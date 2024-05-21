Johansson deplores 'eerily similar' ChatGPT voice

The actress said she had previously turned down requests from OpenAI's Sam Altman to license her voice

Scarlett Johansson
The voice "was never intended to resemble" Johansson's, OpenAI's Sam Altman said in a statement
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Scarlett Johansson said Monday she was "shocked" and "angered" when OpenAI debuted a new voice for ChatGPT that "sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends" couldn't "tell the difference." She said she had twice turned down requests from OpenAI's Sam Altman to license her voice for ChatGPT 4, and "OpenAI reluctantly agreed to take down the 'Sky' voice" after her lawyers got involved.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

