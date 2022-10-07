Uvalde school district suspends entire police force

Uvalde, Texas school officials on Friday suspended all district police department activities and "placed two of its officers on paid administrative leave," The Texas Tribune reports. The district cited "recent developments that have uncovered additional concerns with department operations" in its decision, which it said will remain in effect for "a period of time."

In May, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Uvalde's Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers. The delayed police response to the massacre has since been under investigation. School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, one of the first officers on the scene, was fired in August for his handling of the incident.

On Friday, the district placed Lt. Miguel Hernandez and district Director of Student Services Ken Mueller on leave; the police department's other officers will take on new roles in the district, the Tribune reports, per a press release. Mueller decided himself to retire, the release adds.

"The district remains committed to resolving issues with verifiable evidence," it said. "Decisions concerning the [Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District] police department have been pending the results of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and JPPI investigation. Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations."

Otherwise, UCISD said it has requested more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers "to be stationed on campuses and at extra-curricular activities."

On Thursday, UCISD fired a newly-hired officer — Crimson Elizondo — after CNN identified her as one of the officers under investigation in the shooting.