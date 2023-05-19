Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: May 19, 2023

The Week’s daily hard sudoku puzzle

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Medium: May 19, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: May 19, 2023

Codeword: May 19, 2023
Codeword
Daily Puzzles

Codeword: May 19, 2023

Crossword: May 19, 2023
crossword
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: May 19, 2023

Sudoku Hard: May 18, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: May 18, 2023

Most Popular

The next James Bond: Everything we know
Daniel Craig as James Bond
Briefing

The next James Bond: Everything we know

Democrats flip Florida's largest city in mayoral upset
Jacksonville, Florida
Florida Woman

Democrats flip Florida's largest city in mayoral upset

Pennsylvania elections leave Democrats in control of state House
Voter in Pennsylvania
Special Elections

Pennsylvania elections leave Democrats in control of state House