Who will win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, as the quadrennial journey to crown the top women's soccer team begins again.
There are several national clubs that will likely be top contenders to hoist the World Cup. Among them is the United States, which will look to continue its dominating performance in the prestigious tournament. But they'll have a long ways to go, as there are many other teams trying to change the course of history. Here are some insiders' predictions on which countries are most likely to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
United States
The U.S. are the odds-on favorites to win the World Cup — and it's not close. The team's current betting line is +240, per Fox Sports. This makes them the far-and-away top pick, with no other club having odds below +400 heading into the tournament.
The United States won the previous World Cups in 2015 and 2019, and the club "has been the game's superpower for so long that respect can manifest as awe," Rory Smith wrote for The New York Times. The U.S. team's dominant roster is filled with stars like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn, and Lindsey Horan. But there is a risk that this team "will fail the Goldilocks test," Smith added. "Some players are too old, some are too young," and the club is also dealing with a number of injuries. The U.S. has a championship-caliber squad, "But for the first time in some time, it is not alone in that."
England
The next-likeliest team to win the World Cup, at least according to Fox Sports, is England, with a betting line of +430. This puts them in a prime position behind the United States.
The Lionesses, as they are nicknamed, won the UEFA European Championship last summer, and "players such as Ella Toone and Keira Walsh are hoping to replicate their heroics," Dean Cooke wrote for The Telegraph. England's strong roster, led by superstar Lucy Bronze, defeated powerhouse Germany in the European Championship, which Cooke believes "could give them an advantage in the later rounds." While the club is also dealing with a slew of injuries, 2023 "could be the Lionesses' greatest opportunity yet for the biggest prize in the women's game."
Germany
Germany is another strong European club this year, entering with a Fox Sports betting line of +750. They will be looking to break a considerable dry spell after winning back-to-back World Cups in 2003 and 2007.
"If anything at all is certain about this tournament, it is that the Germans will reach the quarterfinals," Smith said for the Times, noting that they've never failed to do so in eight World Cup appearances. While they have not seen recent World Cup success, Germany remains "an indomitable force in international football," Matt Sisneros wrote for Opta Analyst. Germany is still "being trumpeted as one of the likeliest to go all the way" despite their lower odds because the team "boasts some prolific goalscorers."
Australia
Australia has +900 odds to win the World Cup, according to Fox Sports. What better club to claim the world title than one of the host countries?
The Australians have "a blend of experienced and talented players like Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord, [and] they possess a strong offensive line capable of scoring goals," The Sydney Morning Herald wrote. They "have a good chance of advancing beyond the group stage and reaching the knockout rounds," but "the exact extent of their progress will depend on their performances and the strength of their opponents in the later stages."
The Netherlands
The Dutch are a longshot to win, with a betting line of +2,300 per Fox Sports. However, they are still being viewed as a potential dark horse in a field of top contenders.
The Netherlands has seen some recent success, having won the European Championship in 2017 and finishing second in the 2019 World Cup to the United States. As a result, "People expect a lot from us," Dutch club star Lieke Martens told The Guardian. Martens added that this year's roster has "slowly grown into" their expectations, and "the character of the team is back and maybe we can achieve something beautiful again at this World Cup."