Speed Reads

'Stop the Sleigh!'

Colbert's Late Show turns the Jan. 6 Capitol siege into a merry little Christmas special

byPeter Weber
11:13 PM

In case you've already watched all the traditional holiday TV specials and Christmas movies, The Late Show released something a little more topical — and a lot shorter — on Thursday night. Most of the main characters from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection make appearances (though not all of them), and the ending, true to life, is ambiguous. Certainly, you may never think of "Santa Cruz" the same way again. 