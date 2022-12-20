Skip to main content Skip to main content
Daily Puzzles
Sudoku Medium: December 20, 2022
The daily medium sudoku – part of The Week’s new puzzles section
byThe Week Staff
December 20, 2022
Sudoku Hard: December 20, 2022
Daily Puzzles
Sudoku Hard: December 20, 2022
Codeword: December 20, 2022
Daily Puzzles
Codeword: December 20, 2022
Crossword: December 20, 2022
Daily Puzzles
Crossword: December 20, 2022
Sudoku hard: December 19, 2022
Daily Puzzles
Sudoku hard: December 19, 2022
5 toons about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 comments
Feature
5 toons about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 comments
5 toons about Kyrsten Sinema's defection from the Dems
Feature
5 toons about Kyrsten Sinema's defection from the Dems
Avatar box office: How well did the film perform this weekend?
pandora's box office
Avatar box office: How well did the film perform this weekend?