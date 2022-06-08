The new golf league challenging the PGA, explained

Dustin Johnson, one of golf's biggest winners, announced this week that he's joining an exodus from the PGA to play in the new LIV Golf league that begins this week. Here's everything you need to know:

What is LIV Golf?

The LIV Golf International Series is "meant to challenge the longstanding reign of the PGA Tour," Torrey Hart writes at The Athletic. The new league "is controversial for multiple reasons, including that it's backed by Saudi financing and plans to make stops at two Donald Trump-owned courses." The first event is being held starting Thursday at the Centurion Club in London.

Aside from the politics, two factors set LIV apart from the PGA. One is money, and lots of it: "Each of the regular-season events will have a $25 million purse — $20 million for individual prizes and $5 million for the top three teams," Hart writes. The other is format: There will still be individual play, of course — though tournaments will feature "shotgun starts" in which every player starts at the same time, from a different hole — but LIV will emphasize team play as well. Each tournament's 48 players will be split into 12 four-person teams that compete over the tournament's four days.

One other oddity: The tournaments will be decided over 54 holes — thus the "LIV" Roman numerals of the new competition's name — instead of the standard 72 used at major tournaments.

What does the PGA make of all this?

The PGA is naturally unhappy to be facing a new rival and has said it will punish any players who compete for LIV. "Members who violate the tournament regulations are subject to disciplinary action," the league said in a statement. The punishments will probably be meted out on a "sliding scale," reports ESPN's Mark Schlabach, which means that "players who were actively involved in creating the league or recruiting tour players to LIV Golf would face stiffer punishment than those who simply play." That could include fines, suspensions, or even outright bans from the PGA. But any attempts at discipline might end up in court.

Are there any big names playing in the new league?

More than a dozen PGA players have been listed in the field for the first event, and Johnson is one of the highest-profile defectors; his "24 PGA Tour victories are the fourth most among active players, trailing Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Vijay Singh," notes ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg. And of course, the new league's CEO is Greg Norman — a.k.a. "The Shark" — who won 89 professional tournaments during his Hall of Fame career.