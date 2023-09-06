An early look at the college football national champion contenders

Fall is nearly here, ushering in the return of a uniquely American tradition: college football. Week 1 of the NCAA Division I football season has just passed. There are still many months and hundreds of games to go until the College Football Playoff National Championship this coming January — in addition to continued controversies over conference realignments. Despite it all, though, many sportswriters have still tried to predict how things will turn out. Here are a few teams that experts have picked to win the national championship in 2024:

Georgia Bulldogs

Entering the season No. 1 on the AP Top 25 poll, the University of Georgia is coming off back-to-back national championships, and will look to earn a three-peat. While southern schools have always been dominant in college football, this would cement Georgia as one of the truly elite dynasties of the modern era.

They easily dismantled the University of Tennessee-Martin 48-7 during their first game of the season. Just days after they won their last championship this past January, J. Brady McCullough of the Los Angeles Times declared that the Bulldogs "are not going anywhere." Even winning back-to-back championships "is nearly impossible with a roster full of 18- to 22-year-olds," McCullough opined, yet Georgia managed to pull off the unthinkable. With some of the country's best recruiting and a culture of dominance, Georgia "is poised to be a powerhouse once again," Max Molski wrote for NBC Sports.

Ohio State Buckeyes

A team that is perpetually at the top of the football world, Ohio State entered the season No. 3 on the AP poll. They dispatched Indiana University 23-3 during their first matchup of the year, and will look to strong-arm themselves into a championship in 2024.