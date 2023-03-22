Is Russia a Chinese 'client state'?

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin used Xi's three-day state visit to Moscow to reaffirm their growing economic and political ties. They also underscored their shared interest in countering the U.S.-led push for a world governed by democratic norms, universal rights and freedoms, and containment of China and Russia.

Xi and Putin signed a handful of modest economic agreements and memoranda of understanding, blandly endorsed China's 12-point outline for peace in Ukraine. They implicitly criticized the West and especially NATO, declaring that the Chinese-Russia partnership is "superior" to the type of "military-political alliance" set up "during the Cold War."

The "subtext of the meeting," however, "was Russia's increasing reliance on China over the past 13 months" since Putin invaded Ukraine, The New York Times reports. Xi and Putin "have remained closely aligned through that time, but not always with the public enthusiasm the Chinese leader once showed." White House spokesman John Kirby picked up on that theme, saying the summit highlighted Russia's role as a "junior partner" to China.

Looking at the surprisingly "lopsided" closing statements, "I'm struggling to come up with something that Xi wants from Putin that he didn't get," Sam Greene, a professor at the Russia Institute at King's College London, wrote on Twitter. "The list of things Putin wants from Xi and didn't get is considerable," including military or moral support for his Ukraine war. "Putin greeted Xi with a rhetorical bear hug. Xi gave Putin a pat on the head and told him to run along now and play."

What are the commentators saying?

Kirby's dig about Russia being Xi's junior partner "was tooled to sting Putin. And it contains enough truth to really make it hurt," Politico China correspondent Phelim Kine writes. Xi clearly values China's "strategic relationship" with Russia and sees Putin as an "essential ally" against the U.S., but "the bad news for Putin is that that relationship is relegating Russia to the status of a Chinese client state which could pay Beijing long term geostrategic dividends at Russia's expense."