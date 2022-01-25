Articles about Ted Cruz and AOC generate more interactions than those about Trump and Biden, per data

The polarization of American politics comes, of course, as no shock. Interestingly enough, however, new data from NewsWhip shows how certain lawmakers, even if they don't wield the most power, attract more buzz than others.

For example, reports Axios per NewsWhip, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) "generate the most social media interactions per article," even more than former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), or Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

What's more, among 23 "well-known, active politicians," President Biden ranked lowest on interactions per article — "above only Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)," reports Axios. Perhaps even more frustratingly, the two senators who continue to prove detrimental to Biden's agenda and hold outsize influence in Congress' upper chamber — Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — "are also at the bottom of the list, just above the president."

Not exactly encouraging. See more at Axios.