Why the PGA Tour is merging with LIV Golf

A shockwave was sent through the sports world when it was announced that two of golf's biggest archrivals, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, will merge. The unifier marks a complete turnaround for the PGA, which had previously sworn off business transactions with LIV.

What are the details?

The PGA Tour organizes professional American golf tours, while LIV Golf is a Saudi-backed pro golf tour. The two groups announced the "creation of a new entity that would combine their assets, as well as those of the DP World Tour, and radically change golf's governance," The New York Times reported.

While the details are still being worked out, the Saudis "will be the leading investor in the yet-to-be-named new entity, and it also will become a premier corporate sponsor of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and other international tours," according to ESPN. The merger seemed to come as a major surprise to almost everyone involved. "No one saw it coming — not even the PGA Tour's biggest stars, who were kept in the dark," ESPN stated.

Why is the merger controversial?

Anger over the deal was palpable given that LIV Golf is funded by Saudi Arabia, a country that allegedly violates human rights on a widespread scale. LIV is financed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the country's $600 billion sovereign wealth fund. The Saudis have been accused of using LIV as a vessel for sports-washing, described by Sports Illustrated as "the use of sports to present a sanitized, friendlier version of a political regime or operation."

The deal marks a complete reversal of course for the PGA Tour, which has seen LIV Golf as its main competitor since its founding in 2021 and has often criticized Saudi Arabia for its role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan, "who for two years has been railing against everything LIV stands for," Golf.com noted, called the deal a "transformational partnership [that] recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour's history, legacy and pro-competitive model."