Should the government be allowed to use facial recognition?

As technology advances, the use of facial-recognition software is being implemented in numerous new ways, often by government entities, for security purposes. The Transportation Security Administration has been testing out the software at more than a dozen U.S. airports, leading to both praise of the system's security features and calls from politicians for facial scanners to be removed. Facial-recognition scanners have also been used at concerts and venues like Madison Square Garden, with both positive and negative results.

While security implementations of facial-recognition software continue, the technology has reportedly found uses in more nefarious settings. A report in The Washington Post found that dozens of local governments are installing facial-recognition cameras in low-income housing, where they're "subjecting many of the 1.6 million Americans who live there, overwhelmingly people of color, to round-the-clock surveillance." In Scott County, Virginia, the Post reported that facial-recognition cameras "scan everyone who walks past them" looking for people who are banned from public housing. Years past have also seen reports of immigration agents using facial recognition to mine through state driver's license databases, and private companies like Amazon have gotten in on the action.

Controversies surrounding facial recognition are not new. However, there's no federal regulation regarding the technology, so for now, its use by government entities remains legal. But should it be? Is it time for Congress to pass legislation banning facial recognition from the government? Or is the software a sign of evolving technology that should be allowed to integrate into people's lives?

What are commentators saying?

Some in the government may not even have an understanding of how artificial intelligence, including facial recognition, even works, Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.), who has a master's degree in AI, told The New York Times. "You'd be surprised how much time I spend explaining to my colleagues that the chief dangers of AI will not come from evil robots with red lasers coming out of their eyes," said Obernotle. For those that do understand the technology, the issue "doesn't feel urgent for members," Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) told the Times.