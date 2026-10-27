How will a small-market World Series affect baseball’s future?

The Milwaukee-Tampa Bay Fall Classic could have ripple effects for years to come

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A general view of Game 1 of the 2026 World Series.
A general view of Game 1 of the 2026 World Series in Milwaukee
(Image credit: Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

With the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays battling in the World Series, Major League Baseball has something it rarely gets: a small-market Fall Classic. But with a potential December lockout on the horizon, this year’s World Series could affect the game’s future beyond the baseball diamond.

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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