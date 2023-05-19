Skip to main content Skip to main content
Daily Puzzles
Sudoku Hard: May 19, 2023
The Week’s daily hard sudoku puzzle
byThe Week Staff
May 19, 2023
Sudoku Medium: May 19, 2023
Daily Puzzles
Sudoku Medium: May 19, 2023
Codeword: May 19, 2023
Daily Puzzles
Codeword: May 19, 2023
Crossword: May 19, 2023
Daily Puzzles
Crossword: May 19, 2023
Sudoku Hard: May 18, 2023
Daily Puzzles
Sudoku Hard: May 18, 2023
The next James Bond: Everything we know
Briefing
The next James Bond: Everything we know
Democrats flip Florida's largest city in mayoral upset
Florida Woman
Democrats flip Florida's largest city in mayoral upset
Pennsylvania elections leave Democrats in control of state House
Special Elections
Pennsylvania elections leave Democrats in control of state House