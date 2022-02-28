Senate Democrats reportedly looking to begin Supreme Court hearings on March 21

If all goes according to plan, Senate Democrats are hoping to begin confirmation hearings for President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 21, Politico reports Monday per a Democratic aide.

Should the Senate Judiciary Committee follow that timeline, it "would theoretically allow Democrats to meet their goal of confirming Jackson by the Easter recess and could provide enough time for the committee to hold her nomination over for a week, which the panel is required to do if requested," Politico writes.

The New York Times previously reported that Democrats have their eyes on an early April goal for final Senate confirmation, with top Democrats hoping for a vote by April 8. That Brown was required to undergo Senate review for "her seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit less than a year ago should bolster the chances of sticking to that timeline," writes the Times.

All that said, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict could potentially throw a wrench in the plan, in that it might slow down the process.