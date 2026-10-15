The UN warns about ‘mind reading’ technology

Neurotechnology creates ‘profound human rights challenges,’ the United Nation’s secretary-general said

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A brain interface device on display in Hangzhou, China.
A brain interface device on display in Hangzhou, China
(Image credit: CFOTO / Future Publishing / Getty Images)

A new United Nations report is sounding the alarm on another potential risk of our constantly evolving world: technology that could allow governments to “read minds” via brainwave interfaces. While your inner thoughts are mostly safe for now, the U.N. is worried this may not always be the case.

‘Introduces significant risks’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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