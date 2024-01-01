Sport in 2024: the biggest sporting events

Darts: 2023-24 PDC World Darts Championship final

3 January: Alexandra Palace, London

The sporting year starts with a bang as the PDC World Darts Championship final takes place on 3 January at Alexandra Palace in London. Michael Smith was victorious in 2023 after beating Michael van Gerwen in a memorable final at Ally Pally.

Rugby union: Six Nations

Men's 2 February to 16 March; Women's 23 March to 27 April

England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales go for glory in the Six Nations Championship. Ireland won the men's tournament in 2023, completing a grand slam in the process, with England doing likewise in the women's Six Nations.

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII

11 February: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

The NFL's showpiece event, the Super Bowl, takes place on Sunday 11 February at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

1 June: Wembley Stadium, London

London's iconic Wembley Stadium will host European club football's biggest match on Saturday 1 June. It's the eighth time that the fixture has been played at the old or new Wembley.

Men's cricket: ICC T20 World Cup

4-30 June: USA and West Indies

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that seven venues in the Caribbean (Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and St Vincent & The Grenadines) and three venues in the US (Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York) will host the men's T20 World Cup. Twenty nations will compete for the World Cup, with the final on 30 June.

14 June to 14 July: Germany

The 24-nation men's Uefa European Championship will be held in Germany. The tournament kicks off in Munich on Friday 14 June and ends with the final in Berlin on Sunday 14 July. Italy are the defending champions.

20 June to 14 July: United States

The 48th edition of the CONMEBOL men's Copa América football championship will see Argentina look to defend their title. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the opening fixture on Thursday 20 June and the final is at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday 14 July.

Men's cycling: Tour de France

29 June to 21 July: Italy and France

The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts in Florence on Saturday 29 June – the first time that Italy has hosted the grand depart. Due to the Olympic Games in Paris, the tour will finish in Nice on Sunday 21 July.

Tennis: The Championships, Wimbledon

1-14 July: All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, London

Wimbledon, one of the UK's summer marquee events, will see the world's top tennis players head to SW19 for the grass court grand slam event. At the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in 2023, Markéta Vondroušová won the women's singles title and Carlos Alcaraz won the men's.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games

26 July to 11 August: Paris, France

The French capital Paris is preparing to welcome the world's top athletes for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games from Friday 26 July to Sunday 11 August.

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

28 August to 8 September: Paris, France

Following the conclusion of the Olympics on 11 August, the Paralympic Games will take place in Paris from Wednesday 28 August until Sunday 8 September.

Women's golf: Solheim Cup

10-15 September: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia

The biennial Solheim Cup women's golf team event moves to even years starting in 2024. Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia will host the match-play competition between the 12 best European players from the Ladies European Tour and the 12 best US players from the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour. Team Europe are defending champions after retaining the cup following a 14-14 draw at Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain, in September.

Women's cricket: ICC T20 World Cup

September and October: Bangladesh

Bangladesh will host the ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket tournament. Scheduled to take place in September and October, 10 nations will compete for the trophy with Australia the defending champions.