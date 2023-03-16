Skip to main content Skip to main content
Daily Puzzles
Sudoku Medium: March 16, 2023
The daily medium sudoku – part of The Week’s new puzzles section
byThe Week Staff
March 16, 2023
Sudoku Hard: March 16, 2023
Daily Puzzles
Sudoku Hard: March 16, 2023
Codeword: March 16, 2023
Daily Puzzles
Codeword: March 16, 2023
Crossword: March 16, 2023
Daily Puzzles
Crossword: March 16, 2023
Sudoku Hard: March 15, 2023
Daily Puzzles
Sudoku Hard: March 15, 2023
San Francisco to introduce $5M-per-person reparations plan for Black people
Making Amends
San Francisco to introduce $5M-per-person reparations plan for Black people
Oscars cut Will Smith jokes 'that went harder'
cutting room floor
Oscars cut Will Smith jokes 'that went harder'
Mediterranean diet may reduce the risk of dementia, research suggests
a protective diet
Mediterranean diet may reduce the risk of dementia, research suggests