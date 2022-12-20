Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: December 20, 2022

The daily medium sudoku – part of The Week’s new puzzles section

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Hard: December 20, 2022
Puzzle
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: December 20, 2022

Codeword: December 20, 2022
Puzzle
Daily Puzzles

Codeword: December 20, 2022

Crossword: December 20, 2022
Codeword puzzles on The Week
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: December 20, 2022

Sudoku hard: December 19, 2022
Puzzle
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku hard: December 19, 2022

Most Popular

5 toons about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 comments
Political Cartoon.
Feature

5 toons about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 comments

5 toons about Kyrsten Sinema's defection from the Dems
Political Cartoon.
Feature

5 toons about Kyrsten Sinema's defection from the Dems

Avatar box office: How well did the film perform this weekend?
Avatar: The Way of Water
pandora's box office

Avatar box office: How well did the film perform this weekend?