Biden has reportedly met with at least 2 possible SCOTUS nominees

President Biden has completed interviews with at least two "leading contenders" to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, The Washington Post reports Tuesday. Additionally, West Wing officials have begun counseling allies on how best to "defend the nominee against potential attacks," the Post notes.

One of Biden's interviews was with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and the other with Judge J. Michelle Childs, one source told the Post. The same source noted it is possible Biden has also completed interviews with other nominees.

Notably, three people familiar with the selection process have predicted Biden will select Jackson, while others have described the choice as much more "fluid" at the moment, notes the Post.

According to the White House, Biden is on track to meet his "self-imposed deadline of announcing his pick by the end of February," though officials stressed no decision has been made.

"The president has not chosen a nominee, nor has the administration been indicating in any capacity that a particular candidate should be expected," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement. "He continues to evaluate eminently qualified individuals."

But "with a rollout coming as soon as this week," writes the Post, "West Wing officials have begun telling supporters to prepare for an imminent announcement."