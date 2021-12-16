Colbert's Late Show turns the Jan. 6 Capitol siege into a merry little Christmas special

In case you've already watched all the traditional holiday TV specials and Christmas movies, The Late Show released something a little more topical — and a lot shorter — on Thursday night. Most of the main characters from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection make appearances (though not all of them), and the ending, true to life, is ambiguous. Certainly, you may never think of "Santa Cruz" the same way again.

TONIGHT: Some naughty people are trying to stop Santa from handling his Christmas duties. pic.twitter.com/OJbHH14kaI — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 16, 2021