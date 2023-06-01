Why the seabed is primed to be the next battlefield

While the headlines have recently been looking to the stars for the next iteration of military prowess, the United States is focusing on a different playing field to hone the next generation of war that may be just as foreign as outer space: the seabed.

Less than 10% of the ocean floor has been mapped globally, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but this has not stopped the military from developing an array of technologies for use on the seabed. This is no small investment either; reports suggest the U.S. is looking to spend billions on seabed warfare. However, the Pentagon is not the only place where this type of dominance is being worked on, as both China and Russia are reportedly deep in the development of seabed technologies. A 2020 report in The National Interest suggested the U.S. was ahead of China in seabed development, though the Chinese Navy "is now giving the undersea realm the priority it deserves for ambitious naval powers in the 21st century," and Russia is reportedly working on similar technology. But how exactly does war play out on the seabed, and how will it factor into future conflicts?

What's seabed warfare and how's the U.S. implementing it?

The term seabed warfare does not yet have "a universally accepted definition," according to the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC). Still, the center describes it as "operations to, from and across the seabed." This type of warfare often involves targeting infrastructure, such as fiber-optic or power cables and deep-sea gas pipelines, the Center for International Maritime Security (CIMSEC) reported.

As technological infrastructure becomes more advanced, the United States is looking to develop the next generation of military vehicles to become dominant on the seabed. The U.S. Navy is working on producing a $5.1 billion state-of-the-art spy submarine that would prowl the ocean floors, USA Today reported. The unnamed vessel, which would be a successor to the nuclear spy submarine USS Jimmy Carter, would "patrol the deepest reaches of the ocean and deploy minisubs and drones that can battle hostile forces while withstanding the crushing pressure of the ocean depths," according to the outlet.