go, as there are many other teams trying to change the course of history. Here are some insiders' predictions on which countries are most likely to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

United States

The U.S. are the odds-on favorites to win the World Cup — and it's not close. The team's current betting line is +240, per Fox Sports. This makes them the far-and-away top pick, with no other club having odds below +400 heading into the tournament.

The United States won the previous World Cups in 2015 and 2019, and the club "has been the game's superpower for so long that respect can manifest as awe," Rory Smith wrote for The New York Times. The U.S. team's dominant roster is filled with stars like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn, and Lindsey Horan. But there is a risk that this team "will fail the Goldilocks test," Smith added. "Some players are too old, some are too young," and the club is also dealing with a number of injuries. The U.S. has a championship-caliber squad, "But for the first time in some time, it is not alone in that."

England

The next-likeliest team to win the World Cup, at least according to Fox Sports, is England, with a betting line of +430. This puts them in a prime position behind the United States.