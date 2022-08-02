Tiger Woods turned down over $700 million offer to join Saudi-financed golf series

Tiger Woods turned down a mind-boggling amount of money to join a Saudi-backed golf series, its CEO has revealed.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman asked about reports that Woods was offered around $700 million to $800 million to join, and he confirmed an offer "somewhere in that neighborhood" was made.

"Look, Tiger's a needle-mover, right?" Norman said. "So of course you've got to look at the best of the best."

Founded in 2021, LIV Golf is financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and for that reason, numerous players who have joined have faced fierce criticism given Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses. Earlier this month, Woods said he disagrees with players who have joined LIV Golf.

"I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position," Woods said, also arguing Norman "has done some things that I don't think are in the best interest of our game."

Some prominent players who have joined LIV Golf include Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

Speaking with Fox News, Norman said "I don't know" and "I really don't care" when asked why some golf fans aren't happy with what he's doing at LIV Golf. "I just love the game of golf so much," he added.