TikTok alternatives surge in popularity as app ban looms

TikTok might be prohibited from app stores in the United States

Icons for the apps Xiaohongshu (RedNote) and TikTok are seen on a smartphone.
Icons for the apps Xiaohongshu (RedNote) and TikTok on a smartphone
(Image credit: AP Photo / Andy Wong)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

The tick, tock of the clock will soon stop for TikTok. The app could soon be prohibited in the United States if the Supreme Court upholds a federal law banning it. If it does, TikTok will no longer be available in American app stores starting Jan. 19. As a result, many TikTok users across the U.S. are beginning to look for alternatives.

The biggest controversy surrounding TikTok — and the impetus for the Supreme Court case — is its ownership by a Chinese company, ByteDance. The app's possible ban comes as the result of national security concerns over China potentially acquiring data from American users. However, several alternate apps that U.S. citizens are now flocking to are also developed and run by Chinese companies.

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

