Boat Race embroiled in 'slimy' row over trainee teachers

Accusations of 'desperate ploys' as Oxford and Cambridge argue over which rowers are eligible to race

Oxford University&#039;s women&#039;s boat during the 2024 Boat Race
'Age-old rivalry' between the two university rowing teams has taken 'a new turn'
(Image credit: Alex Davidson / Getty Images)
By
published

Oxford has been accused of behaving in a "slimy way" in the run-up to next month's Boat Race with Cambridge.

Four Cambridge rowers have been blocked from competing in the annual showdown, in what their team has described as a "desperate ploy" from their rowing rivals. The dispute "is being taken so seriously that the vice-chancellors of both universities are now said to be considering intervening", The Guardian said.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

